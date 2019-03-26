The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Coming Bear Market

But don't forget that total asset allocation is important too. Cash and bonds are needed to give you something to sell to pay bills without liquidating quality stocks at what is likely to become fire sale prices.

It's likely to be a rough few months (historically, stocks fall 13 months to bottom) for the market, but undervalued dividend blue-chips will likely outperform by falling less.

Here, I present dozens of undervalued quality names but focus on defensive sectors and or low beta (volatility) names like ENB, MO, D, and WBA.

It's time to get defensive with any new money invested best going to undervalued, blue-chip dividend stocks.

The 10y-3m yield curve, the best recession predictor ever discovered, has now inverted, signalling a recession is likely to begin in nine to 16 months.

Why Valuation Matters

Even the best companies can make terrible investments if you overpay. A Yale study looking at market returns from 1881 to 2016 found that starting P/E ratio had a significant effect on total returns out to 30 years. In other words, buy-and-hold investors can't just blindly buy great companies at any price but need to remember Buffett's famous quote "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

The corollary to that quote is what I call "the Buffett rule," which is to never pay more than fair value for even the highest-quality companies. Doing so will lower your total returns, and since something great is always on sale, there is no reason to jump the gun on buying quality, low-risk dividend stocks.

After all, patience is the ultimate virtue of the long-term investor, because as Buffett also said, "the stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

But there's another reason why valuation is always worth keeping in mind.

(Source: Ploutos Research) Note: Data current through February 2019

Value investing is one of the proven "alpha factors" that consistently beat the market over time. That includes January's rally (the strongest S&P returns in January in 32 years) when value stocks were the best alpha strategy of all.

Of course, value investing doesn't work all of the time - no investing strategy does.

Probability Of The Strategy Underperforming The S&P 500 Over Rolling Time Periods

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

But it's precisely because all investing strategies go through periods of underperformance that alpha factors keep working over decades. If any single approach could guarantee market-beating returns year in and year out, then everyone in the world would use it, and thus, the strategy would lose its edge.

Ok, so maybe value investing is great, and valuation is worth keeping in mind before buying any stock. But how does one find great companies trading at Buffett's mythical "fair value." Well, there are many approaches, but I personally consider three the most useful for long-term dividend growth investors.

Using these three valuation methods can tell us what are the best quality dividend growth stocks to buy in March.

Discounted Cash Flow

Fundamentally, any company is worth the present value of all its future cash flow. That's as basic a valuation method as you can get. However, in reality, the future is uncertain, and the discount rate you use, as well your growth assumptions, can make a DCF model say pretty much anything you want.

This is why I consider Morningstar's 100% long-term, fundamentals-driven and conservative analysts to be a great source of DCF estimated fair values.

(Source: Morningstar) Note: "Q" indicates valuation relative to industry peers - data as of March 22nd

Those analysts generally assume slower growth than the analyst consensus and even sometimes management itself. As a result, Morningstar four and five star-rated companies can be thought of as "strong buy" or "very strong buy" recommendations, respectively, from analysts whom I consider among the best in the business.

Above, you can see the top-rated companies that my Deep Value Dividend Growth portfolio owns. Every company presented here is one that my own long-term, valuation-adjusted total return model (based on the one Brookfield Asset Management has been using for decades) expects to generate at least 13% long-term total returns (margin of error 20%).

Note that only the companies with "5-star prices" are ones that Morningstar has done a deep dive on. The "Q" rated companies are merely compared to their peer groups, and thus, not necessarily as reliable.

Want a more quantitative approach to DCF? Well, here are my DVDGP holdings ranked by price/fair value, based on DCF.

(Source: Morningstar) Note: "Q" indicates valuation relative to industry peers - data as of March 22nd

Due to the likely coming recession, conservative income investors might want to stick not just to defensive sectors (such as consumer staples) but lower beta stocks such as

Dominion Energy

Altria

Enbridge

Walgreens

But DCF is far from the only valuation method you should consider.

Price-To-Earnings

Remember that Yale valuation study that looked at stocks based on P/E ratio? Well, the venerable P/E ratio is one of the most popular valuation approaches, and for good reason. While no valuation method is perfect, a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company.

(Source: TipRanks)

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical P/E ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.4% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst, and so, his rule of thumb is well worth keeping in mind.

Here are DVDGP's portfolio holdings that have forward P/Es of 15 or less.

