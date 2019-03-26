Arlington Asset And Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: MBS Pricing For Q1 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections)

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impacts portions of the mREIT sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (CHMI). Technically speaking, AI's 2018 "entity status" was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics", including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has "switched back" to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO);and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AI's and CHMI's CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/22/2019). This quarter, I wanted to provide AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q1 2019 (Through 3/22/2019):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2019; Through 3/22/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% to 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2018. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 1.48, 0.92, 0.97, 0.54, and 0.63 to settle its price at 99.20, 100.75, 102.20, 102.89, and 101.61, respectively (100 being par). As such, a material price increase occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.5% coupons, while a modest price increase occurred on the 4.0% and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 3/22/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had more enhanced net price increases across the 2.5-4.0% coupons and a notably less attractive price fluctuation within the 4.5% coupon.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2019; Through 3/22/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% to 5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 5.0% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2018. For example, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 1.98, 1.38, 0.88, 0.58, and 0.80 to settle its price at 99.56, 101.36, 102.81, 104.14, and 105.53, respectively (100 being par). As such, a material price increase occurred on the 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 5.0% coupons, while a modest price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupon. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 3/22/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS more enhanced net price increases across the 3.0-5.0% coupons.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) net decreased during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019, the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more "dovish" tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were currently on hold, in my opinion, at the time, through at least June 2019. This more dovish tone was only solidified during the FOMC's March 2019 monetary policy announcement. It was now implied further Fed Funds Rate increases are currently on hold, in my opinion, through at least December 2019. As such, this has positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and has also put a much needed "stop"/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. This more cautious tone has also caused overall rates/yields to continue to decrease, on a net basis, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AI and CHMI.

AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in "real time" as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship "abated" for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018, which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, AI and CHMI were not "immune" to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company's actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Regarding AI, there were several reasons for the company's more severe valuation decrease versus my projection (even though I correctly projected this mREIT would have one of the largest quarterly BV decreases within the sector). First, AI reduced the company's agency specified pools portfolio during the quarter which was a negative as MBS prices increased going into 2019. Second, AI completely exited/reversed the company's net long "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS position during the quarter. So, during the first half of the quarter, while AI still had the company's net long TBA MBS position, management realized valuation losses as prices net decreased. In addition, during the second half of the quarter, AI didn't record a notable portion of TBA MBS valuation gains because the company "zeroed out" their net long position prior to prices reversing course and increasing. As such, both MBS/TBA moves were incorrect strategies during the fourth quarter of 2018. Third, AI entered into a new net (short) U.S. Treasuries futures position when the 10-year yield was 3.01%. In a nutshell, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury securities dropped roughly (30) basis points ("bps") by the end of the quarter (from AI's entry point) which added to the severity of derivative valuation losses. Fourth, even though AI slightly-modestly reduced the company's interest rate payer swaps and net (short) U.S. Treasury securities positions during the quarter (based on notional value), since there had been a greater amount of fixed-rate agency MBS reductions, management actually slightly increased its already elevated hedging coverage ratio from 86% as of 9/30/2018 to 92% as of 12/31/2018.

Regarding CHMI, similar to AI, there were several reasons for the company's more severe valuation decrease versus my projection. First, CHMI slightly lowered the company's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the quarter (most from natural runoff). In comparison, I projected CHMI would at least slightly increase this position which would have led to higher quarterly MBS valuation gains. Second, CHMI modestly increased the company's mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018. While this was beneficial from a core earnings perspective, it was negative for CHMI's quarterly BV as MSR valuations were negatively impacted during the quarter by an overall decrease in rates/yields (more severe valuation decrease versus my projection). Third, CHMI modestly increased the company's hedging coverage ratio during the quarter which was negative for valuations. Expanding on this specific point, CHMI switched from a minor net long to a minor net (short) TBA MBS position during the quarter while initiating a modest net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position. Simply put, this negatively impacted derivative valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (more severe decrease versus my projection).

Now, switching gears to the current quarter, a more positive relationship has occurred during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019) which has partially offset the BV decrease reported by most mREIT peers during the prior quarter. Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolios during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q1 2019 Versus Q4 2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019) versus the prior quarter regarding AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, during the fourth quarter of 2018, I projected AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($36) million as of 12/22/2018. Simply put, this was a notable loss. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. As readers can see, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations started during the first week of the fourth quarter of 2018 which became more severe by the end of October. Simply put, this was highly irregular and was very negative regarding changes in BV. In a nutshell, during most of the first half of the quarter, MBS valuation losses "trumped" derivative valuation gains. During a couple weeks, AI experienced both MBS and derivative valuation losses which is highly irregular as "spread/basis risk" was extremely high. Even with the complete reversal/"flip-flop" between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, this extremely negative relationship between the two types of portfolios remained the same. In a nutshell, during most of the second half of the quarter, MBS valuation gains were trumped by derivative valuation losses.

