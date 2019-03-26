Brookfield Property Partners: Preferred Units IPO In The REIT Sector

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed some light on the new Preferred Units issued by Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.- the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6.4M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $160M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (NASDAQ: BPYPP) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50%. The new preferred units carry a 'BB+' S&P rating and are callable as of 03/31/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.80 and has a Current Yield of 6.55% and Yield-to-Call of 6.69%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.46% and 5.57%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Brookfield Property Partners ("BPY") is a diversified global real estate company that owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Its investment objective is to generate attractive long-term returns on equity of 12%−15% based on stable cash flows, asset appreciation and annual distribution growth of 5%−8%. We seek to accomplish this objective by acquiring high quality assets in resilient and dynamic markets and pursuing diversification across both geographic areas and real estate sectors, and continually recycling capital from stabilized assets at or near peak values into higher-yielding strategies. BPY's portfolio features some of the world's best-known commercial properties. View Brookfield's global real estate capabilities here. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) ("BPR") is a subsidiary of BPY, intended to offer investors economic equivalence to BPY units but in the form of a U.S. REIT security. Dividends on BPR shares are identical in amount and timing to distributions paid out for BPY units, and BPR shares are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for BPY units or their cash equivalence.

Source: The company's website - Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, BPY:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $1.26 yearly dividend. With a market price of $20.31, the current yield of BPY is at 6.20%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $468M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series 1 Preferred Units is around $10.4M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $8.48B, BPY is the third biggest company in the "Real Estate Development" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in December 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4, BPY had a total debt of $64.59B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series 1 preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The Brookfield Property Family

There is one preferred stock, issued by BPY subsidiary, BPR: Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 6.375% Preferred Shares Series A (BPRAP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

BPRAP was inherited from General Growth Properties, Inc as part of the acquisition by Brookfield Property Partners, which was later transformed into Brookfield Property REIT. It pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375% and has no S&P rating. BPRAP trades post call date and with the current market price of $24.60, it has a Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Current Yield) of 6.48%.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Since BPYPP is the only series preferred units, issued by a REIT company, in the charts below, you can see a comparison between the new issue and all REIT preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL and WPG, as this company is in turmoil currently. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

The following chart contains only there issues that have a S&P rating:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB+' Preferred Units and Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred units and preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 470%.

Schedule K-1

We have agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to furnish to you, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, U.S. tax information (including IRS Schedule K-1), which describes on a U.S. Dollar basis your share of our company's income, gain, loss, and deduction, if any, for our preceding taxable year. However, providing this U.S. tax information to our holders will be subject to delay in the event of, among other reasons, the late receipt of any necessary tax information from lower-tier entities. It is therefore possible that, in any taxable year, you will need to apply for an extension of time to file your own tax returns. In preparing this U.S. tax information, we will use various accounting and reporting conventions to determine your share of income, gain, loss, and deduction. Some of these conventions have been mentioned in the preceding discussion or in Item 10.E "Taxation - U.S. Tax Consideration" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. The IRS may successfully contend that certain of these reporting conventions are impermissible, which could result in an adjustment to your income or loss. Due to administrative reporting limitations, and notwithstanding the rules described above under "- Consequences to U.S. Preferred Holders - Basis of Units" requiring aggregation of partnership interests purchased in separate transactions, you may receive two Schedules K-1 if you hold both LP Units and Series 1 Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Other Special Considerations

Redemption Upon a Ratings Event

If a Ratings Event occurs prior to March 31, 2024, the Units may be redeemed at the Partnership's option, in whole but not in part, within 120 days of the occurrence of such Ratings Event, at a price of $25.50 per Unit (102% of the liquidation preference), plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, whether or not declared.

Redemption Upon a Change of Control Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event, the Partnership may, at its option, redeem all but not less than all of the Units within 90 days after the first date on which such Change of Control Triggering Event occurred, by paying $25.00 per Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, whether or not declared. If the Partnership does not give notice of redemption prior to the 61st day following the Change of Control Triggering Event to redeem all the outstanding Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Units will increase by 5.00% beginning on the 61st day following such Change of Control Triggering Event.

Redemption Upon a Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event, the Partnership may, at its option, redeem all but not less than all of the Units within 90 days after the first date on which such Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event occurred, by paying $25.00 per Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, whether or not declared. If the Partnership does not give notice of redemption prior to the 61st day following the Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event to redeem all of the outstanding Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Units will increase by 5.00% beginning on the 61st day following such Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event, provided that if either the LP Units and/or the Units are subsequently listed on either the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange, the distribution rate per annum on the Units will reset to 6.50%.

Redemption Upon a Change in Tax Law

The Partnership will have the option to redeem all but not less than all of the Units at a redemption price of $25.00 per Unit, if as a result of a Change in Tax Law, there is, in the Partnership's reasonable determination, a substantial probability that the Partnership or any Successor Entity would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding distribution payment date with respect to the Units and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to the Partnership or any Successor Entity.

Source: FWP Filing by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses), will be approximately $153,960,000 ($177,204,000 if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional Series 1 Preferred Units). We will use the net proceeds from this offering to subscribe for Property Partnership Mirror Units that are designed to mirror the economic terms of the Series 1 Preferred Units. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Series 1 Preferred Units for general partnership purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $160M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of BPYPP after its first six months on the NASDAQ is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a high probability BPYPP will be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units BPYPP. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs. BPYPP offers good returns when compared to the other preferred stocks in the sector and the other "BB+" preferreds. The company is paying 45 times more dividends than the newly issued units, so it has a kind of buffer that protects the unitholders. Generally, I think that the positives are more than the negatives and BPYPP is a good choice for the risk that you are taking.

