Johnson & Johnson Vs. Pfizer: Which Big Pharma Giant Is The Better Dividend Stock?

While both companies are highly profitable and have secure dividends, Johnson & Johnson seems to be the better long-term stock.

However, they have somewhat different business models, and have different dividend yields and histories of dividend increases.

By Jonathan Weber

The pharmaceutical industry has proven a great investment sphere for risk-averse income investors, as the industry benefits from several positives, including the non-cyclical nature of its products. Even during times when the economy is not doing well, patients still need medicine.

The largest players in this industry are diversified across therapeutic areas as well as geographically, which means that patent issues and pressure from politicians in one single country to lower the price of their treatments affect them to a smaller degree compared to smaller, more focused pharma companies that may only have a couple of products on the market.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), the two largest US-based pharmaceutical companies by market capitalization.

Both are high-quality dividend stocks. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King, which means that the company has raised its dividend annually for more than 50 years in a row. You can see the full list of Dividend Kings here, the cream of the crop for dividend growth investors.

Company Overview

Johnson & Johnson is not a pharma pure play, the company is active in two other industries on top of that, such as medical devices and consumer staples. Its pharmaceuticals division is the most important one among these three regarding revenue generation as well as when it comes to earnings power, though. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend annually for more than 5 decades in a row, and on top of that, Johnson & Johnson is one of only two AAA-rated publicly traded stocks, the other one being Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The combination of a long and successful dividend growth history, massive scale in its operations, and extreme balance sheet safety have made Johnson & Johnson a favorite holding among dividend growth investors.

Johnson & Johnson is valued at $365 billion right now, making it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world.

Pfizer, on the other hand, is a pharmaceutical pure play, as the company does not operate in adjacent fields such as consumer goods or medical technology. Pfizer is the second largest publicly traded pharmaceutical company in the US, being valued at $244 billion right now. Pfizer was founded in 1849, thus the company has an even longer history than Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer is headquartered in New York, New York.

It is not a Dividend King or Dividend Aristocrat, as the company cut its dividend 10 years ago, with the reason being that Pfizer needed its cash flows to pay for the large acquisition of Wyeth. Since then, the company has raised its dividend regularly, but it does not possess the same ultra-long dividend growth track record as Johnson & Johnson.

Recent results and growth outlook

Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division is the most important one in terms of its current size, and it is also the largest growth driver for the company, as it produces the highest relative growth rate among the three divisions by far.

Source: Johnson & Johnson investor presentation

The pharmaceutical business produces roughly half of the company's sales, and grew at a 12% pace during fiscal 2018. This compares to growth rates of slightly less than 2% for the consumer goods business as well as for the medical devices/medtech business.

During the most recent quarter, Johnson & Johnson generated revenues of $20.4 billion, which represents a growth rate of just 1% year over year. Adverse currency rate movements had a negative impact on Johnson & Johnson's reported revenue growth rate, though. The company earned $1.97 on a per-share basis during Q4; during all of 2018, Johnson & Johnson generated earnings-per-share of $8.18, which was 12% more than the earnings-per-share that Johnson & Johnson has generated during the previous year.

Going forward, Johnson & Johnson may not be able to grow its earnings-per-share at a 12%+ pace, but the company should nevertheless be able to record a solid pace of earnings-per-share growth. One factor for growing profits will be the ongoing growth in the company's pharmaceuticals business. Revenues from oncology drugs such as Imbruvica and Darzalex continue to rise at a sizeable pace, and new drugs such as Stelara in Crohn's disease are ramping up at attractive pace as well. Johnson & Johnson also has a large pipeline with a massive amount of 37 phase III studies being underway right now. It is highly likely that a significant amount of these late-stage studies will need to new approvals over the coming years, allowing for additional sales for Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division.

The medical devices, as well as the consumer staples business, will not grow by much going forward, but through a combination of higher sales volumes (international markets continue to grow) and inflation, these divisions should nevertheless be able to generate some sales growth going forward as well.

Analysts are forecasting a long-term earnings-per-share growth rate of roughly 7.5%, which is slightly ahead of the forecasted growth rate for Pfizer. Due to a combination of sales growth (primarily from the pharma division), some operating leverage, and some share repurchases, Johnson & Johnson could indeed be able to grow its earnings-per-share at a 7%+ rate going forward.

Data by YCharts

The analyst community believes that Pfizer will grow at a slightly slower pace over the coming years, which seems like a realistic assumption. Pfizer has generated revenues of $14 billion during the most recent quarter, which was 2% more than the revenues that Pfizer has generated during the previous year's quarter. Pfizer thus grew slightly faster than Johnson & Johnson recently, but unfortunately, Pfizer has to battle with the impact of some patent losses going forward, which is why its growth rate will likely not be ahead of Johnson & Johnson's growth during coming years.

During the fourth quarter, Pfizer has recorded earnings-per-share of $0.64, which was 3% more than the earnings-per-share that Pfizer has generated during the previous year's quarter.

