Green Growth Brands: It Will Thrive Even Without Aphria

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) grabbed our attention when the company launched a hostile bid for its much larger Canadian rival Aphria (APHA) through an unusual take-under offer. Despite our view that the hostile offer is unlikely to succeed, we think GGB's recent progress in advancing its national CBD retail strategy makes it a worthy consideration for investors looking to build a portfolio of promising U.S. cannabis plays.

(All amounts in USD)

GGB's Strategy

Green Growth is a young company formed just in September 2018 from the acquisition of a single store in Las Vegas. However, the company is unique from the rest of the cannabis companies in that it is led by a team of highly experienced and accomplished retail executives and backed by the Schottenstein family which is behind DSW (NYSE:DSW) and American Eagle (NYSE:AEO). It is clear that GGB has assembled a high-caliber team with special knowledge in the retail industry. Compared to other companies that are run by people from high finance or cannabis growers, the company is positioning itself as a leader in branding and marketing which is ultimately where the industry is heading, in our view. Growing cannabis will become a commoditized business, but branding and customer recognition will become the differentiating factors.

(Source: GGB Investor Presentation)

Besides the impressive management team and a billionaire backer, GGB has put out a two-pronged strategy aiming to capture a large share of the emerging cannabis industry. The company has two cultivation facilities in Nevada and is licensed for seven additional stores on top of its two existing stores. It also has a vertical license in Massachusetts with potential for up to three stores in the relatively new market. The second piece of GGB's strategy is to penetrate existing retail networks with its CBD product lines through several partnerships it has established recently. The company announced a partnership with Simon Property Group (SPG) to set up CBD kiosks in ~100 malls across America, and it also established a partnership with DSW to place CBD products across the footwear retailer's network of stores. After Authentic Brands and Tilray (TLRY) announced a partnership and revenue-sharing agreement earlier, GGB also joined the partnership to jointly develop Greg Norman-branded CBD products targeting active men and women. Tilray will become the preferred supplier of CBD ingredients to GGB. Smartly, GGB recently launched the website for its CBD brand, Seventh Sense, in a speedy execution that exemplified the experienced management team.

(Source: GGB Investor Presentation)

It is truly impressive to see how much GGB has been able to accomplish in a matter of months, especially given the company was only formed in September with a single asset in Nevada. We think GGB's highly experienced management team and a billionaire financial backer were the reasons behind this impressive display of strong execution and deep industry relationships as evidenced by the partnerships with world-class organizations such as Simon Property, DSW, and ABG. Frankly, we had doubts when GGB initially claimed that it will open 300 kiosks by the end of this year. However, the partnership with Simon was announced, and the first three kiosks were opened in February 2019 at malls in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.

A big advantage of GGB's CBD retailing strategy is that its kiosks are small (the Indiana location is only 200 sq ft) and will result in higher productivity compared to companies like MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) which had spent tens of millions acquiring real estate only to spin them off to a REIT in order to shore up its ailing balance sheet. GGB's strategy is capital-light, scalable, and comes with lower upfront costs and greater flexibility.

(Source: Company Website)

It is also important to mention that, as some readers have asked in the past, GGB is confident that it won't be running into issues with the FDA as the CEO explained in great clarity through an interview with Bloomberg:

We're not making any health claims, not carrying vape pens or edibles or tinctures. These items are purely for topical use and it's not going to be interesting to the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]," Horvath said.

Aphria Is A Nice-To-Have

GGB would like to acquire Aphria due to several reasons. First of all, Aphria is one of the largest and best-positioned players in Canada, and there are significant barriers to entry in the Canadian market due to licensing timeline and supply agreements. Therefore, GGB is trying to seize the opportunity to enter the Canadian market, while Aphria is embroiled in a prolonged corporate scandal. Secondly, GGB has branded itself as the retail experts, given the past experiences of its management team. However, GGB lacks large-scale cultivation capability, and it will take them a long time and lots of resources to get to Aphria's scale and size. Lastly, Aphria provides a platform that includes global assets in key countries outside North America. GGB would struggle to assemble the team and resources to establish a global network.

(Source: GGB Investor Presentation)

However, we think GGB's future does not depend on it successfully acquiring Aphria as its two-pronged strategy has clearly defined parameters within the U.S. cannabis market. Its presence in Nevada has a clear strategy, which is to open the seven additional stores it just won licenses for. It will continue to expand its newfound foothold in Massachusetts and Arizona, while expansion into additional states is likely coming soon. We think California is likely the natural move, given the large but fragmented market.

Looking Ahead

GGB has a credible business plan to capture a large share of the emerging CBD market and its recent progress has been impressive. GGB is building a strong presence in Nevada and has the potential to enter additional states after two small acquisitions in MA and AZ. We think Aphria is a nice-to-have but not a must-have, given GGB has an actionable strategy in the U.S., which is a much larger market than Canada. We remain positive on GGB's future after its recent execution proved the resourcefulness and experience of its management team led by its CEO Peter Horvath.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.