Surface Cracks In Oracle's 2 Growth Pillars

Yet, it seems that growth in cloud may not be strong enough to offset declines in the company’s traditional on-premise business.

Introduction

Following the company’s Q3 FY ’19 results on March 14, Oracle stock initially dipped but recovered quickly thereafter. In fact this price recovery occurred despite – what some might consider – mediocre results and quite a bit of negative sentiment out there around the company’s long-term prospects. In regard to the latter, here are a handful (with the second article winning the “best title” award):

In addition, let us also remember that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) picked up 41.4 MM shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in November 2018 and then dumped the entire load about 2 months later. And just the other day, DZ Bank issued a double downgrade on the stock from “buy” to “sell” joining other analysts who have taken a more bearish stance. Granted, Oracle was down about 2.6% following the downgrade, but was up nearly 2.7% in the following trading session, closing above $54. Simply put, the company’s stock price has been absolutely resilient as of late.

Is it possible that the naysayers have it wrong about Oracle? Maybe. But lackluster performance in Oracle’s cloud businesses should concern even the most bullish Oracle investors.

Note: The majority of quotes within the article are from the transcript of Oracle's Q3 FY '19 Earnings Call, as provided by Seeking Alpha. I have included a PDF of this transcript, as well as other supporting documents in the Resources and Supporting Documents section at the the end of the article.

Cloud Performance Does Not Appear Strong Enough

Overall Revenues Are Expected To Be Flat

Before digging into, as Oracle calls it, ecosystem revenues, let’s look at the company’s overall sales trend. Even using a high-side estimate for Q4 FY ’19 revenue, overall FY ’19 revenue is expected to be essentially flat versus FY ‘18:

FY ’18 Revenue FY ’19 (E) Revenue $39,831 $39,629 (E)

Oracle FY '18 and Estimated FY '19 Revenues

Note(s): FY ’19 revenue estimate calculated as $28,369 MM for 9 months ending February 28 plus $11,260 MM as the high-side estimate for Q4 FY ’19 revenues.

Source: Oracle FY ’18 Annual Report, Oracle Q3 FY ’19 Earnings Release

Larry Ellison often remarks, as he did again during the Q3 FY ’19 earnings call, that “Oracle’s future rests on two strategic businesses, cloud applications and cloud infrastructure”. Well, let's take a look at the numbers for each of those business segments.

The Numbers For Applications Revenue Tell A Story Different From The Hype

In regard to cloud applications, which consists of Oracle’s Fusion and NetSuite product lines, the numbers look promising. In Q3, Mark Hurd stated:

We continue to grow revenue faster than [the] market and we have an enormous opportunity ahead of us in ERP and HCM. In terms of SaaS revenue and bookings, Fusion apps were up 35%. By the way, our overall ERP and HCM annualized SaaS revenue is now $2.8 billion. That’s up in the mid-20s...Fusion ERP revenue was up 47% organically. NetSuite revenue was up 28%. Bookings were up actually even higher in the mid-30s.

Source: Oracle Q3 FY ’19 Earnings Call Transcript

Mr. Hurd made similar statements during the Q2 FY ’19 and Q1 FY ’19 earnings calls respectively:

We continue to grow revenues faster than the market, and we have an enormous ahead of us, particularly ERP as well as HCM...Overall ERP and HCM now have annualized SaaS revenue of $2.6 billion, up mid-20s percent. Fusion apps revenue growth was 34%; fusion ERP revenue growth was 44% organically; NetSuite ERP revenue growth 25%...In addition, SaaS net bookings [were]...up in the high 30s percent.

Source: Oracle Q2 FY ’19 Earnings Call Transcript

Overall, ERP and HCM now annualized revenue is greater than $2.5 billion. Fusion ERP was up 40% in revenue organically. NetSuite ERP...we were up 26% in revenue...and bookings were almost up 40%.

Source: Oracle Q1 FY ‘’19 Earnings Call Transcript

Certainly, there are some positive points packed in these quotes. First, Oracle rightly points out the opportunity in ERP. As per Gartner,

ERP is the single largest category of enterprise software spending, at $37.3 billion in 2018. Gartner forecasts that this figure will grow at an annual rate of 6.8% through 2022. Gartner predicts that by 2020, nearly 60% of large enterprises with systems up for replacement will switch from on-premise licenses to cloud licenses. It also predicts that by 2025, demand for operational ERP deployments delivered as cloud services will account for more than 65% of total market spending.