Please note that many of these companies are cyclical and economically sensitive (like energy, finance, semiconductors, and industrials). With a recession now likely next year, conservative income investors looking for smaller short-term losses will want to stick to defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples (including tobacco companies).

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of March 22nd

Note that stewardship rating is Morningstar's estimate of the quality of the management team. P = poor (DVDGP's policy is to avoid all such companies), S = standard (average to good), and E = exemplary (very good to excellent).

But while both DCF and forward P/E are great methods to value a company, personally, my absolute favorite, and what I use to invest my own money and make most of my recommendations, is Dividend Yield Theory, or DYT. This is how I create my five watchlists, which I intend to use to invest all my savings for the rest of my life.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of dividend growth blue-chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in five categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a five-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend Kings

My Bear Market Buy List (my master watchlist of quality dividend stocks worth owning)

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors that represent what I consider to be the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today. Over time, a portfolio built based on these watchlists will be highly diversified, low-risk and a great source of safe and rising income over time.

The rankings are based on the discount to fair value. The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because, for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM (which is what Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) uses). Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + Dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time) and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + Projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

The historical margin of error for this valuation-adjusted model is about 20% (the most accurate I've yet discovered).

Top 5 High-Yield Blue-Chips To Buy Today

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue-Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.5% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.5% 46% 13.5% 20.4% Thor Industries (THO) Consumer Discretionary 2.7% 1.6% 0.8% to 2.7% 38% 10.0% 17.3% Snap-on (SNA) Industrials 2.5% 1.6% 1.2% to 5.6% 36% 9.8% 16.3% A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.7% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 34% 8.9% 15.0% Home Depot (HD) Consumer Discretionary 2.9% 2.1% 1.6% to 5.0% 27% 10.0% 16.2%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - Note margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples 2.6% 2.2% 1.8% to 2.9% 15% 5.9% 10.3% 3M (MMM) Industrials 2.8% 2.5% 1.8% to 4.8% 10% 10.0% 14.2% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.0% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 8% 7.0% 11.1% Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 3.5% 3.2% 2.3% to 4.0% 7% 7.2% 11.3% Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 1.9% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.8% 7% 8.5% 11.0%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

My Bear Market Buy List (AKA "Master Watchlist")

These are the blue-chips which I expect will generate 13+% total returns at their target yields. Note that all total return estimates are on a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years) when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

The list itself is ranked by long-term CAGR total return potential from target yield. Stocks at their target yield or better (bolded) are good buys today.

This week, I added PEP, GPC, and EOG, to the watchlist.

