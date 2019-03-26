Johnson & Johnson: Forget About Talc And Focus On The Upcoming Dividend Hike

The stock is remarkably cheap, mostly due to the pending issue with its baby powder. Investors should not expect to find this exceptional stock at much cheaper levels.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a traditionally slow-moving stock has entered a markedly volatile period since December due to a report that the company was aware of the presence of asbestos in its baby powder. While management denied the allegations, the liabilities from the approximately 13,000 pending lawsuits will remain unknown for years. Nevertheless, investors should view this issue as a one-time event and focus on the long-term prospects of the company. Johnson & Johnson is a dividend king. It has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years and is expected to announce its next dividend hike in April.

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is an exceptional company. It has grown its adjusted operational earnings for 35 consecutive years and its dividend for 56 consecutive years. It has 14 brands/platforms that generate more than $1B in annual revenues and another 12 brands that generate more than $2B in annual revenues.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company generates approximately 70% of its sales from the Nr 1 or 2 market share position. In addition, it is Nr 5 in the U.S. and Nr 8 globally in the total amount spent on R&D expenses. Moreover, it generates about 25% of its sales from products launched in the past five years. This is certainly impressive, particularly for a relatively mature company that has a market cap of $365B and confirms that the company never rests on its laurels.

While most consumers know Johnson & Johnson from its consumer products, the company generates half of its sales from its pharmaceutical segment. This is by far the fastest-growing segment of the company. The consumer segment has stagnated in recent years, as it has been facing heating competition. Thanks to the social media, it has become easy to launch a new brand online and market it at a low cost. In other words, the barriers to entry to new competitors have become extremely low due to the expansion of social media. Consequently, this segment of Johnson & Johnson has posted marginal revenue growth in the last two years.

On the contrary, the pharmaceutical segment has been enjoying remarkably strong momentum. In 2018, it posted 12% operational revenue growth thanks to strong momentum in immunology and oncology.

Source: Investor Presentation

There was strong uptake of Stelara in Crohn's Disease while Darzalex surpassed $2B in sales thanks to sustained growth and share gain in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and Latin America.

Thanks to the pharmaceutical segment, which is firing on all cylinders, Johnson & Johnson grew its operational revenues by 6% and its adjusted earnings per share by 10% last year. Even better, despite its large market cap and the tough comparison base, it will face due to its impressive results, the company still has ample room to continue growing for several years.

Growth prospects

Johnson & Johnson will face some headwinds this year, such as the loss of exclusivity of prostate cancer therapy Zytiga and some other drugs. However, the company will benefit from increased penetration and new indications for its blockbuster products such as Darzalex, Imbruvica, and Stelara. Management is also optimistic about potential regulatory approvals of promising new molecular entities. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson is trying to lead its consumer segment to a recovery with the relaunch of Johnson's Baby brand. Overall, management expects to grow the operational earnings per share by 5.7-7.6% this year.

It is also important to note that the pharmaceutical segment has ample room to continue growing for several years. In the last seven years, this segment has grown at a double rate compared to the pharmaceutical industry (8.6% vs. 4.3%). In addition, management expects up to 10 major launches over the next three years, with each launch expected to generate more than $1B in annual revenues. Moreover, the acquisition of Actellion, which cost $30B, is expected to be another major growth driver. Given these growth drivers, management expects to continue to outperform the industry by a wide margin for at least the next three years.

Resilience to recessions

Johnson & Johnson has exhibited impressive resilience during recessions thanks to the nature of its products. Even under the worst economic conditions, consumers do not curtail their pharmaceutical expenses. In addition, they do not reduce their consumption of the consumer products of the company, as these products are essential.

The resilience of the pharmaceutical stalwart was evident in the Great Recession. While most companies saw their earnings collapse, Johnson & Johnson grew its earnings per share by 10% in 2008 and by another 1% in 2009. This helps explain the pronounced outperformance of the stock, which fell only 21% from top to bottom whereas S&P plunged 55%.

The benefit for the shareholders from the resilience to downturns cannot be overemphasized. Bear markets cause traumatic experiences to investors and scare them away from the stock market. There are numerous investors who have missed the ongoing decade-long bull market, which is the longest in history, due to an abstract fear of a bear market.

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade and the ongoing bull market has become the longest in history, it is only natural for investors to be afraid of a potential recession. However, it is a shame to forgo the exceptional long-term returns of the stock market due to the fear of a potential recession and a bear market. Instead of remaining on the sidelines, investors should select stocks that will offer them high returns and will exhibit resilient performance even under the most challenging economic conditions. Johnson & Johnson is a quintessential example of such a stock.

Dividend

Johnson & Johnson has grown its operational earnings for 35 consecutive years and its dividend for 56 consecutive years. It is thus a dividend king. It has achieved such an exceptional growth record thanks to its exemplary business execution. This achievement is admirable, particularly in the fast-changing, highly competitive pharmaceutical sector, which makes it nearly impossible to maintain such a consistent growth record.

It is also worth noting that Johnson & Johnson has a remarkably low payout ratio of 44%. It also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the stock market universe, with an AAA credit rating. As a result, it can easily continue raising its dividend for several more years.

