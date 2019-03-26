Upstairs, Downstairs For Global Economies

Tipswatch: The I Bond's fixed rate, which is currently 0.50% and the highest in 10 years, will likely head down at the May 1 re-set.

Reading The Bond Market

“The signal from the bond market is that we now have the highest chance of a rate cut with recession risk not flashing red but increasing with every marginal flattening between short-term and long-term rates. If the Treasury curve remains this inverted, with the 5-year rate below the lower bound of the Fed Funds rate and maturities out to 10-years falling below the effective Federal Funds rate, the Fed could be forced to cut interest rates as soon as June.” (Eric Basmajian)

I Bonds

“The I Bond's fixed rate, which is currently 0.50% and the highest in 10 years, will also be reset May 1. My belief is it will go down, possibly substantially, and that means buying before April 30 is the correct decision. I Bond investors should always seek a higher fixed rate, which stays with the investment until it is redeemed or matures in 30 years.” (Tipswatch)

India

“From its #142 rank on the World Bank's ease-of-doing-business list in 2013, India is now #77 out of the 190 countries tracked by the bank. No country had ever jumped 30 spots, but when India did that in 2017 alone (from 130 in 2016 to 100 in 2017), many investors started taking this country more seriously.” (WisdomTree)

Thought For The Day

The government of India has undertaken numerous economic reforms since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, and I consider it no coincidence that the India ETF I own (SMIN) has delivered impressive returns (about 84%) since that time. Economic and market trends do not generally track each other over the short-term, but they appear to correspond with each other over the long-term, which is I why I pay attention to shifting economic environments.

To see why India may be a textbook case in economic improvement, you should read WisdomTree’s article, linked above; its author offered quite a large number of achievements and yet added: “I can go on and on about reforms/structural changes, but that would require a book!” So he is quite enthusiastic about the investment opportunity there, as am I.

I selected one quote (see above) that I felt really encapsulates this change, and that is India’s stratospheric rise from No. 142 to No. 77 on the World Bank’s ease-of-doing-business rankings. I imagine that those of a skeptical nature might look at this and think: Good for India, but not good enough for me: I rather play it safe and stick with a Top 10 country like the U.S. (No. 8). But I (and my ETF returns) think that would be a mistake. What investors generally profit from is growth, and we should pay heed any time we see growth in the making. That is precisely why I waxed enthusiastically about Brazil, whose leadership appears similarly inclined to make sweeping changes, in a podcast in December. The ETF has performed nicely since then; its current ease of business ranking is a dismal 109, but I expect we’ll see much higher numbers soon.

I should note, that I enthused about South Korea in a podcast last June; the relevant ETF has performed poorly since then. I had argued that a thawing of relations with North Korea would be the thing to ease doing business there (South Korea ranks No. 5 on the World Bank list), but I miscalculated. North Korea is apparently steering away from the peace and prosperity offered it through denuclearization. Though I have lost on my investment to date, I’m not overly concerned because I own a share of a world-class economy, just one lacking the upward catalyst I was hoping for.

That India has jumped so high, that Brazil appears poised to do so, and that South Korea seems safe in its very high position got me thinking: Where would I expect to find the most significant decline in the coming year? My vote would be for the United Kingdom, ranked No. 9, just behind the U.S. I don’t mean to suggest it will switch places with its former colony India down into the 70s. It might fall fewer points than other countries. But its fall will be significant, qualitatively if not quantitatively, if it loses its position as a Top 10 country because of Brexit, which I think likely.

I am not entering discussion as to whether exiting the EU is a good or bad idea politically, but rather commenting on the chaos Brexit uncertainty is causing. Businesses have to make decisions in real-time; their customers won’t afford them the luxury of waiting to see how the politicians will resolve this train wreck of a political process. Euro-sclerotic countries are hardly business magnets, yet the UK is shoving jobs and money offshore to rivals such as Paris and Dublin at a pace that can’t but bleed Her Majesty’s Treasury. Oh, to own commercial real estate in downtown Frankfurt right now!

Nissan is just one of many companies that has canceled plans to produce cars at its Sunderland, U.K. factory because of Brexit – that, despite being offered a $100 million sweetener from the government to stay. Honda has announced plans to shutter its factory in Swindon. The business exodus continues rapidly, while Westminster deals with its issues slowly.

Rebecca Costa, in her book “The Watchman’s Rattle: Thinking Our Way Out of Extinction,” argues that the first sign of civilizational distress is gridlock, the inability to cope with long-term problems. She uses the example of the Mayans, who were technologically highly sophisticated; though they were adept at solving advanced mathematical problems, they apparently lost the ability to solve basic civilizational ones. Keeping jobs and tax revenue counts as a basic one, and thus it pays to watch for the up-and-coming global economies while keeping tabs on those moving in the other direction.

