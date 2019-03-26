S&P 500: Remaining Humble Is Key

Over the years, we learned the hard way that remaining humble is one of the most important values an investor can learn when investing in the financial markets. Since markets and trends can change on a whim, staying adaptable is key to excelling long term. For example, so many perma-bears are going to miss this huge rally US equities have enjoyed over the past decade in particular. We penned an article recently and stated that new highs in the S&P 500 will most likely come about in this existing intermediate cycle. However, it is bemusing that even after the explosive move we have seen in equities since Christmas Eve last year, the perma-bears (who still believe that a steep downturn is just around the corner) continue to remain out in force.

Our research into cycles, Commitments of Traders reports and sentiment continues to demonstrate to us that US equities remain firmly in a bull market. To this end, it was nothing out of the ordinary when the S&P 500, for example, dropped more than 60 points in two days last week. Price is still firmly above the recent daily cycle low so absolutely no technical damage has been done here. To that end, let's go through how the S&P 500 is cycling at present and take a look at its bullish technical arguments.

As we can see from the chart above, last Friday the 22nd of March was day 10 of this current daily cycle in the S&P 500. All we believe that is happening here is that price got overbought very quickly as we saw again a powerful thrust out of that daily cycle low on the 8th of this month. The RSI momentum indicator, for example, became overbought as early as the fifth trading day. What most likely is occurring here is that price is completing a half cycle low. Again, as mentioned earlier, as long as price stays above that March 8th low, the pattern of higher highs will continue. Therefore, we would expect price to continue making higher highs in a right translated fashion. This would mean that this current daily cycle should not top until at least day twenty which would be another 10 trading days or two calendar weeks from here.

If we look at the 4-year weekly chart above, we can see how powerful the rally was out of those December lows last year. This coming week will be week 13 on this broader intermediate cycle. The magnitude of breadth numbers on the McClellan oscillator, for example, in this most recent rally was significant and unparalleled since 2009. Suffice it to say, still being early in this intermediate cycle, our expectation is that last Thursday's high will not end up being an intermediate top. Could we get a shorter intermediate cycle? Of course, which is why we will be watching how price behaves over the next week or so.

Traders and investors who are familiar with our work will know that we follow the various cycles of the S&P 500 very closely. For example, the recent December low last year with respect to that decline still satisfied the conditions of being a multi-year cycle low. Obviously in real time last December, many traders and investors thought the sky was falling. However, as the chart shows, the December low occurred at a lower price than the previous yearly cycle low which occurred at the start of 2018. A condition for a multi-year cycle low is a failed yearly cycle. What caught us by surprise was that the December low took place only 34 months after the four-year cycle low at the start of 2016. Back in December, we were still pretty young into the multi-year cycle. This is why at the time we were expecting a yearly cycle low instead of the multi-year broader multi-cycle low.

To sum up, in the cycle analysis of any asset class, when one studies the daily cycles all the way up to the multi-year cycles, for example, one would need to see the short-term cycles topping early for a bear market to ensue. These short-term trends over time would culminate in the longer multi-year cycles also producing left translated patterns. We just seem to be nowhere near that point as of yet which is why our portfolio continues to remain long stocks at present. At present, we have either a half-cycle low being played out or an intermediate decline. Will update accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.