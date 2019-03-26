Zoom Video Communications Starts IPO Effort

ZM is growing rapidly and the IPO will likely be in high demand.

The company has developed an online video conferencing platform for businesses of all sizes.

Zoom Video has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be different.

Quick Take

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides an online video conferencing service to businesses of all sizes.

ZM’s financial results are extremely impressive, even for a fast-growing technology company and the IPO will likely be in high demand.

Company & Technology

San Jose, California-based Zoom was founded in 2011 to improve the options for bringing teams and people together via online video.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Eric Yuan, who was previously VP Engineering at Cisco (CSCO).

Investors have funded the firm at $160 million and include AME Cloud Ventures (Jerry Yang, Yahoo! co-founder), Emergence Capital Partners, Horizons Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures (QCOM), and others.

Below is a brief overview video of Zoom’s Meetings service:

ZM’s core offerings are Zoom Meetings and Zoom Rooms. Meetings is a full feature set of capabilities for users to organize video meetings.

Rooms is a conference room system, ‘which enables users to easily experience Zoom Meetings in their physical meeting spaces.’

The firm also recently launched Zoom Phone, a cloud-based PBX system.

Customer/User Acquisition

How does the company acquire customers through a combination of a direct sales force, online marketing, resellers, and strategic partners.

The firm uses a ‘land and expand’ approach within enterprises and seeks integration partners for its app marketplace.

ZM is also focusing on international expansion opportunities which management says requires little in the way of language localization costs.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Jan 31, 2019 56.2% FYE Jan 31, 2018 54.6% FYE Jan 31, 2017 51.9%

However, the sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.8 in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE Jan 31, 2019 1.8 FYE Jan 31, 2018 2.3

Zoom says that ‘Our trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate was 138%, 139% and 140% as of July 31, 2018, October 31, 2018, and January 31, 2019, respectively.’

Any percentage rate above 100% means negative net churn in dollar terms, so Zoom’s most recent rate of 140%, which is growing, is very impressive.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for video conferencing is expected to exceed $20 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 10% from 2018 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth include demand from enterprise applications, which are expected to account for 65% of the growth.

Major vendors that provide video conferencing solutions (Hardware or software) include:

Cisco (CSCO)

West Unified Communications

Polycom

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Arkadin

Logitech (LOGI)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Performance

ZM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue although decelerating

Increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Swing to positive EBITDA

Sharp growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan 31, 2019 $330,517,000 118.2% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $151,478,000 149.1% FYE Jan 31, 2017 $60,817,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan 31, 2019 $269,516,000 123.3% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $120,698,000 149.7% FYE Jan 31, 2017 $48,345,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Jan 31, 2019 81.54% FYE Jan 31, 2018 79.68% FYE Jan 31, 2017 79.49% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE Jan 31, 2019 $8,349,000 2.5% FYE Jan 31, 2018 -$3,518,000 -2.3% FYE Jan 31, 2017 $158,000 0.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Jan 31, 2019 $51,332,000 FYE Jan 31, 2018 $19,426,000 FYE Jan 31, 2017 $9,361,000

As of January 31, 2019, the company had $63.6 million in cash and $202.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended January 31, 2019, was $22.9 million.

IPO Details

Zoom has filed raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount will likely be different from this typical placeholder figure.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock to its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BofA Merril Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, Stifel, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

