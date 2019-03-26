Ditch The Dollar While You Still Can: Here's Why

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Viktor Milosavljevic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

By Viktor Milosavljevic, Brandon Bourret, and Denisa Kovacs

In light of recent government budget discussions, planned increases in spending by the U.S. government will weaken the spending power of the dollar in the near future. This fact is highlighted by the growing government deficit, due to the differences in revenue and spending becoming more separated. As the deficit continues to rise, there is a trend in the market where a period of low economic growth is looming. As a result of these current projections, we have a bearish view of the dollar. Given decreasing purchasing power and greater volatility, it is beneficial to buy the Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish (UDN) ETF.

The United States has continued to run a fiscal deficit for nearly the past two decades, with sharp increases within the last few years. This is in light of the recent growth in spending and tax cuts versus raising government revenue, which only sparks the rate at which the deficit continues to grow.

Presidential economic platforms under Bush, Obama, and Trump have seen major tax cuts that add trillions of dollars of debt to the federal budget, with a simultaneous deduction in revenue. Based on this historical trend, inflation will rise as the government continues to issue long-term Treasuries, thus increasing the supply and yields, forcing the Federal Reserve to be more patient with its balance sheet reduction and rate hike policy in order to maintain rate stability. Effectually, fiscal stimulus like the tax cuts cannot be squared out by a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet, making the dollar more vulnerable to negative market forces.

The correlation between a weakening dollar and high deficit projections has been growing even with responses on the money supply from the Federal Reserve. Given the increases in the money supply through fiscal policy, as well as the prospect of expansionary monetary policy due to the imminent recession, a massive increase of dollars in circulation will diminish the strength of the dollar, both in the U.S. and in the FX market.

Figure 1:

The above graph was constructed on the Federal Reserve Economic Data website (FRED). It constitutes of two different data lines. The blue line depicts the Federal Government's Current Expenditures and the red line depicts the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The federal government expenditure is how much the government spends on federal items. The consumer price index is an index of the different prices paid by usual consumers for retail goods and items. From looking at the graph it seems that the federal government expenditure has been increasing at high speeds, but so has the consumer price index. As government spending has been increasing, so has prices on consumer items. This trend demonstrates that inflation has increased as the government has increased their spending.

A mounting U.S. debt that recently crossed a threshold of $22 trillion and a simultaneous increase in borrowing also highlights a loss of consumer confidence and an increase in the likelihood of a recession. Recent economic reports have shown that the dollar is gradually falling due to lack of sales in the retail industry, and has led to future investor worries. The government spending and deficit increases have secondarily contributed to this lack of investor and consumer confidence.

Spending projections of 2019 have shown an 18% hike in the U.S. deficit, with no future plans to reduce this spending. If the perspective of the government allows the deficit to continue its growth amidst weakening consumer confidence, the consequences will directly impact the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar. Both of these indicators signal a serious burden on the current period of economic expansion, which is poised to break records to become the longest expansionary period in U.S. history this July. A recession will ensue once these burdens become too great, and domestic as well as international demand for the dollar will decline, resulting in a reduction of the dollar's value from its current high.

Figure 2:

The above chart depicts how the government has been spending way above their limits. It shows how spending has surpassed all tax revenue inflows. Spending has been above average, and is increasing with no end in sight, while revenues have returned to pre-recession levels. This is problematic, as the increase in spending will put upward pressure on consumer prices, potentially weakening spending power of the dollar and fueling recessionary consequences.

In the face of increasing economic uncertainty, the currently strong dollar will continue to fall at an increasing rate from its high. The ideal investment is to sell a bullish USD ETF. Although a bearish ETF is highly negatively correlated with the performance of the dollar, the correlation of bullish ETFs like the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) to weighted dollar performance indexes like the USDX is greater due to greater trading volume; thus, selling a bullish ETF will provide more return certainty than purchasing a bearish ETF.

Figure 3:

The above graph created with Yahoo Finance tools demonstrates the historic performance of UDN during its recessionary high from the housing bubble to its low in the present day. As the economy has recovered from its crises, the dollar has strengthened to a recent high - consequently rendering UDN to an underperforming price. It is important to note that UDN has an almost perfect negative correlation to the USDX dollar index, an index tracking USD performance against a basket of currencies. As the dollar has grown in value, the price of UDN has shrunk; now is the perfect time to buy, as an economic slowdown and the resulting depreciation of the dollar will increase the value of the ETF proportionally.

Figure 4:

The above figure from FRED illustrates the behavior of the USDX index - an index of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as the basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies with the weights Euro (EUR), 57.6%; Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6%; Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9%; Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1%; Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2%; and Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% - and moreover demonstrates negative relation to the UDN ETF depicted in Figure 3.

In conclusion, the dollar is currently at an unsustainable high. Various simultaneous factors including massive long-term debt increases, as well as lowering consumer and investor confidence are putting negative pressure on the economy. Once the pressure proves too much for our current record period of expansion to handle, consumer and investor activity will slow, lowering domestic and global demand for the dollar. This decline in value from the dollar's high will provide an opportunity for capital gain despite the imminent recession. An investment into UDN will capitalize directly on the decline of the dollar's weighted strength and will serve as a satisfactory hedge against an economic turndown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.