Biogen: The End Of The Amyloid Era For Alzheimer's Disease?

Biogen (BIIB) and its partner Eisai announced that they are ending their phase three clinical trials for aducanumab following an independent analysis showing that the drug had little chance of succeeding. For some the end of these trials came as a shock; for others it was to be expected. Perhaps the philosopher Karl Popper's words are a good epitaph for another failed Alzheimer's trial targeting amyloid:

Whenever a theory appears to you as the only possible one, take this as a sign that you have neither understood the theory nor the problem which it was intended to solve.

The failure of the anti-amyloid approach is based on two faulty assumptions: first that amyloid oligomers are the only possible cause of Alzheimer's disease and second that genetic mutations that lead to the overproduction of amyloid "prove" that amyloid is the sole cause of the disease (critique of amyloid hypothesis). The difference between a substance being the cause of and a cause of a disease is enormous.

Biogen and Eisai have not completely given up on the amyloid approach. One day after acknowledging the failure of aducanumab, Eisai announced that it would press forward with a phase three clinical trial for its anti-amyloid antibody drug BAN2401. Several analysts, though, considered aducanumab to be the better candidate (analyst one, analyst two). Furthermore, Biogen may not be completely on board with Eisai's decision (surmising). The two companies are also testing a BACE inhibitor drug - elenbecestat - but this approach has failed in the past, too.

Biogen is also in the anti-tau field but this is a side step rather than a step forward. Misfolded tau proteins may cause neurotoxicity through the binding of zinc and copper, but probably no more so than amyloid (metal neurotoxicity). Nitrated tau does interfere with neurotransmissions but this is just one of several factors creating cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease.

Other companies continue to test antibodies against amyloid suggesting that they can treat the disease by more selectively targeting amyloid oligomers or by starting well before the onset of the disease. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for example is testing its drug crenezumab on families in Colombia with a presenilin-1 gene mutation, which always leads to the early the onset of Alzheimer's disease. But the gene does not determine the age of onset. As such, two family members with the exact same gene in Japan developed the disease nearly a decade later than their counterparts in Colombia (average age of onset). Family members with the gene in Colombia are exposed to some of the highest mercury levels in the world due to mining operations whereas those in Japan have a diet high in antioxdiants, including green tea and rice bran. Mercury increases the nitro-oxidative damage to the brain caused by the presenilin-1 gene mutation whereas drinking green tea and eating rice bran limits that damage. How many years will removing amyloid delay disease onset in family members with the presenilin-1 gene mutation in Colombia? Would reducing mercury exposure or introducing an antioxidant diet delay the onset for Colombian families even longer than removing amyloid? No answers exist to these questions at this point. We only "know" that removing amyloid temporarily delays the onset of the disease and only slightly slows its early progression.

Biogen's nearly a hundred point drop on announcing devastating news on aducanumab was in part a product of people buying into the company's PR. True, Biogen never promised a cure for Alzheimer's disease, but it kept suggesting that it was on the cusp of a great breakthrough against the disease (Biogen PR). As with BAN2401, it kept providing data that presented drug results in the most favorable light for as long as possible (early results for aducanumab, most recent analysis for BAN2401). I don't think many people will fall into this trap a second time.

Biogen can no longer count on its Alzheimer's portfolio to buoy its stock. The development of the rest of its pipeline now becomes more critical. And when the last of its Alzheimer's trials plays out, it may decide to try to acquire companies pursuing a non-amyloid approach. Or like so many other pharmaceutical companies pursuing the anti-amlyoid approach before them, Biogen may get out of the Alzheimer's business altogether.

There may be somewhat of a bounce back after the huge sell off, but Biogen should level off relatively soon. Buy now and sell soon may be the main short-term approach taken by some investors but there does not seem to be much reason to think that the stock's current level will change substantially for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.