Company Ticker Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected Cash Flow Growth (Analyst Consensus) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) 9.3% 5.0% 5.0% 0.1% to 9.4% 22.0% 27% Mastercard (MA) 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 0.1% to 0.8% 21.0% 21% Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 1.8% 1.2% 2.0% 0.1% to 2.5% 13.5% 21% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 1.4% 1.5% 1.5% 1.1% to 4.2% 18.0% 20% Lazard (LAZ) 4.9% 2.8% 4.0% 0.8% to 4.8% 12.5% 20% EOG Resources (EOG) 0.9% 0.7% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.1% 19.0% 20% Visa (V) 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% 0.1% to 0.8% 17.0% 18% Boeing (BA) 2.3% 2.4% 2.4% 1.4% to 5.4% 15.9% 18% Southwest Airlines (LUV) 1.3% 0.8% 0.8% 0.1% to 1.3% 17.2% 18% Lowe's (LOW) 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% 1.2% to 2.5% 15.0% 17% Pattern Energy (PEGI) 7.7% 7.3% 7.3% 1.0% to 9% 10.0% 17% Qualcomm (QCOM) 4.4% 3.5% 4.5% 1.0% to 5.0% 9.8% 17% British American Tobacco (BTI) 6.6% 4.0% 6.0% 2.7% to 8.6% 5.5% 17% Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 2.9% 2.4% 2.6% 1.1% to 5.0% 11.8% 17% NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) 4.1% 3.9% 3.9% 0.4% to 5.4% 13.5% 17% Atlantica Yield (AY) 7.1% 5.9% 6.5% 0.9% to 10.4% 9.0% 17% Vodafone (VOD) 9.0% 5.7% 8.0% 3.9% to 13.7% 4.7% 17% Oasis Midstream Partners (uses K1) (OMP) 8.8% 4.4% 4.4% 2.1% to 11.5% 13.0% 17% Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.8% 2.5% 2.5% 0.9% to 3.5% 13.8% 16% MPLX (uses k1) (MPLX) 7.7% 6.1% 7.0% 0.5% to 9.3% 6.0% 16% Citigroup (C) 3.0% 2.3% 2.5% 0% to 78.6% 13.1% 16% Goldman Sachs (GS) 1.7% 1.3% 1.8% 0.7% to 2.6% 12.1% 16% Philip Morris International (PM) 5.0% 4.5% 6.0% 0.8% to 6.8% 6.8% 16% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 3.4% 2.6% 3.0% 2.0% to 7.1% 11.3% 16% American Tower (AMT) 1.9% 1.9% 1.9% 0.6% to 2.1% 15.1% 16% S&P Global (SPGI) 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% 0.6% to 5.0% 14.2% 16% Home Bancshares (HOMB) 2.9% 1.5% 2.0% 0.7% to 2.8% 10.2% 15% TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 2.4% 1.7% 2.0% 0.2 to 2.4% 10.0% 15% Microsoft (MSFT) 1.6% 2.6% 2.6% 1.1% to 3.1% 12.3% 15% ONEOK (OKE) 5.0% 5.1% 5.1% 2.4% to 12.8% 10.0% 15% Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) 4.4% 5.0% 5.0% 1.5% to 6% 10.0% 15% American Express (AXP) 1.4% 1.5% 2.0% 0.7 to 8.7% 10.0% 15% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K1) (BIP) 5.0% 4.6% 4.6% 3.7% to 8% 10.0% 15% EQM Midstream Partners (uses K1) (EQM) 10.3% 4.1% 5.5% 0.9% to 10.7% 7.0% 15% Lincoln National Corp (LNC) 2.6% 1.7% 2.2% 0.1% to 27.1% 10.0% 15% CVS Health (CVS) 3.6% 1.8% 2.5% 0.6% to 3.3% 8.0% 14% BlackRock (BLK) 3.2% 2.5% 2.5% 1.2% to 3.5% 11.3% 14% Energy Transfer LP (uses K1) (ET) 7.9% 6.4% 6.4% 2.2% to 18.3% 7.9% 14% A.O Smith (AOS) 1.7% 1.1% 1.6% 0.8% to 3.4% 8.9% 14% Noble Midstream Partners (uses a K1) (NBLX) 6.4% 3.9% 3.9% 0.8% to 7.4% 10.3% 14% QTS Realty Trust (QTS) 4.0% 3.2% 3.2% 0.9% to 4.7% 11.0% 14% TransCanada (TRP) 4.7% 3.9% 4.5% 3.1% to 5.9% 8.0% 14% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K1) (MMP) 6.5% 4.6% 6.0% 2.7% to 12.0% 5.2% 14% Apple (AAPL) 1.5% 1.7% 2.0% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.0% 14% Brookfield Renewable Partners (uses K1) (BEP) 6.6% 5.7% 6.5% 3.8% to 8.4% 6.5% 14% TerraForm Power (TERP) 5.8% 5.0% 6.0% 0.5% to 16.3% 6.5% 14% Iron Mountain (IRM) 7.0% 6.0% 6.0% 0.2% to 8% 7.2% 14% Bank of America (BAC) 2.2% 1.8% 2.0% 0.2% to 59.1% 10.5% 14% Equinix (EQIX) 2.2% 2.1% 2.2% 0.6% to 2.5% 10.0% 14% Roper Technologies (ROP) 0.6% 0.6% 0.8% 0.3% to 1.0% 10.0% 14% Synchrony Financial (SYF) 2.6% 1.8% 2.4% 0.4% to 2.9% 8.2% 14% Discover Financial (DFS) 2.3% 2.0% 2.5% 0.3% to 4.9% 8.0% 14% Zoetis (ZTS) 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% 0.2% to 1.1% 13.1% 14% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 2.8% 2.8% 3.4% 2.1% to 6.1% 8.5% 13% Pepsi (PEP) 3.1% 2.9% 3.5% 2.1% to 3.6% 7.7% 13% General Dynamics (GD) 2.5% 1.9% 2.3% 1% to 4.9% 9.8% 13% McDonald's (MCD) 2.5% 3.0% 3.5% 2.1% to 5.0% 8.0% 13% Broadridge Financial (BR) 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% 1.1% to 3.2% 10.2% 13% Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) 1.2% 0.8% 1.0% 0.2% to 7.7% 10.0% 13% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 1.4% to 5.4% 11.0% 13% Suncor Energy (SU) 3.7% 3.0% 3.1% 0.4% to 4.0% 9.7% 13% Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 1.5% 1.3% 1.4% 0.3% to 1.5% 12.6% 13% Waste Management (WM) 2.0% 2.6% 2.6% 1.9% to 4.7% 10.7% 13% EPR Properties (EPR) 5.9% 6.1% 7.3% 4.5% to 24.8% 4.0% 13% Merck (MRK) 2.7% 3.1% 3.3% 2.4% to 6.7% 9.4% 13% Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) 6.5% 5.0% 5.0% 1.2% to 8.4% 8.0% 13% Enterprise Products Partners (uses K1) (EPD) 6.0% 5.9% 6.0% 3.4% to 11.7% 7.0% 13% Air Products And Chemicals (APD) 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% 1.7% to 4.1% 12.3% 13% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 1.2% 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% to 2.1% 10.5% 13% Dominion Energy (D) 4.9% 3.8% 4.3% 3% to 5.8% 6.7% 13% Disney (DIS) 1.6% 1.5% 2.0% 0.9% to 2.2% 8.5% 13% Emerson Electric (EMR) 2.9% 3.2% 3.5% 1.9% to 5% 9.0% 13% Chevron (CVX) 3.9% 3.9% 4.6% 2.3% to 5.7% 7.0% 13% Broadcom (AVGO) 3.6% 3.0% 3.0% 0.2% to 4.6% 10.0% 13% Home Depot (HD) 2.9% 2.1% 2.3% 1.6% to 5% 10.0% 13% 3M (MMM) 2.8% 2.5% 2.7% 1.8% to 4.8% 10.0% 13% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.2% 2.6% 3.5% 0.4% to 7.6% 6.5% 13% LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 0.3% to 2.0% 12.0% 13% Lam Research (LRCX) 2.5% 2.4% 3.0% 0.3% to 3.6% 8.0% 13% TELUS (TU) 4.5% 4.1% 5.0% 3.3% to 6.3% 6.5% 13% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 3.6% 3.9% 4.3% 2.5% to 7% 8.0% 13% LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 4.7% 3.6% 4.5% 0.2% to 4.9% 6.7% 13% CyrusOne (CONE) 3.5% 3.3% 3.3% 0.7% to 3.8% 10.0% 13% Simon Property Group (SPG) 4.6% 3.4% 4.4% 2.4% to 14.6% 6.3% 13% Crown Castle (CCI) 3.6% 3.9% 4.5% 0.5% to 4.4% 7.5% 13% W.P. Carey (WPC) 5.3% 6.1% 7.3% 3.4% to 10.9% 4.0% 13% Welltower (WELL) 4.5% 5.0% 6.5% 3.8% to 10.0% 4.0% 13% STORE Capital (STOR) 4.0% 4.7% 5.9% 0.5% to 5.7% 5.0% 13% Realty Income (O) 3.7% 4.6% 5.7% 3.3% to 11.2% 5.3% 13% Average 3.6% 3.1% 3.5% 9.9% 15%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Note that the bolded stocks are all at target yield or better, meaning it's a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position.

