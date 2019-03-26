BlackBerry: Key Earnings Report

This Friday, we'll get fiscal fourth quarter results from BlackBerry (BB), for its three month period that ended in February. However, this week's report will not be like many we've seen in the past, as it is perhaps the most important we've seen in quite some time. With the Cylance acquisition having been completed during the period, it is time for CEO John Chen and management to get this company going.

For the fourth quarter, we've seen a similar trend to a number of recent quarters. At the previous earnings report, management talks down the business a little, which results in analysts cutting their top line numbers. Since the late December report, the average street estimate has come down by about $6 million, putting the current figure at $241.7 million. That's up by about 1% over the prior year period, although the business was a bit different then, still generating a bit of revenues from legacy businesses. Non-GAAP EPS is forecast to be 6 cents a share, up a penny, after the company makes its usual round of multiple adjustments. We'll likely see a GAAP loss overall if you exclude the convertible debt adjustment.

How BlackBerry gets to that top line number will be key for investors. If we assume that hardware revenues have truly ended, and that service access feels continue their decline to about $7 million for the period, it would leave roughly $235 million for software/services. In last year's fiscal Q4, the company reported $212 million, and you can see a quarterly breakdown here. Thanks to an accounting change, I would expect the enterprise services portion to be roughly flat, while Technology Solutions (which houses Radar and QNX) could be up $10 million or more. That would mean that Licensing and IP would need to be up about $10 million over the prior year to hit overall street estimates. A wildcard here could be if there were any revenues included from the Cylance acquisition that was completed before quarter's end. A week's worth there could potentially mean mid single digit millions.

For the full fiscal year, software and services growth was expected to be in a range of 8% to 10%. We'll see if management hit that, which it should have from how results have trended so far, and what its forecast is for the just started fiscal year. I figure that the street is looking for about that amount of growth again, based on an expected $35 million rise in this fiscal year's total revenues (excluding Cylance here). I'm projecting a decline of about $45 million or so from the runoff of hardware and service access fees, which makes year over year comparisons a bit uneven.

That gets me to the Cylance acquisition, which was announced in late 2018 and completed in the final few weeks of fiscal Q4 for BlackBerry. It appears that most to all street analysts have not yet adjusted their estimates for this addition, and it could mean $200 million or more in the next 12 months for the top line. Investors also will want to hear other aspects of the deal, such as how much it will add/subtract to earnings, cash flow, and what it has done to the balance sheet. This deal took up the majority of BlackBerry's net cash position, so it was a major bet on the future from a management team that had been fairly conservative with its cash usage in recent years.

As of Monday, the average price target on the street was $10.50 for BlackBerry shares, about 19% upside from current levels. For the moment, I see that as a good valuation assuming Cylance brings in the revenue growth that is mostly expected, and that there's not a major hit to GAAP EPS and or cash flow in the near term. I'm hesitant to provide a personal price target at the moment until we get all of the numbers, just because of the major overhaul of the balance sheet as well as the fact that a high revenue number from Cylance could equal 25% of BlackBerry's fiscal year total. I also want to see if software/services growth is slowing down meaningfully, or if things are keeping up at a brisk pace. More growth than expected might garner a higher valuation from stronger growth when we start to compare the name to some competitors.

It has been a long and tough road for CEO John Chen, as the chart below shows how the stock has significantly underperformed the tech sector over the past five years. In the last year and a half, institutional ownership has dropped a bit, as some of the company's biggest supporters have slashed their positions in the firm. After failing to turn around hardware, I believe that this leadership team wasted too much time in its pivot to software and services, failing to invest in the future when it needed to. That led to the dramatic fall we've seen in revenues, and thus a number of larger investors have given up.

This week, management will get a chance to change the narrative, as investors are eager to hear about the Cylance purchase that BlackBerry used most of its cash on. BlackBerry once had roughly $20 billion in annual revenues, but its phone business fell out of favor and sales plunged. John Chen didn't turn around the hardware business, but finally decided to move on and focus on software and services. GAAP revenues for the to be reported year will come in around $900 million, with a little more than $50 million in yearly legacy revenue to still bleed off.

Software and services growth should be able to offset those losses in the current fiscal year, but it is the Cylance acquisition that will get the revenue story going again. Adding roughly $200 million of yearly revenue that's growing at a rate much higher than the rest of BlackBerry's businesses should get investors excited again, and the top line should easily clear $1 billion on an annual basis. That's the future growth story that John Chen and management want to tell this week, and why analysts believe this stock will move higher from here.

