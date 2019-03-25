Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 13 Of 2019 (3/25-3/29)

Overall market conditions now look much more negative for the coming week than they were for the past week, based on the relative-strength-to-money-flow ratio.

Last week the S&P 500 Index lost 0.77%, while the five B/L Momentum picks gained an average of 1.25% when tight stop-loss orders were applied.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his 2% trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 13 of 2019

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Bear in mind, however, that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks.

I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to hold stocks for an entire week. This is also why I often use trailing stop-loss orders throughout each trading day.

Overall Market Conditions

Although the Fed now promises no future rate hikes for the remainder of the year, the Mueller investigation is finally over, and there are still hints of a trade deal with China, it now appears that the European economic slowdown is weighing on US markets. My favorite indicator of market conditions is the ratio of relative strength over money flow, where values below 1.00 are considered a portent of negative conditions. For next week that ratio has fallen to 1.03 for the S&P 500 Index, 0.76 for the Dow 30 Index, and 0.91 for the Nasdaq 100. I interpret this as a strongly negative indication for the near term.

This past week the S&P 500 Index lost 0.77% for the week. You can see from the chart below that the S&P 500 Index has bounced off its 200-day moving average, which is technically a positive development. However, the money flow index value of 52.23 has risen sharply from last week and, when combined with the drop in relative strength, suggests that overall market conditions are much less positive than last week.

Performance Of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five stock picks gained an overall average of 1.25% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 5.24% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index lost a total of 0.77%.

Stock Pick - Week 12 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) (6.02%) 0.22% Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) (12.27%) (0.33%) Invitae Corporation (NVTA) (3.01%) 3.95% the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) (4.93%) (0.58%) Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) 0.09% 2.99% Average (5.24%) 1.25%

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. Formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to “take out the stops” when there is little trading volume. Therefore, it is often better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. Several of you have accurately noted that some of the picks that trigger a stop-loss sell, return to favor within a few days. Therefore, it can be more profitable at times to avoid stop-loss sales altogether. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times for all persons.

Another reason for possibly using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 12 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +43.98% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks have more than tripled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. B/LM 12-week composite gains of 43.98% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 13.36%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

Please note that I am not troubled by the seemingly high turnover rate occasioned by the use of stop-loss orders. An untold secret is that the proceeds from the early sale of those stocks can be applied elsewhere to produce gains not reflected in my cumulative-gains statistics.

A Look At Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified the following five picks: TNDM, VCYT, INS, CDNA, and PCMI. Of these, only VCYT has a qualifying BLM score above 30. The others were chosen on the basis of composite long-term momentum rankings. Note that a BLM score above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick, but it has been observed that stocks with low combined rankings tend to re-emerge as top picks.

In the end, how stocks rank overall may be more important than their absolute momentum scores. The following table reports actual BLM scores and combined rankings for these stocks.

Stock Pick - Week 13 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Veracyte (VCYT) 40.62 10 Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) 24.08 3 Intelligent Systems Corp. (INS) 13.69 14 CareDx, Inc (CDNA) 12.95 14 PCM, Inc. (PCMI) 16.28 16

Charts of all of these picks are available below.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for those same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System t:SLIM, t:flex Insulin Delivery System t:FLEX and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System t:slim G4. Its technology platform features Micro-Delivery Technology, a miniaturized pumping mechanism, which draws insulin from a flexible bag within the pump's cartridge rather than relying on a syringe and plunger mechanism.

It also features a software, which is a vivid color touch screen and a micro-universal serial bus (SB connection that supports both a rechargeable battery and uploads to t:connect Diabetes Management Application (t:connect), its custom cloud-based data management application that provides display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters.

Recently, the money flow index for TNDM (69.55.27) has exceeded its relative strength (60.56), which is usually not a good sign, but this stock has multiplied in value more than 18 times from its low in the past 52 weeks, and somehow it seems to keep on climbing.

VCYT

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The Company’s commercial solution, the Afirma Thyroid fine needle aspiration (FNA) Analysis, centers on the Afirma Gene Expression Classifier.

The Afirma GEC is offered directly or as part of a solution that also includes cytopathology. The Company operates in the pulmonology diagnostics market. It offers Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, a genomic test to resolve ambiguity in lung cancer diagnosis. It also offers the Envisia Genomic Classifier, which is designed to help in the assessment of patients suspected to have idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

INS

Intelligent Systems Corporation is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market. The Company's financial transaction solutions and services (FinTech) operations are conducted through its CoreCard Software, Inc. (CoreCard) subsidiary. CoreCard and its affiliate companies in Romania and India, as well as the corporate office provide administrative, human resources and executive management support.

The Company also has two subsidiaries, CoreCard SRL in Romania and ISC Software in India, that perform software development and testing, as well as processing operations support for CoreCard. CoreCard designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

CDNA

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company's commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the bloodstream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

PCMI

PCM, Inc. is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company's segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom. The Commercial segment sells complex technology solutions to commercial businesses in the United States.

The Public Sector segment consists of sales made to federal, state and local governments, as well as educational institutions. The Public Sector segment utilizes a phone and field relationship-based selling model, as well as contract and bid business development teams and an online extranet. The Canada segment consists of sales made to customers in the Canadian market. Its United Kingdom segment consist its subsidiary, PCM Technology Solutions UK, Ltd., which serves as its hub for the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

DOW 30 Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. Dow 30 stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. Traditionally, I have avoided these stocks because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth. Recently, however, there have been some exceptions. Also, it is apparent that there are safety advantages in popular large-cap stocks during periods of market volatility and potential downturns. However, most Dow 30 stocks do experience significant downturns in lengthy periods of market decline inasmuch as these stocks are highly correlated with overall market performance.

Last week’s Dow 30 picks had negative performance commensurate with their index averages. Visa (V) lost 1.24% on the week, while Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) lost 0.76%.

My Dow 30 picks for next week and the accompanying rationale for their choice follow below:

MRK

Merck (MRK) still has the best composite momentum ranking of all Dow 30 stocks. It has gained 56% from its low in the past 52 weeks, and 7.15% year to date. In addition, it pays a 3.09% annual dividend.

VZ

Verizon (VZ) has the best “oversold” ranking and the fourth best composite momentum ranking of all Dow 30 stocks. It has gained 30% from its low in the past 52 weeks, and 6.79% year to date. It also pays a 4.04% annual dividend.

AAPL

Apple (AAPL) has the third best “oversold” ranking and the fifth best composite momentum ranking of all Dow 30 stocks. It has gained 35% from its low in the past 52 weeks, and 17.76% year to date. It pays a 0.65% annual dividend.

Although these stocks tend to fall short of my 10% monthly growth target, they do have some safety advantages for the long term. Those who are risk averse may prefer such stocks

Procedural disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means of comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions.

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 12 Of 2019

