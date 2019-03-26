Zoom Video: 118% Revenue Growth Y/Y And Gross Profit Margin Of 81%

With Sequoia Capital providing equity financing and Dropbox and Atlassian giving debt financing to Zoom Video, most investors should be interested in this name.

Zoom Video (ZM) reports that Sequoia Capital is among its shareholders, which seems enough to attract the attention of institutional investors. But, there is much more. The company reported revenue growth of 118% in the year ended January 2019 and gross profit margin of 81%. Having these figures in mind and the valuation of competitors, Zoom Video should trade at 4-6x forward revenues and should have an enterprise value of $2 to $3 billion. Investors should keep in mind that revenue growth may decline in the future, which could lead to declines in the company's EV/Forward Revenue ratio. It had happened to other competitors in the same industry.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Zoom Video offers a video communications platform on the cloud. Take a look at how employees of different organizations are using Zoom Video:

Source: Company’s Website

Zoom Video casts its application with the following words in its prospectus:

“We connect people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. Our cloud-native platform delivers reliable, high-quality video that is easy to use, manage and deploy, provides an attractive return on investment, is scalable and easily integrates with physical spaces and applications.” Source: Prospectus

The business rationale seems very innovative. It appears now that traditional organizations are very interested in human-to-human interactions over a distance. Zoom Video provided several examples in its prospectus. A 1,000 employee tech organization with an all-remote employee base is running all of its meetings on Zoom. That’s not all. Hospitals are also using the Zoom’s technology to increase the number of specialists connected to the operating room. Finally, universities use this technology to increase participation in night programs or increase participation of the students, who report work constraints.

Customers seem to appreciate the solution offered by Zoom Video. In 2018, Gartner reported that Zoom was a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. The company was said to differentiate itself by offering a technology with “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” In addition, the company has also been recognized as 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions.

The most interesting of the company’s business model is that it is very scalable. Zoom Video is used by thousands of business customers in very different industries and different regions. In addition, the market opportunity seems also large. Including the market size of the segments Hosted / Cloud Voice and Unified Communications, Collaborative Applications and IP Telephony Lines, the opportunity could be equal to $43.1 billion in 2022.

Balance Sheet: Large Amount Of Liquidity

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.75x, the company’s financial situation is quite stable. In addition, the current amount of liquidity seems very beneficial. As of January 31, 2019, the company reports $63 million in cash and marketable securities worth $112 million. In addition, it seems beneficial that the company is investing in new property and equipment, which increased by 132% in the year ended January 31, 2019. Growth investors should always look for companies like Zoom, which are increasing their facilities or capacity. It shows that the management is confident about the future business. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

The liabilities should not represent an issue for investors. The amount of current assets is larger than the total amount of liabilities. In addition, like many other software vendors, the largest amount of liabilities is represented by deferred revenue, $10.6 million. The image below provides further details on the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

The company does have financial debt, but it is not directly shown in the balance sheet. The liabilities include convertible notes worth $14.8 million. Please note that these convertible notes were acquired by Dropbox (DBX) and Atlassian (TEAM). Investors may not have to fear about the interest being paid for these notes. The company pays from 2.5% to 5%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The contractual obligations don’t seem worrying either, but they should be included. The company should pay a total of $81 million, which seems below the total amount of cash. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

The revenue growth in the last two years should impress investors. In the years ended January 2019 and January 2018, the revenue growth increased by 118% and 149% respectively. On the top of it, the gross profit margin is also beneficial. It was equal to 81% in 2019 and 79% in 2018.

The bottom line seems also very interesting. After net income losses in 2018, the company was able to report net income of $7.5 million in 2019. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Having mentioned this fact, the CFO was also positive and grew by 164% amounting to $51 million in the year ended January 31, 2019. The purchase of property and equipment was equal to $28 million, so the company is also free cash flow positive. With this in mind, valued investors should also review this name. The image below provides further details on the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

The list of shareholders should be very appreciated by market participants. Large venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital decided to trust the company. In addition, directors and executives control only 36.7% of the total amount of shares outstanding. It means that the company has been quite successful in selling equity to investors. This fact should attract the attention of other institutions. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Class A And Class B Shares

After the IPO, the equity structure may not be appreciated by certain investors. Zoom Video expects to have two types of shares, A and B. As shown in the image below, class A shares are expected to have one vote per share and class B shares should provide ten votes per share. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The dual-class share structure is a method to protect the ownership of founders and existing shareholders and may not be fair for minority shareholders. If the management does perform, it may be complicated for an acquirer to buy the company. Keep in mind that certain investors may block the transaction using class B shares.

Competitors And Valuation

Zoom video mentions several competitors in the prospectus including Webex, Skype for Business, Google (GOOG), LogMeIn (LOGM), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN). Among these companies, LogMeIn (LOGM) seems to have similar size and is public. LOGM offers video solutions among other services. The number of employees is not much larger than that of Zoom video. As of January 31, 2019, LOGM has 3,515 employees and Zomm Video has 1,702 full-time employees. It seems a company that may be compared with Zoom Video.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After reporting revenue growth of 21%, LOGM trades right now at 3.2x forward sales. However, the company was trading at 4x-6x when revenue growth y/y was equal to more than 100%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

In 2019, Zoom Video reported revenue of $330 million, so forward revenue of $500 million does seem very reasonable. Using this figure and EV/Forward Revenue ratio of 4-6x, the total enterprise value of Zoom Video should be $2 to $3 billion. Please note that the revenue growth may be quite volatile in the future. LOGM reported revenue growth y/y of more than 100% in 2017 and it reported only 21% revenue growth y/y two years later. It is a serious risk to be considered on this name.

Conclusion

With Sequoia Capital providing equity financing and Dropbox and Atlassian giving debt financing to Zoom Video, most investors should be interested in this name. In addition, the company reported revenue growth of 118% in the year ended January 2019, which should impress growth investors. Using the numbers reported by competitor LogMeIn, Zoom Video should trade at 4-6x forward revenues and should be valued at $2 to $3 billion. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, investors should keep in mind that revenue growth may be very volatile in the near future. That’s what happened with LogMeIn, which reported growth of more than 100% in 2017 and reported growth y/y of only 21% very recently. Investors should understand that a decline in the revenue growth could lead to a decrease in the EV/Forward sales ratio. Take, for instance, LogMeIn, which does not report triple digit revenue growth any more and is trading at 3.2x forward sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.