However, now using the top left-hand portion, as of 3/22/2019, I am projecting AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $6 million. As one can see, this projection is notably more positive when compared to the prior quarter. This more positive relationship was basically "confirmed" by AI when the company stated its January 2019 BV per share increased $0.51 per common share. Through 3/22/2019, I believe this figure has net decreased through a combination of a higher overall conditional prepayment rate ("CPR") percentage and a dilutive common stock equity raise (these valuation impacts are not shown within Table 3).

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, during the fourth quarter of 2018, I projected CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($4) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of CHMI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This also EXCLUDES CHMI's MSR valuation fluctuation as this calculation is performed in a separate account for additional accuracy. As discussed earlier, mainly due to the rapid decline of mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields during the second half of 2018, along with a modest intra-quarter increase within this particular portfolio, CHMI recorded an extremely severe valuation loss within the company's MSR portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018 which negatively impacted BV.

Now, using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 3/22/2019, I am projecting CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $4 million. Unlike AI, I would point out this fluctuation is only slightly more attractive when compared to the prior quarter (still a positive relationship though). This is mainly due to the fact CHMI utilizes only approximately half the overall leverage that AI uses. Readers also have to be mindful that, with the rapid decrease in rates during March 2019, CHMI's fairly large MSR portfolio will very likely record a net decrease in valuations during the first quarter of 2019, which offsets the combined net valuation gain within the company's MBS and derivatives portfolio.

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as spread/basis risk. While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2018, and most recently, the fourth quarter of 2018. This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC's hawkish stance on future monetary policy during 2018 (four Fed Funds Rate increases during 2018) and the recent "wind-down"/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual "runoff"/partial non-reinvestment which began in October 2017.

However, as witnessed during 2019 so far (and basically "confirmed" this past week), there has been a more dovish tone/rhetoric from the FOMC. This includes gradually ending the wind-down of the Fed's balance sheet through runoff/partial non-reinvestment. The FOMC stated the Fed would begin to reduce the cap on monthly redemptions of agency MBS and U.S. Treasury securities from $30 billion a month to $15 billion a month starting in May 2019. In addition, the FOMC stated the Fed plans to reinvest agency MBS runoff into U.S. Treasuries up to a cap of $20 billion a month starting in the fall of 2019. Simply put, this is a positive indicator for suppressed rates/yields as 2019 progresses. As such, this should partially lower the heightened spread/basis risk experienced by markets (especially this particular sector) during 2018 when the Fed was more aggressively reducing its balance sheet. This should be seen as more of a positive catalyst/trend (ultimately depends on each mREIT's investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio).

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). After a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more positive relationship existed during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019). This is the main reason why most mREIT peers have reported (or have experienced) a net increase in BV during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/22/2019) or will report a notably less severe BV decrease when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

However, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AI and CHMI's BV as of 3/22/2019 was approximately $9.00 and $17.55 per common share, respectively. AI's BV projection excludes the company's common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.375 per share (ex-dividend is 3/28/2019). CHMI's BV projection includes the company's common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.49 per share (ex-dividend was 3/15/2019).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading above my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/22/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AI article (approximately four months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AI as a HOLD (however close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe AI is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AI is approximately $9.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.15 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/22/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last CHMI article (approximately four months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a HOLD (however close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe CHMI is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for CHMI is approximately $18.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.05 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, and 10/12/2018, I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, and $17.235 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.585 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO's Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.PB.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.83 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of February 2019, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 89.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 39 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). The minor increase in the first percentage, when compared to January 2019, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group, Inc. (MO) turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final Note: I am currently "teaming up" per se with Colorado Wealth Management to provide additional data/insight within the mREIT sector. While I currently cover 20 mREIT peers (which includes having detailed modeling/valuation projections for each company), due to time constraints via my professional career and analysis of other stocks/sectors, I cannot provide detailed coverage for each mREIT company in a quarterly "solo" article. As such, through this new collaboration, I am providing intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREIT companies I cover (including AI and CHMI) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREIT companies I cover. I have also recently provided some brief commentary/overall thoughts on most mREIT's reported quarterly earnings. A list of all stocks I cover at Seeking Alpha (S.A.) is provided within my profile page. This very informative (and "premium") information/projections are provided through Colorado's existing S.A. Marketplace service. This new service will only have a minimal impact to my existing mREIT coverage and no impact on my existing business development ("BDC")/other sector coverage. This will also not impact my real-time stock purchases and sales disclosures which I provide to readers, for free, through the StockTalks feature of S.A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, MO, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AI, AGNC, ARR, CIM, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MORL, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.