In each of the last 7 years, Johnson & Johnson has raised its quarterly dividend by $0.04-0.06 per share. Given this dividend record and the strong business momentum of the company, it is reasonable to expect a dividend hike of at least $0.05 per share in April. If management announces a dividend hike of $0.05 per share, it will raise the annual dividend from $3.60 to $3.80 and will thus offer a 2.8% dividend yield. While this yield may seem lackluster to many investors, it is much higher than the yield of the S&P (1.9%). Investors should also keep in mind that the dividend will continue growing at a meaningful pace thanks to the low payout ratio, the rock-solid balance sheet and the growth prospects of the pharmaceutical stalwart.

Valuation

Johnson & Johnson is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. This is a remarkably cheap valuation for a stock with such an exceptional performance record and strong growth prospects. It is also remarkable that the other well-known dividend aristocrats, such as Coca-Cola (KO), Walmart (WMT), and Procter & Gamble (PG), are currently trading at price-to-earnings ratios of 21.9, 20.6, and 22.9, respectively. In other words, Johnson & Johnson is remarkably cheap both on an absolute basis and in comparison to the other popular dividend aristocrats. There are two reasons behind the cheap valuation.

First of all, as Johnson & Johnson belongs to the pharmaceutical sector, it is perceived to carry an elevated amount of risk due to the cut-throat competition of the sector. If a competitor achieves a major breakthrough, it can disrupt the business of the other companies engaged in the same therapy.

To provide a perspective, when Gilead Sciences (GILD) launched Sovaldi for the treatment of hepatitis C, it caused the operating profit of Johnson & Johnson in this market to plunge 28%. However, Johnson & Johnson has such a well-diversified business portfolio that it has minimized the impact of the breakthroughs of its competitors on its overall performance. To be sure, in the above instance with Sovaldi, the total adjusted operating profit of Johnson & Johnson rose 4%. Therefore, the stock deserves to trade at a premium over the majority of pharmaceutical stocks.

The Talc Issue

The second reason behind the cheap valuation of Johnson & Johnson is the issue with the baby powder (Talc). In December, the company was reported to have been aware of the presence of asbestos in its baby powder for decades. As there are about 13,000 pending lawsuits related to carcinogenesis from the use of this product, the market was panicked on the news and sent this slow-moving stock down 10% on a single day.

According to the report, an external lab notified Johnson & Johnson that its baby powder was contaminated with asbestos as early as 1957. There were also similar reports from other labs as well. Even the scientists of the company mentioned the presence of asbestos in the powder. On the other hand, management has completely rejected the allegations. According to its statement, studies of more than 100,000 men and women have shown that talc does not cause cancer. In addition, thousands of tests, which have been performed by regulators, external labs. and the company itself, have shown that asbestos is not present in the baby powder.

It is also worth noting that Johnson & Johnson recently resumed its production of baby powder in India after the tests found no asbestos in the product. Many other countries, such as Singapore, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt, reached the same conclusion after they performed the same tests.

On the other hand, a California jury recently awarded $29M to a woman who stated that the asbestos in its talc caused her cancer. Therefore, it is impossible to predict the eventual impact of this pending issue on Johnson & Johnson.

Nevertheless, it is possible to perform some calculations. If all the lawsuits (about 13,000) have the same fate as the latest one, the total liabilities ($377 B) will wipe out the market cap of the company, which stands at $365B. However, this is an extreme scenario, which is essentially impossible. In the worst-case scenario for the company, one could assume that 10% of the lawsuits will have the same fate as the latest one. In such a case, the company would be liable to pay $37.7B. While this amount is certainly high, it is only the net income that the company earns in one and a half year. Thanks to its strong balance sheet and its growth prospects, the company would easily navigate through such a crisis and would leave this issue behind it, as a one-time event. Moreover, even in such an adverse scenario, the stock would probably lose less than 10% of its market cap (temporarily), as part of the risk has already been baked into the stock price.

While no one can predict the eventual effect of the pending issue on Johnson & Johnson, we believe that it will be a one-time event, which the stock will shrug off in the long run thanks to its exciting prospects. Investors should realize that they cannot find such a premium stock at such a cheap valuation for no reason. The talc case has resulted in a cheap valuation of the stock and has thus presented a great investing opportunity. Those who believe that this case will prove a one-time event in the impressive long-term growth trajectory of the pharmaceutical stalwart should purchase the stock now and keep it with a long-term perspective.

Final thoughts

Johnson & Johnson has an impressive growth record and is expected to raise its dividend in April. The stock is remarkably cheap, both on a standalone basis and in comparison to the other popular dividend aristocrats, primarily due to the pending issue with its baby powder. However, this is likely to prove a one-time event. Those who purchase the stock at its current price are likely to be highly rewarded in the long run thanks to the reliable growth trajectory of the company. It is also important to note that Johnson & Johnson is resilient to recessions and hence, it is an ideal stock for those who want to own stocks but are also afraid of an upcoming bear market, after a whole decade without one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.