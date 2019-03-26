Macy's: A Real Value Play In A Doomed Retail World

The valuation is attractive and offers an opportunity for long-term investors as it is not likely that Macy's will end up like Sears.

Macy's stock is down from over $72 in 2015 and now trades for $23 (-68%).

Macy's brand is well-known in the US and is the country's biggest department store retailer.

1. Business overview: One company with three brands

Macy's consists of three major brands which are well-known in America:

1.1 Macy's was founded in 1858 in New York City, operates in 43 states and has 641 stores at the end of 2018. The department store retailer delivers quality fashion to customers who shop in-store or online via Macy's shopping app for mobile devices. Hence, Macy's is an omnichannel retailer which wants to stay in direct contact with different types of customers. The company has a clear strategy to promote customer loyalty. The North Star Strategy, initialised in 2017, helps Macy's to focus on customer needs, improve the shopping experience, reduce costs and return to growth. Strengthening its brand is one part of the North Star Strategy which Macy's achieves by offering brands which are just available in Macy's stores and which fit a niche like Alfani, bar III or Charter Club.

1.2 Bloomingdale's is a contemporary brand with 38 stores and 17 outlets in 13 states. The brand aims for ensuring an individual style for each customer who can craft their own shopping moment. The omnichannel stores offer exclusive pieces which are not available anywhere else because the brand works together with designers and has its own in-house labels like AQUA, The Men's store, Hudson Park Collection and Dylan Gray. Furthermore, the Outlet Stores include new looks and trends for affordable prices.

1.3 Bluemercury, founded in 1999, is a fast-growing beauty products and retail spa chain and was acquired by Macy's in 2015. It created the brands M-61 Powerful Scincare and Lune+Aster Cosmetics. Bluemercury has 163 specialty stores in 27 states and has an expansion strategy for the next years. The stores are located in urban street locations where "its clients work and live." M-61 skincare is free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates while Lune+Aster products are vegan which will be interesting for very health-conscious customers. Bluemercury is also very well-known for its spa treatments which include world-renowned oxygen facials, glycolic peels, waxing and microdermabrasion.

2. Earnings, cash flows, dividends and balance sheet

Macy's success is dependent on the American economy because more people will spend more money in stores if the economy booms. The last decade was very positive as the economy constantly grew. Macy's achieved positive results since 2012.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS in $ 3.29 3.93 4.30 3.26 2.01 5.07 3.60 dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.95 1.19 1.39 1.49 1.51 1.51

Macy's showed earnings of $3.60 per share in 2018 and average annual EPS of $3.63 for the last seven years. The dividend increased from $0.80 to $1.51 (+88.75%) with a current payout ratio of 41.9%.

For 2019, Macy's expects flat sales and EPS of $3.05-$3.25.

Very positive for the company are current cash flows because Macy's is able to repay big amounts of debt.

(in million $) 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,735 1,976 Net cash uses by investing activities (456) (351) debt repaid (1,149) (0,988) dividends paid (463) (461) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,513 1,334 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,248 1,513

Macy's repaid over $2 bn of debt but the level of cash nearly remained flat (-6.4%). The company's dividend is well covered by its cash flows and Macy's management can use the remaining cash to improve the balance sheet which is already solid for a department store retailer.

(in million $) February 2, 2019 current assets 7,445 total assets 19,149 total current liabilities 5,232 Long-term debt 4,701 (-1,153) Shareholder's equity 6,436 (+ 703)

The equity ratio is 33.6% and up from last year (29.3%).

3. Valuation

Macy's market capitalization is the sum of 307 million shares and a share price of $23.3 which is $7.15 bn. The current ratios can be found below:

PE PE7 PB FCF (Cash flow before dividends and debt repayments) Dividend yield 6.5 6.4 1.1 5.6 6.5%

All ratios are very low and Macy's offers value at the current stock price.

Data by YCharts

Compared to other department store stocks, Macy's valuation is lower than Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) or Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) P/E ratio but as low as The Kroger's ratio. Based on an earnings yield of 15.4% and a dividend yield of 6.5%, investors can expect outstanding returns of over 20% p.a. for the next years.

4. Risks to Macy's business

The major risk is a downturn of the US economy and lower spending budgets of the retailer's customers which would result in lower sales, decreasing margins and profits. Another big risk is the failure of the North Star Strategy which could force customers to turn away from Macy's brands to its competitors. A third risk is the online strategy and online competition of other department stores or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which could offer similar but cheaper products.

5. Conclusion

Macy's is very attractive at current share price levels and as long as the economy does not head for a major recession, Macy's should earn enough money to cover its dividend and improve the healthy balance sheet. The company is not only undervalued compared to other department stores but also compared to the whole US stock market. The management focuses on the customers' needs and started the right initiatives. It has a clear strategy to return to growth and let Macy's star shine bright again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.