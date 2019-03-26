TQQQ: Leveraging The Nasdaq

The NASDAQ

Since late 2018, the market has been making a comeback on the back of many of the technology sectors' big names, most notably the FAANG stocks. As we approach all-time highs on many of the major indices, it is worth taking a second look at the names and industries that have got us to these levels and what the outlook is for the future. The Nasdaq as of Friday, was only approximately 5% off of its all time highs. The 3 year performance of the Nasdaq is show below.

It's no surprise that with the extended bull runs posted by the S&P 500 that the Nasdaq is not far behind. With the growing valuations of the FAANG stocks, QQQ and TQQQ have become very tech heavy ETFs. QQQ is a fairly well-known ETF that is a favorite of investors, but many investors will not be as familiar with TQQQ. In this article we will review some of the characteristics and risks of the fund and its place in today's market conditions.

TQQQ Fund Profile

The fund objective of the ETF is as follows: "ProShares UltraPro QQQ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index®." (Source: Proshares TQQ Fund Profile Website). The result is therefore a clear magnified exposure to the NASDAQ. Per the Proshares TQQQ Fund Profile, common uses for magnified exposure include:

Seeking magnified gains (will also magnify losses)

Getting a target level of exposure for less cash

Overweighting a market segment without additional cash

By leveraging QQQ by a factor of 3, an investor or trader is exposing themselves to some of the nuances of the underlying ETF, QQQ. Given the long time bull run in the technology sector and specifically the FAANG companies of the NASDAQ, QQQ has a few big names that make up a large percentage of the funds holdings. The top holdings of QQQ as of March 22, 2019 are shown below

AAPL, MFST, and AMZN make up over 30% of QQQ's holdings and if even incorporate GOOG, GOOGL and FB, the total percentage allocation to these 6 holdings is almost 44%. The resulting portfolio construction at first glance looks quite unconventional and inherently risky. Some of the risks of having an ETF that has a relatively high weighting in a few stocks, is that gains and losses will be magnified by a levered ETF.

Performance

TQQQs three year performance chart is provided below.

TQQQ as of March 22, 2019, is currently trading at approximately 75% of its all time highs, however, its price as a function of yearly highs and lows should not be analyzed like a typical company's share price. At this point, after reviewing the current market conditions and taking a look at QQQ, it would make sense to review some of the more critical details of TQQQ.

Who Should Use or Invest in TQQ?

Per Proshares prospectus of TQQQ "The Fund presents different risks than other types of funds. The Fund uses leverage and is riskier than similarly benchmarked exchange-traded funds that do not use leverage. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged (3x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Investors in the Fund should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full principal value of his/ her investment within a single day." (Source: TQQQ Prospectus)

The leverage is clearly what is highlighted as being a critical component of the fund. As previously discussed, leverage will magnify the gains and losses of returns and this risk needs to be accounted for. Some traders or investors may want to magnify their exposure to the NASDAQ, either short or long, and TQQQ could help achieve this.

The ETF is very liquid with strong trading volumes. For a point of reference, on March 22, 2019, over 33 million shares were traded. There are options available in $0.05 spreads at both the weekly and monthly level.

Fees

Per Proshares, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.95% and the current net assets of the fund are $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2018. At the current asset level of the fund, Proshares would be earning approximately $30.9M annually for managing the fund.

Distributions

As to be expected, the high growth companies of the NASDAQ and the resulting QQQ and TQQQ funds, would generally not be your typically high yield, dividend paying companies. Despite this, TQQQ has had dividends declared for the last two quarters:

The last time TQQQ had a dividend prior to the two noted above was March 25, 2015.

Not Your Typical Buy and Hold

Many analysts would agree that based on current valuation levels a near to mid-term market correction is quite likely. As we approach another earnings season, the FAANGs will be well covered by the financial media and have both their quarterly results and forecasts scrutinized. As we have erased most of the losses from market decline experienced in late 2018, it warrants the question if the next pullback will take longer to recover from. At this level, a simple buy and hold approach in TQQQ would not be recommended. The volatility of the returns are clearly magnified and the chart below speaks for itself:

Experienced investors may be able to use TQQQ as a short-term trading vehicle or as a hedging tool which may be appropriate for these purposes.

Overall Takeaway

For me, QQQ on its own simply has too much concentration in just a few big names and is lacking from a portfolio diversification standpoint. Therefore, as TQQQ levers this ownership concentration risk, I would generally not want to be an investor at these levels. I do however see the merits of using the product as a trading or hedging tool, and am intrigued how its components will perform in both the short and long term.

