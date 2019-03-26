Disney And Fox - Buy The Post Deal Dip

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has finally completed the acquisition of the majority of the former Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s assets (FOX) (FOXA) creating an opportunity for investors to jump into either stock as arbitragers and shareholders exit the newly created positions in the new companies that they don't want to hold any longer. The completion of the deal means that Disney's share price collar has been removed allowing the stocks to move up or down due to company performance and sentiment going forward instead of being locked into a predetermined stock range based on the acquisition's contractual agreements and ratios. Disney's newfound freedom could allow it to easily explore new all-time highs as it has traded mostly sideways over the past 3 years while the S&P 500 has had a nice run. With Disney well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming streaming wars against the likes of Netflix Inc. (NFLX), AT&T Inc. (T), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and others, a winning content portfolio could produce exemplary rewards for a stock that trades at a current incredible value. Meanwhile, Fox itself looks to be a cash cow with a premium content lineup of its own that could also easily receive a future M&A premium.

Disney recently closed on its $71B Fox deal reshaping both companies for future growth in their respective industries. The initial Disney/Fox deal was expected to be around $60B in December of 2017, but Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) decided to jump into the action with bids of its own resulting in a drawn-out battle for the majority of Fox's assets before Disney eventually won and got final regulatory approval from Mexico's IFT. The drawn-out process means that a lot of shareholders interested in arbitrage situations and the resulting new companies like I was when I sold my Disney shares to buy Fox shares have been waiting patiently for the conclusion of the deal. Investors waiting over a year for the deal to close now have the chance to sell the resulting positions that they don't want anymore and move on to other opportunities. This has meant a nice post deal selloff for both companies (Disney ~ 4.5% and Fox close to 9%) that could easily prove to be excellent buying opportunities.

Data by YCharts

The conclusion of the deal also means that the collar on Disney stock has also been removed allowing both Disney and Fox stock to move freely. According to the merger documents, this collar was based on exchange ratios that helped keep Disney's stock between a high of $114.32 and a low of $93.53 during the acquisition proceedings. The removal of this collar could help Disney start moving toward new all-time highs as its stock has traded mostly sideways over the past 3 years, significantly underperforming the S&P 500, especially over the past two years when the Fox deal was being formulated and put into action.

Data by YCharts

Now that Disney and Fox are free to trade as separate companies again, investors are in a great position to buy into the future growth and cash flow opportunities that these companies look to provide in the coming years.

Disney is growing an ecosystem for its content and services that includes double-digit price hikes at many of its theme parks based on the expected increased demand for its newest Star Wars attractions. With the Fox acquisition in the bag, it has an even greater pool of hit movies to build around including future Avatar feature attractions as Disney rolls out 4 Avatar sequels in the coming years. Disney also has yearly blockbuster hits from its superhero franchises, which almost seem unending, including lesser-known characters such as the most recent Captain Marvel, Aquaman, and Black Panther movies.

Disney has already entered the streaming world with the launch of ESPN Plus in April of 2018, which has already grown to over 2 million subscribers, double the number from 5 months ago according to Disney's latest conference call, along with obtaining exclusive UFC rights. ESPN Plus works off of Disney's BAMTech platform, which should have plenty of time to work out any kinks in service before Disney launches Disney Plus at the end of 2019. With Disney's investor day webcast upcoming in April, shareholders won't have to wait long to get a critical update on Disney's plans moving forward including its content plans as well as maybe more information on pricing. Disney has hinted at a pricing strategy below what it sees as its main competition in Netflix, so perhaps $4.99-6.99 a month with maybe a bundle option with ESPN Plus down the line. Disney hopes to grow its streaming ecosystem rapidly while it lays off more than 3,000 jobs in the newly combined company. It also plans on rapidly paying off portions of its newly acquired debt over the next year or two, with the sale of its regional sports networks over the next few months and strong cash flows, to regain its conservative investment-grade credit rating.

Fox has its investor conference scheduled for May of 2019 where investors will find out a lot more about how it wants to manage its considerable cash flows along with its premium content in live sports and news along with its broadcast network and regional TV coverage. Fox should have few debt concerns after the Disney deal and will instead be able to focus on its attractive growth prospects as well as hopefully an attractive dividend for investors. Both Disney and Fox have received multiple buy upgrades after the deals closed, but many investors will wait on the sidelines for a couple of months before getting more of the facts moving forward at each of the company's upcoming investor days.

The conclusion of the long-anticipated Disney/Fox deal allows both stocks to trade freely once again as the contractual collar has been removed and both companies are free to explore growth opportunities in their respective fields. The post-acquisition selloff should be finishing up allowing investors a great opportunity to get into the stocks before the company's try to build excitement and momentum at their respective upcoming investor days. I sold my Disney at the end of 2017 to buy Fox and now own both new Disney and new Fox as I think the potential opportunities for both are intriguing. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, FOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.