Tecnoglass: Take Advantage Of A Busted Offering To Get 100%+ Total Return With A High Margin Of Safety

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically‐integrated, state‐of‐the‐art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 900 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for more than 75% of revenues.

Based on IBIS World Industry Reports, the Company reports in its March 11th prospectus that it believes its addressable market with the US construction glass and aluminum market was approximately $29.3 Billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 3% till 2023. 80% of the Company's revenues are to the US, yet it estimates it has less than 1% market share. Within those US sales, 80% (60% of overall sales) have been to the Florida market. Within the past 5 years, the Company has made high profile sales into projects in New York City, Boston, Houston, San Francisco, Baltimore, and other cities. We believe there is a lot of room to grow.

On March 7th, the Company announced record earnings and gave constructive guidance for 2019 of 11.3% EBITDA growth with margins exceeding 22%. The stock reacted positively (see graph below). Four days later it announced its secondary stock offering and the stock lost over 29% and traded to $7.00 over the next 9 trading days as investors sold shares in anticipation of an equity offering.

Valuation Summary:

The stock closed Friday at $7.00 which equates to an 8% dividend yield and ASSUMING NO BENEFIT from the proceeds of the offering, an EV/AEBITDA multiple of 5.5x and a P/AEPS of 9.3x for 2019. Based on modest 2020 numbers, the stock today is trading at an 8.2x P/E and an EV/AEBITDA of 5.0x. Were the stock to simply trade back to $9 -where the stock is still paying a 6.2% dividend, it would offer a total return of approximately +35%.

Given its growth rate, we think the Company should be trading today at a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple of 2019 EBITDA, or approximately $10 per share, for a total return of +50%. At $10, investors are receiving a 5.6% dividend yield on a cheap stock for a growing company. Our 2020 base case estimates of $100mm of EBITDA have little to no contribution from the Company's planned capex program this year and any benefits from the St. Gobain JV investments. This puts the stock at $13.25 and gives investors two years of dividends for an additional $1.12 of value or $14.37 of total return, representing a total return of 105%. We like the set-up here to potentially double our money and get paid well to wait for it.

A summary of Comparable Analysis speaks volumes:

Versus slower growing comparables, TGLS has higher margins, a substantially higher dividend and much lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple. TGLS's revenue growth rate is literally more than double that of comparable companies, and its EBITDA margin of 22% is 50% higher than comparable company average margin.

Company Guidance issued on March 7th was positive and the stock reacted accordingly, rising from about $8.50 to $9.00. Then they announced a secondary offering and the stock price traded off dramatically. In other words, in just 9 trading days the stock traded down -29%. This seems like the definition of an overreaction. Here is a graph of the last 1 month's stock price:

TGLS's March 7, 2019 guidance is as follows:

For the full year 2019, the Company expects to see growth in construction end markets and additional market share gains in the U.S. In 2019, the Company anticipates revenues to grow to a range of $395 to $415 million. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 to be in the range of $86 million to $94 million, representing growth of 11.3% at the midpoint year over year, driven by higher revenues and greater operational efficiencies."

See the earnings release in total here:

The Dynamics and Impact of the Public Offering's Use of Proceeds:

The offering itself is important. Firstly, the Company raised the capital to fund a Joint Venture in Colombia with St. Gobain:

In January 2019, TGLS entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with French glass conglomerate Saint-Gobain, through the purchase of a minority ownership interest in Vidrio Andino, a Colombia-based float glass manufacturing subsidiary of Saint-Gobain with annualized sales of approximately $100 million. The joint venture is expected to significantly augment Tecnoglass' vertical integration strategy by allowing it to acquire an ownership interest in one of the first stages of its production supply chain (glass) and secure stable long-term float glass supply, improve purchasing economics for a significant portion of its float glass sourcing, while also reducing waste and transportation costs. Management believes this JV will further reduce its expenses and increase its production efficiencies by locating one of its strategic suppliers close to its existing 2.7 million square foot facility in Colombia.

The management of the Company owns over 50% of the shares and they too did not like the reaction of the stock to the announced offering. When pricing came in at $7.00 (the stock was $7.50 even the day prior to the pricing), they chose to reduce the size of the offering from 8 million shares to 5 million shares and suffer less dilution.

