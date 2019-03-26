Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Rebound, But VIX Remains Cautious

Treasury vol is falling, but one could still argue that it's in the high end of its recent range.

As an investor, it is vital to be able to hold an opinion, while exploring new data that disproves your basic premises.

The S&P 500 is off its highs from earlier this morning, but is still managing a good showing in Tuesday trade.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) bumped higher at the inception of Tuesday's afternoon session, more or less following the flow of international equities over the past day (ACWX).

The 10-Yr US Treasury yield (IEF, AGG) is 2.43%, and the VIX has shed a point so far on Tuesday, leaving the volatility index down but hardly battered.

Fun contrast, StockCats. The first Yellen quote came near the end of her tenure as Fed Chair. It definitely smacked of Fisher's famous "We've reached a permanent plateau for equity prices" uttered shortly before the 1929 stock market collapse: it's just kind of a clumsy statement for a Fed chair to make.

The second quote is likely closer to reality. There seems to be little will to continue to wind down the Fed's balance sheet. I still assert that the mission has not been accomplished until that is roughly done, only because we don't then have the appropriate tools for future crises.

I had this same thought. In trading, and maybe more so for investing, all of us (myself most certainly included) needs to be on the lookout for confirmation bias.

It is safe to say that the Clinton/Trump scandals were bad for the nation, as they likely perpetuated a sense of growing polarity between large groups of Americans.

More importantly in the context of trading, as data/evidence mounted (or was shown to be insufficient), whose minds were changed? How many Clinton (Trump) supports said to themselves "Whoa, now that I've seen all this influx of data, she/he is probably guilty!" or "I thought they had a better case against her/him than they actually do."

My guess is that, unfortunately, such revelations were likely few and far between among our populace. And so it is with investing. We need to at least attempt to distance ourselves from our views. "What would have to happen (or not happen) for me to abandon my hypothesis?"

The VX term structure is settling down some since yesterday, but the moves are pretty modest, especially since SPX futures were up by over 1% at one point in the day.

Contango is the current nature of the curve presently, but those levels are modest across the board.

Spot VIX faced the possibility of getting demolished, especially near today's open. It passed, which indicates to me that it will take more coaxing from realized volatility if we are to see the index swimming in the 13-handle region we witnessed last week.

Those who are positioned for a jump higher in volatility (VXXB, UVXY) might want to keep an eye on the 10-YR Treasury VIX. From a long-vol perspective, the recent cratering in this index does not portend well.

The other side of the coin, however, is that implied Treasury vol is unquestionably well off the (near all-time) lows set between mid-February and mid-March, prior to softer economic data and the FOMC announcement from last week.

We saw the other side of swift Treasury yield movement in Jan-Feb of 2018, which arguably was a major factor in equity volatility exploding.

In my view, the long-SPX-vol view is harder to defend if Treasury vol doesn't want to support the thesis with high and rising vol levels of its own.

Inverted Noise posted this last Friday as the markets were encountering troubles. Tuesday's action appears to be validating that view point. There is plenty of reason to expect that SPX, which worked so hard to return to near-52-week highs, will not just tuck tail and retreat again, even if there's good reason to do so (as IV writes: "...traditional measurements make no difference at this point.")

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.