Source: Pfizer investor presentation

Pfizer will suffer from the loss of exclusivity of Lyrica in the US during 2019, but the company nevertheless is keen on generating some revenue growth in the long run. Pfizer has a large pipeline as well; there are currently 26 phase III studies listed on its website. During the 2021-2025 time frame, Pfizer also will not be subject to major losses of exclusivity, which means that growth from new drugs will not have to offset major revenue losses from existing drugs.

Top line growth, therefore, seems likely during that time frame, which positions Pfizer for some profit growth as well. Pfizer has also successfully reduced its share count during recent years and quarters, which included accelerated share repurchase programs. If the company keeps up with its share repurchases, that will add a couple of percentage points to its earnings-per-share growth during coming years.

All in all, Johnson & Johnson has the slightly better growth outlook, as losses of exclusivity will not be a major factor for the company, whereas they will offset some of the growth from Pfizer's new drugs. Johnson & Johnson's broader/deeper pipeline with more late-stage studies plays a role as well.

Dividend analysis

As mentioned earlier, Johnson & Johnson has a better long-term dividend growth track record. We nevertheless should also look at the more recent dividend growth rates, the current dividend yields, as well as the safety of the dividend of these two companies in order to determine which seems like the more attractive stock for income-oriented investors.

Company Yield Dividend Growth 1 year Dividend growth 5 years Payout ratio 2018 Johnson & Johnson 2.6% 7.1% 6.4% 44% Pfizer 3.4% 5.9% 6.7% 48%

We see that Johnson & Johnson does not differ a lot in terms of their 5-year dividend growth rate. Johnson & Johnson raised its dividend faster over the last year and has a lower dividend payout ratio, but Pfizer offers a larger dividend yield right here. There thus is no clear winner among these two in terms of their dividend performance.

Pfizer looks more favorable for those that seek immediate income due to its higher yield, whereas Johnson & Johnson looks like the more favorable pick for those seeking a very safe income stock due to its better long-term performance and its lower dividend payout ratio.

Valuation and expected returns

Earnings growth as well as the current dividend yield are factors for a stock's total returns, but the current valuation relative to what would represent a fair valuation for a stock is a factor for that stock's total returns as well.

Johnson & Johnson trades at $137 right now, which represents a price to earnings multiple of roughly 16 relative to earnings-per-share of ~$8.60 that the company will likely earn during the current year.

Johnson & Johnson's stock has been trading at a price to earnings ratio of 15-17 throughout the last decade on average, thus its shares seem to trade relatively in line with the historic valuation ranges. It thus seems reasonable to assume that Johnson & Johnson's stock will neither be subject to multiple expansion nor to multiple compression over the coming years.

This would mean that its total returns would consist of its current dividend yield of 2.6% and the earnings-per-share growth that the company will generate throughout the coming years. When we assume that the analyst consensus is correct and that Johnson & Johnson's earnings-per-share will rise by 7.4% annually going forward, Johnson & Johnson could produce total returns of roughly 10% a year throughout the coming years.

Pfizer trades at $42 right now, which equates to roughly 14.5 times this year's forecasted earnings-per-share of $2.90. This represents a discount relative to how Johnson & Johnson's shares are valued. When we compare Pfizer's current valuation to how its shares were valued throughout the last decade, we see that shares trade at somewhat of a premium, though.

We believe that Pfizer's earnings multiple will revert back to 13-14, which would result in an annual headwind of 1%-2% to Pfizer's total returns. Factoring in earnings-per-share growth of 6.9% annually as well as its current dividend yield of 3.4%, Pfizer could produce total returns of 8%-9% annually going forward. This does not look like a bad deal at all, but it looks like Johnson & Johnson could produce slightly higher total returns on an annual basis from the current level.

Final thoughts

The pharmaceutical industry includes a multitude of companies that seem like attractive investments. In our mind, both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson belong to that group, as both should be able to produce sizeable total returns going forward. Johnson & Johnson looks like it could produce slightly higher annual returns during the coming years, though, primarily due to the fact that its valuation seems fair right here, whereas Pfizer's shares look like they are trading at a premium to fair value.

When we factor in that Johnson & Johnson looks like a lower risk investment, due to factors that include its world-class balance sheet, its broader diversification across several industries, its better long-term dividend growth track record, and the fact that the company is less vulnerable versus losses of exclusivity, Johnson & Johnson seems like the better pick over Pfizer right here, as it combines a slightly better total return outlook with a lower risk.

One should also note that Johnson & Johnson will most likely raise its dividend in April, as the company has now made four dividend payments of $0.90. Pfizer has just raised its dividend, so investors will have to wait longer before getting another raise. All in all, both stocks appear attractive for their strong cash flow and dividend yields. That said, Johnson & Johnson seems like the more favorable pick right now due to its diversified business model and longer history of dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.