Excellon Resources: The Bad News That Could Be The Good One

Of course it is the bad news but, as discussed in this article, 1Q 2019 results may be surprisingly better than the previous ones.

Most recently, the silver mining sector has made something strange. As the chart below shows, now the shares of mostly-silver producers are trading at a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than their gold peers (green, dotted circle):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the median EV/EBITDA multiple has been calculated using the data disclosed by the following picks:

Big Gold: Newmont, Goldcorp, Kinross, Yamana, Newcrest, AngloGold, and Agnico Eagle

The silver sector: Silvercorp, Hochschild, Fortuna, Avino, Pan American, Fresnillo plc, Endeavour Silver, and First Majestic

To remind my readers, an EV/EBITDA multiple (enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is one of the most popular relative valuation measures applied by precious metals analysts. And generally, as the chart shows, Mr. Market attributes a higher multiple to silver plays. Why? Well, I guess there is no single and ultimate explanation. First of all, I do not think that silver plays are better than their big gold peers. Or, better said, some are better and some are not - anyway, it is a matter of opinion, very often a very subjective one. Secondly, I do not want to go too deeply into that pretty academic matter, so let me say this:

Whatever the reason is, the historical data confirms a thesis that Mr. Market favors silver plays over big gold miners.

Thirdly, this time is different. It means that silver plays are less richly valued than big gold miners. Paradoxically, this divergence is accompanied by a pretty good performance of silver miners' shares. In other words, since the end of 2018, the Silver index (a tool invented by the author and discussed in the previous articles; the Silver index replicates the share price action of a number of mostly-silver producers) has gone up 18.4%, significantly outperforming GDX (a profit of 7.9%). Despite this fact, as of March 21, 2019, the silver and gold mining stocks were trading at a median EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.4 and 8.0, respectively.

Now, in my opinion, this unusual valuation gap creates an interesting buying opportunity. Simply put, in the long-term, the financial markets tend to replicate the old patterns which mean that there is a good chance that the valuation gap between the silver and gold miners will be liquidated sooner or later. If I am correct, a medium-term bet on silver producers seems to be a good idea. In this article, I am discussing one of such plays, Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF). Interestingly, for a pretty long time, I have been very skeptical about this company; however, the latest 2018 annual report discloses a few positive facts that, in my opinion, may change the gloomy picture of this company.

Excellon Resources

A few days ago, Excellon released its 2018 annual report. Unfortunately, despite some improvement discussed in my previous article, Excellon was once again unable to deliver free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less CAPEX):

Source: Simple Digressions

Of course, the main reason for this poor performance was Platosa, the sole mine run by Excellon. Paradoxically, as the chart above shows (the panel on the left), Platosa, one of the world's highest-grade silver mines, has been burning cash for most of its mine life. Why? Well, first of all, the high grades disclosed in the resource statement are not that high, in fact. Let me explain. The chart panel on the right shows two important mining measures:

Resource grade - it is an average grade disclosed in the Platosa mineral resource estimate

Head grade - a grade recorded at the company's processing plant

Now, a resource grade is quite a misleading measure because it does not take into account two important factors: dilution and mining loss. I do not want to go too deeply into these technical issues, but, basically, these two factors drive the resource grade down. In the Platosa case, dilution and mining losses are responsible for a 10% and 5% decrease in final grades, respectively (Technical Report for Platosa, page 76). It means that, roughly, the average head grade should be 15% lower than the resource grade. And that was the case until 2013 (excluding the year 2012 when both grades were comparable).

However, since 2014, the gap between both grades was rising, reaching 43.6% in 2017. In other words, it looks like the company encountered the unexpected technical problems at the Platosa mine, reporting abnormally low grades. Thankfully, last year, the average gap shrank to 35.8% (or even 26.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018), bringing cautious optimism about Platosa.

Concentrate theft

It is not easy to understand this issue. Namely, in the 2018 annual report, the company has notified its investors about the concentrate theft. According to Excellon (Management's Discussion, page 8):

In advance of the change in federal government in Mexico in December 2018, the Company recognized a deterioration in security around Miguel Auza, the location of the Company's processing facility, including threats to certain of the Company's employees. A preliminary investigation of these threats uncovered a scheme involving the theft of concentrate by criminal elements while in transit from Miguel Auza to Manzanillo from 2016 to October 2018. The amount and value of concentrate stolen remains uncertain; however, it is currently estimated that scheme impacted the Company's revenues by approximately 10% per year during the affected period."

Well, I was surprised to see this gloomy info. It looks like Excellon was totally unaware of the fact that somebody was regularly stealing the company's market product (concentrate).

Now, I have made a rough calculation and found out that between 2015 and 2018, the concentrate theft was responsible for an $8.8M loss in revenue (or 10.1% of the total revenue). In other words, my calculations confirm the company's estimates.

Interestingly, between 2015 and 2018, Excellon reported the total cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) of minus $8.8M. This figure precisely coincides with the "lost revenue" of $8.8M. In other words, if there were no concentrate theft, Excellon, instead of a cash outflow, would report a slightly positive cash flow from operations!

Now, since the company seems to have identified and solved the problem, a positive outcome should be disclosed in an incoming 1Q 2019 quarterly report. What is more, if the gap between the grades (discussed above) shrinks further, I would not be surprised to see major improvement as, for example, a positive cash flow from operations.

Summary

For many years, the Platosa mine has been reporting abnormally low grades. Particularly, the gap between the resource and head grades was well above the theoretical 15% disclosed in the technical report for Platosa. Thankfully, during the fourth quarter of 2018, this gap shrank to 26.8%. If this positive trend continues, the Platosa mine may regain at least part of its strength.

What is more, in 4Q 2018, Excellon identified a concentrate theft, an illegal scheme adversely impacting the company's results for a number of years. Well, my first reaction was very negative - how was it possible that a pretty decent silver mining company did not spot somebody draining its revenue? However, on second thought, I think that the very fact that Excellon has finally identified and solved this problem is the good news. Simply, from now on, we should see much better results reported by the company. As a result, in my opinion, Excellon may present a short-term (until 1Q 2019 report) speculative buying opportunity for risk-taking investors.

Last but not least - there are a few risk factors specific for Excellon:

The company has never established mineral reserves for Platosa. As a result, mineral resources disclosed by the company are highly speculative and may be economically unviable

As discussed in my previous article, the current resources allow for approximately six years of operations. In my opinion, it is not too long, so a conservative investor should stay away from Excellon

According to my discounted cash flow valuation model (also discussed in my last article), Excellon shares are still overvalued. As a result, these shares are not suitable for long-term investors. To remind my readers, the short-term investment in Excellon shares discussed in this article is a simple but very speculative bet on a one-off event (much better 1Q 2019 report emerging as a big surprise).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, KL, SAND, ARREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.