Revisiting Sylvania Platinum

I first covered the company in August 2017 and since then shares have risen by more than 170%.

EV is around $105 million with EBITDA set to almost reach $40 million in FY20.

Introduction

Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) is one of the largest producers of PGM from chrome tailings and I covered the company on SA in November 2017 here.

It was my first and only SA article to get an Editor’s Pick and the shares of the company have since soared by more than 170%, with the market capitalization surpassing $100 million last week. So what's happened since November 2017 and is the company still undervalued?

The Dieselgate effect

The Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) emissions scandal began in September 2015 and has led to a significant decrease in the market share of diesel vehicles in Western Europe. While the EV revolution is in its infancy, vehicles using gasoline engines made gains in Europe.

Rhodium and palladium are primarily used in automotive catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions. The switch to gasoline engines resulted in increased demand for these two metals. On Friday, rhodium’s price climbed beyond a 10-year high to $3,300 an ounce. Palladium has also been on a tear, with its price surpassing the one of gold:

Source: Sylvania Platinum

The reason behind this is that most palladium and rhodium are mined as by-products, making supply insensitive to price. The markets for these metals are also small and illiquid. The market for rhodium is only 1.1 million troy ounces, or about 34 metric tons per year. This is equal to around 10% of the palladium market, 15% of the platinum market, and less than 1% of the size of the gold market.

While Sylvania is focused on the production of platinum, rhodium and palladium account for over a third of its output:

Source: Sylvania Platinum

And this has resulted in a significant improvement in the company’s revenues and EBITDA since my first article:

Source: Sylvania Platinum August 2017 presentation

Source: Sylvania Platinum February 2019 presentation

There are now forecasts that rhodium process could reach $4,000 per ounce but I doubt it because the market is expected to remain in a small fundamental surplus in 2019, according to Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY).

I think that the outlook for palladium is much brighter as the market is expected to end the year with a deficit of over a million ounces. The platinum market, in turn, is expected to remain in surplus by around 400,000 ounces in 2019.

Financial performance of Sylvania

Back in November 2017, I concluded that Sylvania was one of the most efficient platinum and palladium producers in the world and that it was significantly undervalued.

The company remains one of the lowest-cost PGM producers worldwide, although cash costs rose to $577 per ounce in the six months ended 31 December 2018:

Source: Sylvania Platinum

The main reason behind the higher cash costs compared to my first article is the addition of the Lesedi operations (formerly Phoenix) in at the end of 2017. Additionally, Lesedi had a very poor performance in the last six months of 2018 due to water shortages and associated downtime:

Source: Sylvania Platinum

Before the purchase, Lesedi was producing around 9,000 ounces of PGMs per year at cash costs of below $700 per ounce and was estimated to sustain current production levels for approximately eight to nine years.

Overall, not much has changed in regard to annual output and cash costs and Sylvania plans to close its FY19 with a production of 73,000-76,000 ounces of 4E PGM.

In August 2016, Sylvania launched a secondary milling and flotation technology (MF2) project called ECHO. It was supposed to cost around $12 million over four years and its aim was to deliver a further 10 years of sustainable production to the company's operations.

ECHO is still expected to be completed within the initial budget, but its execution has been delayed:

Source: Sylvania Platinum August 2017 presentation

Source: Sylvania Platinum February 2019 presentation

The delays have allowed Sylvania to boost its cash balance to $20.2 million and the company still has no debts. In November 2018, it approved a maiden dividend of 0.35 pence per share. Also, the company has decreased the number of its issued shares by 1.5% over the 18 months to 31 December 2018.

Major Risks

I think there are several major risks for Sylvania and they include PGM basket price slump, electricity price hikes and rand strength.

While palladium is in deficit, platinum and rhodium are in surplus which could put pressure on the PGM basket price that the company gets. For example, a 10% decrease would slash almost $30 million in EBITDA for the three-year period starting 30 June 2019.

South Africa’s electricity public utility Eskom is currently in a deep crisis and is trying to push for much higher electricity prices. Sylvania is also very vulnerable to a stronger rand as more than half of its costs are related to labor and electricity prices:

Source: Sylvania Platinum

Conclusion

Sylvania has benefited greatly from the good fortunes of rhodium and palladium over the past 18 months. While the palladium market is still in a deficit, the rhodium and platinum markets aren’t and I’m not optimistic about the PGM basket for the company over the next 12 months.

Sylvania is also vulnerable to electricity price hikes as well as a stronger rand. However, all of these three happening at the same time could be a short-term loss, long-term gain type of situation. The reason for this is that the major PGM producers are also operating in South Africa and are therefore vulnerable to the same risks. As Sylvania is a low-cost producer, any prolonged situation that results in shrinking margins would lead to the destruction of a significant amount of supply, with many mines in the western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex at risk. Such demand destruction would create a significant PGM shortage in the future which would result in a violent upswing in prices.

While the share price of Sylvania has almost tripled since I first covered the company, I continue to think that it’s undervalued. Let’s say the PGM basket price drops by an average of 10% until FY 2022. Sylvania would then generate EBITDA of over $100 million over that period, which is roughly equal to its current enterprise value.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.