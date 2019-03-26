Ashford Hospitality Trust: Strong Buy?

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) is a promising hotel real estate investment trust to consider on the sell-off. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a large, diversified hotel portfolio and easily covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, even though the payout ratio has proven to be volatile. The REIT's shares are far from being overpriced at today's valuation point, which implies a favorable risk/reward ratio for income investors seeking access to high, recurring dividend income. An investment in AHT yields 10.4 percent.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's share price has dropped off in March after a strong run in the first two months of the year. Despite the drop, AHT is still up 15.3 percent year to date. I think the drop is another interesting buying opportunity for income investors.

Source: StockCharts

Ashford Hospitality Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a diversified U.S. REIT with a focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels, and it currently has an equity value of ~$500 million. At the end of the December quarter, the real estate investment trust's property portfolio consisted of 119 hotels, representing 25,087 hotel rooms. Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) branded hotels made up the majority of Ashford Hospitality Trust's property portfolio.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust Investor Presentation

Ashford Hospitality Trust's hotel portfolio is widely diversified with properties located in 31 U.S. states. The lion's share of the REIT's portfolio is located in suburban markets (40 percent), while urban markets account for 30 percent and airports for 16 percent of Ashford Hospitality Trust's hotel EBITDA.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust has been able to grow its EBITDA at above-average rates in its economically-vibrant key markets. AHT's EBITDA growth has outpaced the growth of its closest hotel peers in each of the last five years.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

High Degree Of Insider Ownership

What separates Ashford Hospitality Trust from other hotel REITs is that management is a significant shareholder in the company which helps align management with shareholder interests.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has the highest degree of insider ownership in the industry as management holds almost $100 million worth of the REIT's shares.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Distribution Coverage

Ashford Hospitality Trust covered its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in each of the last eight quarters. However, due to the REIT's seasonal hotel business, the AFFO payout ratio has fluctuated wildly over this time.

On average, Ashford Hospitality Trust reported $0.33/share in adjusted funds from operations while paying out a stable $0.12/share in dividends. The AFFO payout ratio has ranged from 23 percent to 67 percent with the average quarterly AFFO payout ratio being just 40 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust's does not grow its dividend, but that doesn't mean that AHT is not an attractive high-yield income vehicle. Based on a quarterly distribution of $0.12/share, an investment in AHT effectively yields 10.4 percent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Ashford Hospitality Trust's dividend stream is attractively valued. Based on today's share price of $4.61, an investment in AHT costs high-yield investors just ~6.4x Q4-2018 run rate adjusted funds from operations which is a very sensible FFO multiple.

And, here's how AHT compares against other hotel REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a pro-cyclical hotel REIT, meaning the company has upside potential in a rising economy and downside potential in a falling economy. If the U.S. economy slides into a recession, Ashford Hospitality Trust has considerable downside risk as travelers are likely to cut back spending on accommodation, in which case pressure on the REIT's distribution could increase. High-yield investors need to continuously monitor the REIT's financial performance and distribution coverage going forward.

Your Takeaway

Ashford Hospitality REIT makes a decent value proposition for income investors at today's price point: The REIT has strong relationships with top hotel brands Marriott and Hilton, has a diversified property portfolio and a high degree of insider ownership, which attests to management's confidence in Ashford Hospitality REIT's value proposition. Though the AFFO payout ratio has been volatile, the dividend has been well covered with adjusted funds from operations. Ashford's shares remain attractively valued on the drop, changing hands for less than 7x run rate AFFO. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT, CLDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.