Whenever someone speaks about Colombia, images of Tony Montana's Scarface shoot through one's head. The political and economic reality of today's Colombia is quite different. A quick look at the economic data reveals a stabilized and growing economy. The government's peace treaties with FARC and FLN have perhaps gone unnoticed by the investment community, but they are real. TGLS shares are now down over 30% this year, even though Colombia's Colcap index is up 29 percent in dollar terms this year through March 20, the most among 94 primary stock gauges tracked by Bloomberg. But even after that rally, the country's benchmark is still down more than 20 percent -- also in dollar terms -- from where it was at the start of 2010. Colombian valuations remain cheap when compared against Latin American peers.

Perhaps importantly, three real investment banks, Raymond James, W.R. Baird, and FBR just underwrote the deal. "Small and microcap-capital markets land" is littered with lots of characters, but we think these three firms are actually at the top of the credibility food chain.

The last point on the stock price itself, 18 months ago a Florida based competitor sold to TGLS for cash and stock valued at $10.38 per share. Insiders have not sold shares; it makes sense that the stock price will matter.

TGLS Structural Cost Advantages:

TGLS has three material structural advantages which lead you to believe it will continue to win business in the US. These structural advantages each allow TGLS to offer its products at discounted pricing relative to its US and Canadian competition. Importantly, if homebuilders and general contractors experience any form of price pressure from their end clients due to a recession or slowdown in sales or high-end lease rates, TGLS should be able to grow its revenues and market share versus its structurally disadvantaged competition.

1) The working wage in Columbia is two dollars an hour. TGLS pays its employees on average $2.50 per hour. The result is two distinct benefits one less than 5% employee turnover at TGLS. Arguably, the workforce is consistent, well trained and loyal. We note that this distinct pricing advantage should improve as the US and Canada are only experiencing increased minimum-wage and union wage pressures.

On this point, the Company has a section in its prospectus entitled, "Loyal and Highly Motivated Employees." In part, they discuss that the Company's accident rate is half that for the rest of Colombia and that the company's employees have decided against unionization, etc.

2) The cost of shipping container goods to the US is price advantaged. Due to the trade imbalance in Columbia which imports most finished goods. Containers come into Columbia at approximately $4000 a container and leave Columbia at less than $1500 per container. Windows are shipped in containers. As such shipping into the United States from Columbia versus shipping into United States from Canada is a distinct advantage to TECNOGLASS.

3) TGLS is manufacturing facility in Columbia is physically close to its end markets in Florida and the US southern sunbelt.

Near-term trading catalysts:

1) We note prior to the offering, only three microcap brokers cover the stock, each with buy ratings and price targets that range from $12 to $14 per share. Within 30 days it's reasonable to assume that the analysts at Baird, Raymond James, and FBR, the three lead banks on their offering will come out with research reports, presumably buys on the stock. We note that Raymond James, in particular, has an extensive retail distribution channel. TGLS seems to be a very attractive retail stock that currently pays a dividend yield of 8% and trades at under a 10 p/e.

2) Further penetration into the retail window market. In 2018 residential window product line grew at over 400% representing 10% of its sales. That is to say, they really started to focus on that typically higher margin and higher multiple businesses. As TGLS invests in its sales force, this could result in a surprise to the upside on guidance.

Longer-Term Trends, End Market Strength:

We note generally that Jefferies upgraded the US homebuilders on Thursday, March 21, 2019, as homebuilders equities should be a direct beneficiary of lower (& expected lower) interest rates (lower supply costs) and mortgage rates (better demand fundamentals). We note too that many participants continue to cite real demand in multi-family housing. We also point to commentary from the Housing Research Center's Alex Barron, who thinks that housing and homebuilders have bottomed and are poised for renewed growth - particularly in the sunbelt and mid-Atlantic regions.

There is much to discuss here and we encourage investors to conduct their own research. Particularly before the inevitable Raymond James and W.R. Baird, initiation research reports are published. We think there are many positives in this undiscovered opportunity.

Risk Factors Include:

1. The investment in the Joint Venture could yield poor results

2. Reliance on its one large manufacturing facility creates concentration risk

3. Possible backlash against Colombian imports

4. Potential for material declines in new construction and repair/remodel markets

5. The Company's Announced Cost Savings initiatives could yield poor results

Conclusion:

Tecnoglass seems to be the definition of a company where you get paid to wait for growth and for the market to appreciate just how cheap this growing company is.

FYI:

1-Year Stock Price

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Author’s Firm and its clients are Long shares of TGLS.