Bottom Line: A Recession Is Likely Next Year, So Focus New Money On Undervalued Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks

(Source: CNBC)

It's finally happened. The long-declining 10y-3m "bankers' yield curve" has now inverted officially signaling a recession is likely to start in nine to 16 months. This means that anyone looking to invest new money today should focus on undervalued blue-chip dividend stocks.

This weekly watchlist series is designed to be a tool to give you solid investing ideas, so you can always know what's the best place to put your hard earned money to work at any given time. Specifically, in companies with high margins of safety that have less to fall in a market correction, and which are all coiled springs that are likely to deliver outsized total returns if their valuations return to historical levels.

But be aware that a lot of the recommendations on these watchlists are economically sensitive, including industrials, energy, financials, and technology companies. While the active recommendations are trading at good to great valuations, they will likely still fall during a bear market that's not likely to begin this year.

Thus, if you are worried about avoiding large short-term losses, you might want to stick to more defensive sectors like consumer staples picks such as Altria and Walgreens. Dominion Energy and Enbridge are also low volatility, undervalued blue-chips that represent great investments to ride out the coming bear market while enjoying safe, generous, and growing income.

The good news is that the next recession is likely to be mild, and the bear market is likely to see stocks bottom around April/May 2020 (based on historical averages) 20% to 30% from September 2018's all-time high (16% to 26% below today's levels).

That will set up the next multi-year bull market, which armed with the right watchlists, you can profit handsomely from.

