Pinterest Publishes First IPO Filing

PINS is growing rapidly as it diversifies revenue streams and pursues international expansion and new technology initiatives.

The firm operates a website that enables users to search and collect images for various use cases.

Pinterest has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO although the final figure may be higher.

Pinterest (PINS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may be higher.

The firm operates an online image search and visual discovery website.

PINS is growing rapidly as it pursues international expansion as well as additional revenue streams and new technologies.

Company & Market

San Francisco-based Pinterest was founded in 2010 to provide a destination site for people interested in reimagining their lives.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann, who was previously at Google (GOOG).

Investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark, Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, and Valiant and the firm has raised approximately $1.5 billion in private investment to-date.

Below is a brief overview video of a Pinterest use case:

Source: Pinterest

According to management, it views its market as the global advertising market for the CPG and retail industries.

Citing an IDC report, this market is expected to grow from $693 billion in 2018 to $826 billion in 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 5%, which while a moderately low growth rate, is still a very large absolute growth in dollars spent.

Management says its growth strategy is to invest in technical innovations to ‘deepen Pinners’ engagement’ with the service, make Pinterest more ‘shoppable’ by adding ecommerce capabilities directly to the experience, localizing Pinterest to users around the world, and bring high-quality commercial content by partnering with select content creators.

User and Customer Acquisition

Pinterest attracts users through online word of mouth and by enabling easy-to-share information on social media networks.

In 2016, the firm expanded its focus from U.S. users to international audiences and now counts over 250 million users it defines as ‘active.’ Two-thirds of users are female.

PINS has been allowing advertising on the site since 2014 and features large CPG and retail brands that it acquires through a direct sales force to focus on these ‘managed’ accounts.

Additionally, it has built out its online tools for mid-market and unmanaged accounts to use the platform for their advertising efforts.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been flat as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 34.39% 2017 34.37%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per User has grown markedly in 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per MAU Period ARPM Variance 2018 $2.85 30.3% 2017 $2.19

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Financial Performance

PINS’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Continued strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Decreased gross margin

Reduced negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $755,932,000 59.9% 2017 $472,852,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $241,584,000 35.2% 2017 $178,664,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 31.96% 2017 37.78% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$74,721,000 -9.9% 2017 -$137,934,000 -29.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$60,369,000 2017 -$102,913,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $122.5 million in cash and $282 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($82.5 million).

IPO Details

PINS has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure will likely be significantly higher.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to twenty votes per share. However, Pinterest may feature a time limit for such voting control concentration.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock to its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. We may use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to fund the remittance obligations of the company related to the settlement of the IPO-Vesting RSUs or outstanding stock options.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Baird, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

