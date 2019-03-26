Global Gaming Q4 2018 Results: Shares Slump On Lower EBIT

A dividend of 3 SEK has been proposed (17% yield). This yield shows how ridiculous the actual share price is.

On the positive side, full-year sales increased 100% Y/Y in 2018 (34% compared to Q4 2017). Profit for the year was 3 SEK/share, which implies a 5.7PE.

Other concerns included fear of a fine due to aggressive marketing and insider selling activity, both denied by CEO the day after results.

Shares slumped as the market opened mainly due to lower EBIT recorded in Q4.

Source: Nasdaq Nordic

Global Gaming 555 is Swedish micro-cap engaged in the development and operation of online gambling sites in Sweden, Estonia and Finland, mainly through their brand Ninja Casino. During the last three years, it has been able to grow its revenues at explosive rates (79% in 2016, 372% in 2017, 100% in 2018) without using debt nor issuing shares.

Online gambling is a high growth, an asset-light and highly cash generative business whose only "maintenance capex" is marketing expense. Moreover, gambling grows even during recessions, making the business counter-cyclical.

For those not familiar with this company, please take a look at my previous articles about it:

First, I should say that I took again a small position (half the size than my previous one) at 29.08SEK before the results presentation, as I expected a strong quarter. It is obvious that the investment case has changed but let's take a look at all the facts to explain why I hold my position.

Letter from the CEO

Three days after results release, concerns were addressed by CEO Joacim Möller with the following letter:

The CEO of Global Gaming, Joacim Möller, addresses the rapidly dispersed concern and the rumors circulating after the 2018 year-end report published on February 28. I think that what has happened in the last two days has been a strong overreaction to what, in terms of sales, was the second best quarter in the company's history. Möller also addresses issues concerning the lawsuit application from the Consumer Ombudsman and denounces rumors of a possible downsizing on the part of the company. We went out with a press release on the lawsuit filing the same day (December 17) as it was filed. The Consumer Ombudsman did the same. Why we did not publish it as a regulatory press release is because the company and our lawyers do not believe that there is any financial risk. The Consumer Agency wants practice, Möller explains. There is a process called "prohibition of penalty" which means that after judgment a practice has been established, and after it can know it is exhibited if the company uses prohibited messages. However, knowing cannot be exhibited for what happens before the said judgment. In other words, there is no risk more than any legal costs. Rumors have also spread about an inside leak. These were denied by Möller. There are rumors that people in leading positions would have sold large items of shares. That is not the case. Of those who sold these shares, there is no insider and thus have no transparency in the company. Möller also sees no reason to worry about the company's future. Our revenue increased by 100%, still without loans and with a cash of 260 MSEK, says Möller. With a dividend of SEK 3, the company's board of directors shows that they continue to believe in the business. The reason for the dividend's size is that the Group's cash is too low to, for example, carry out acquisitions only with this, which is why the Board considers that a dividend of this size is feasible.

From my point of view, there are two relevant facts inside this letter, apart from the CEO's defense of the company:

There is no risk of fine.

Insiders have not sold any share.

Q4 2018 Results

Source: Global Gaming 555 - Q4 2018 Results

Revenue for the full year 2018 rose by 100% to 915.9M SEK, while net profit rose 16% to 125.1M SEK. Behind these impressive full-year numbers are hidden negative quarter results:

Revenue decreased 7% Q/Q from 253.1 M SEK to 236.4 M SEKQ/Q.

Net profit decreased 70% Q/Q from 54.3 M SEK to 16.1 M SEK.

According to the company, these poor results are a consequence of the following items:

Revenue was impacted by the migration (from Curaçao to Estonia) and change of platform required to fulfill the requirements of the Swedish regulatory framework from 1 January 2019.

Marketing expenses were at a percentage level equivalent to the envisaged revenue, thus lowering profit.

Increased employee's expenses due to the company's rapid growth.

Several actions are planned to address these issues:

Switching increasingly from expensive brand-driven marketing activities to more individual and conversion-focused marketing, which are less expensive and have the same effectiveness, thanks to the brand awareness achieved during last years. Marketing has historically represented 30% of revenues; consequently, it has a high impact on margins.

Not making any major investments unless they are absolutely necessary. Focus on the initiatives in Finland and Estonia, which have so far proved very positive.

Lower transaction costs through improved agreements with payment providers.

We always have to be prudent about statements like these made by management, but from my point of view there exist some triggers to return to high profit margins, especially those associated with trimming marketing expenses.

Although they cannot say it explicitly, I suspect that they have conducted a really aggressive marketing campaign during in this last quarter just before the new legislation came into effect.

Balance Sheet

The company had 260 M SEK in cash and cash equivalents without any interest-bearing external financing. A dividend of 122.6 M SEK (3 SEK/share) has been proposed to the Annual General Meeting, that will be held in May. After this payment, the company will still hold more than 3 SEK/share in cash.

I consider the dividend increase a good idea because the business does not need additional capital to grow, unless this growth would be achieved by acquisitions and, from my point of view, management focus should be on improving the existing business. On the other hand, sitting on pile of cash is not efficient from a financial point of view.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we have a company that is going to return 3SEK/share to shareholders and will keep 3SEK/share in cash at a price of 17SEK/share, consequently, 11SEK/share ex-cash.

This company was able to grow revenue 100% Y/Y in 2018 and make a profit of 3SEK/share.

Let's assume that benefits decline to 2 SEK/share (33%) in 2019, the company would still be trading at PE 5.5 ex-cash, with the commitment of returning 50% of benefits to shareholders. This would mean a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Share price reflects now extreme pessimism as it is shown by 17% the dividend yield, consequently any good news could act as a catalyst.

The other catalyst which I think is possible would be a takeover by a bigger online gaming company as it happened with Mr. Green (SS:MRG), a comparable Swedish online gambling company that when trading at higher multiples suffered a complete takeover by William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) with a 49% premium to the share price. As now it is necessary to have a license to operate in the Swedish market, it would be more interesting for a new entrant to acquire a company rather than obtain a new license, from my point of view.

Nevertheless, I recommend being cautious at least until we see decent revenue growth and a recovery of margins in Q1 or Q2 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long $GLOBAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.