Everything Gartner says in the quote above bodes well for a company that is already a leader in ERP systems, and one that is increasingly looking to shift existing and new customers to the cloud. Second, Oracle’s SaaS revenues are growing at an increasing rate, over the last couple quarters:

ORACLE ANNUALIZED SaaS REVENUE (in $billions) Q1 FY' 19 Q2 FY '19 Q3 FY '19 Annualized SaaS Revenue $ 2.5 $ 2.6 $ 2.8 Growth Rate 4.0% 7.7%

Source: Oracle Q1 FY ’19, Q2 FY ’19, and Q3 FY ‘19 Earnings Call Transcripts

Given Mr. Ellison’s statement that cloud applications represent a pillar of Oracle’s future growth, the data above is obviously good news. Yet, the picture is not quite as rosy when we look at the trend in overall application revenues:

Oracle Ecosystem Revenues

Source: Oracle Q3 FY ’19 Earnings Call Transcript

From the table above, we see the quarter-over-quarter growth rates for overall applications revenues in FY ’19 have declined substantially relative to FY ’18. Things look a bit better in constant currency terms, but we still have an overall decline in the applications growth rate. Ignoring currency effects, note that Oracle would have to generate $3,825 MM in Q4 FY ’19 applications revenue to match the same overall applications growth rate of 11% in FY ’18. This amount would represent a nearly 27% quarter-over-quarter increase in overall applications revenue for FY ’19. While nothing is impossible, it seems unlikely that Oracle will hit that kind of mark given recent performance.

While Oracle may indeed be growing its SaaS applications business, they might in fact be losing on-premise applications revenue at an increasing rate such that they are struggling to compensate with cloud sales. Loss of on-premise applications revenue may be the result of (1) competitive replacements (2) transitions to Oracle cloud that are not generating a commensurate amount of annual revenue. Of course, the broader argument is speculation. But, a growing rate of loss of on-premise application revenue is at least one possibility given the trend in the data. And if this is true (the key word being “if”), this would certainly undermine Oracle’s routine competitive narrative which is, as it seems to me, designed to suggest that Oracle is winning the game of market share and mind share in the applications market. Larry Ellison claimed in Oracle’s Q1 FY ’19 Earnings call that:

Customers are buying Fusion ERP to replace their existing SAP on-premise ERP systems. And customers are buying Fusion ERP to replace their existing Workday cloud ERP system.

Of course, Oracle is winning business over Workday (WDAY), Salesforce.com (CRM), SAP (SAP), and others with some clients. But, if they were really winning on a larger scale, I think we would expect to see much better growth rates in the applications business.

The Story For Infrastructure Products Is Not So Good Either

In regard to cloud infrastructure, we again start with a bullish narrative from the executive team which revolves largely around the introduction of Oracle’s Autonomous Database. As per the company’s website, Autonomous Database “combines the power of machine learning with decades of database optimization...[which] eliminates human error.” The concept underlying the solution is intriguing whereby clients can spin up functional database environments in mere minutes and minimize the need for human maintenance and downtime via features such as automated patching. Mark Hurd noted during the Q3 FY ’19 Earnings call:

And Autonomous Database, our momentum continues to build. We now have 4,000 new trials that were added in Q3 alone...[along with] nearly 1,000 paying customers.

A truly autonomous RDBMS delivered via a cloud service might certainly get the attention of an array of clients, and Oracle seems to indicate that this is exactly the case with Autonomous Database. The company also calls attention to the security server infrastructure in the cloud with Larry Ellison stating:

Our infrastructure technology is highly differentiated from [Amazon Web Services]. Each one of our cloud computers has a separate security processor and memory [to insulate] customers from intruding upon each other.

While the executive team had good things to say about the technology and customer trials in regard to its cloud infrastructure business, the discussion was arguably light in terms of sales and growth performance. But, we see from the Oracle Ecosystem Revenues table above that quarter-over-quarter growth in the overall infrastructure business – which includes on-premise revenue along with cloud – has also declined significantly so far in FY ‘19 versus FY ’18. Performing the same analysis as I did for the applications business, Oracle would have to generate $6,768 MM in infrastructure revenue in Q4 FY ’19 to achieve the same overall growth rate of 3% from FY ’18 in the current fiscal year. Ignoring currency effects, this would represent growth of 13% quarter-over-quarter, which – at the risk of sounding redundant – seems highly unlikely especially given that quarter-over-quarter growth declined (2%) in both Q2 and Q3 of this fiscal year, again ignoring currency effects.

From my point of view, Oracle bulls should be particularly concerned about the infrastructure business results. Yes, I know that Oracle is “shifting to the cloud”, repeating the tired mantra of every other enterprise tech company over and over. But, this company is the “king” of RDBMS, right? And yet the business line that is their bread-and-butter has actually demonstrated declines for 2 quarters? Something is wrong here. I would offer the same argument that I made about the applications business: it seems to me that the company may be facing an increasing rate of loss in its traditional on-premise infrastructure business and is unable to compensate with its cloud offerings.

Conclusion

As reported via a Seeking Alpha News alert, the Bank of Montreal – who have also downgraded Oracle – “thinks Oracle can sustain a roughly 2% [constant currency] revenue growth, but the firm is ‘dubious’ that ORCL can improve revenue growth rates”. But even this tepid growth rate may not be sustainable if it's true that Oracle’s traditional business is contracting too fast, and at an increasing rate. I struggle to understand why investors are pushing the stock to all-time highs given that even a simple analysis of Oracle’s growth areas, as I have presented here, should cause even the most bullish investors to pull back - at least a little bit. Further detailed analysis is warranted to explore what may lie ahead for the company.

