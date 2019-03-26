Medtronic: Investment 'Trifecta' Could Result In Outstanding Returns

If you want to make a lot of money over the next 10 years, then you need to watch the healthcare sector.

The number of Americans aged 65 or older will more than double by 2060, according to projections by The Population Reference Bureau. Analysts project healthcare spending will grow by 5.5% annually through 2026, soon accounting for one out of every five dollars spent in the economy. This means more drugs, more medical offices, and more doctor appointments.

One of the big winners from this trend: Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). Over the past decade, shares of the medical device maker have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 310%. That has crushed the 260% gain from the broader S&P 500 during the same period.

But does MDT's stock represent a good buy for income investors today? Definitely. The company offers the “trifecta” for dividend hunters: safety, growth potential, and reasonable valuation. Let’s take a deep dive into this distribution.

Medtronic's Stock Has the Dividend "Trifecta"

First off, Medtronic's stock offers one of the safest dividends around. The company stands as the market leader in pacemakers, spinal products, insulin pumps, and neuromodulators for chronic pain. These businesses tend to generate recession-proof cash flows, given people still get sick during downturns. High switching costs, moreover, also allow management to raise prices year after year. You can see the evidence for the success of this business in the company’s financial results. Over the past decade, Medtronic’s return on equity has consistently came in at double digits. Last year, the company’s gross margins topped 70%. Those figures suggest an entrenched market position and wide competitive moat around the business.

Management runs the business in a conservative fashion. In 2019, analysts project Medtronic’s earnings per shares will come in around $5.15. Over that same period, management has pledged to pay out $2.00 per share in dividends. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their profits as distributions. This allows executives to continue making payments to shareholders even in the event of a downturn. Given Medtronic’s 40% payout ratio, MDT stockholders have little to worry about.

You can see the same conservatism applied to the company’s balance sheet. Today, Medtronic’s debt load stands at $40.5 billion, down from $53.5 billion in 2015. That debt paydown strategy saves the business millions in interest payments each year and leaves the company on a sound financial footing. As you can see in the table below, Medtronic’s debt load stands below industry peers on a variety of metrics.

Metric Company Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.48 1.20 Current Ratio 2.36 1.81 Leverage Ratio 1.78 1.99

Source: MSN Money

That business has translated into growing dividends for shareholders. Medtronic has boosted its payout for 41 consecutive years, long cementing its position on the elite list of Dividend Aristocrats. Over the past decade, management has increased the distribution at a 15.4% compounded annual clip. Today, shares pay a quarterly distribution of $0.50 a piece, which comes out to a respectable 2.2% yield.

Medtronic has three avenues to grow that distribution even further. First, the company’s legacy businesses enjoy a tailwind from an aging population and higher healthcare spending. Second, Medtronic has a full pipeline of potential new treatments for atrial fibrillation, aortic stenosis, and various neurological disorders. Third, management continues to find novel ways to apply old technologies to new conditions, such as using the implantable electronic stimulation in pacemakers to address chronic pain.

Those catalysts should drive respectable growth. Over the next five years, Wall Street expects Medtronic to grow earnings per share at a high single-digit clip. Management could boost that growth rate even further through acquisitions, assuming they don’t overpay. Given the company’s modest payout ratio, shareholders can expect the dividend to grow in line or even faster than profits.

Data by YCharts

And investors may now have a chance to scoop up MDT's stock at a reasonable price. Over the past three years, the company’s shares has gone basically nowhere. That has allowed earnings to catch up to the stock price over time.

Today, Medtronic's stock trades for 14 times forward earnings. Given the company’s 10% projected earnings growth rate, shares look reasonably priced on a price/earnings-to-growth basis. Not cheap mind you. You never get to buy wonderful businesses like these at rock bottom prices. Shares, however, now trade at some of their lowest valuations in years and offer decade upside potential.

Data by YCharts

What could upset this bullish thesis? Product recalls represent an occasional sore spot for the industry. Investors in the medical space have to stomach the risk of a defective product triggering an unexpected selloff.

The biggest risks, however, come out of Washington. As the nation faces a coming grey tsunami of Baby Boomers, politicians may be forced into cutting Medicare payments. Tougher regulations could also reduce the pace of new products hitting the market or force Medtronic to spend more on clinical trials.

The Bottom Line on Medtronic's Stock

That said, Medtronic’s management team has sailed through the storms in this business before. And when you have an investment tailwind this strong, investors have the potential to make a lot of money. My suggestion: stick this stock in your portfolio, cash the incoming dividend checks, and enjoy the compounded returns. Healthcare names like Medtronic will likely deliver outsized returns for the next decade or more.

