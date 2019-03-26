The Vanguard Bond Fund Road To Nowhere

Mega bond funds have low returns since they 1) buy bonds regardless of price and 2) concentrate in securities that are big but often lack compelling returns.

Financial advisors who invested clients in this bond fund from 2015-2018 and charged 1% per year made more money than their clients, an unacceptable investor outcome.

The fund averaged a 1.63% total return during 2015-2018, as, given its size, its investment thesis is quantity over quality.

How could a bond fund this bad get to be so big?

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBTLX, BND, vbmfx) is the world's largest bond fund, with $209.5 billion under management as of February 28, 2019. Mutual funds and ETFs typically attract investors based on their performance; however, Vanguard Total Bond is the anomaly, as it has grown in spite of its poor performance.

I attribute much of this growth to the constant drumbeat from financial advisors, investment gurus, and the media to invest in low-cost mutual funds, as investors (i) shouldn't expect to 'beat the market' and (ii) the one thing investors can control is cost. When a bond fund averages a 1.63% return for 2015-2018, as Vanguard Total Bond Market's Admiral Shares class (MUTF:VBTLX) did, investors should ask themselves whether these so-called experts know what they are talking about.

I strongly believe they do not.

The Building of the Investing Road to Nowhere

While investing directly (i.e., without a financial advisor) in Vanguard Total Bond Market leads to poor returns and missed investment opportunities, an even worse investor outcome is when financial advisors place clients into underperforming bond index funds such as Vanguard Total Bond Market, as illustrated in Figure 1 below. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund is split into a number of share classes, of which, VBTLX is the largest, with $90.7 billion in net assets on February 28, 2019 according to Vanguard.

Financial advisors typically charge clients 1% of a client's investments to oversee an investment portfolio. This expense could be warranted if an investor achieved compelling returns as a result of an advisor's recommendations. Unfortunately, when a fund averages a 1.63% return over a four-year period, the advisor makes out like a bandit while the investor is left with scraps.

In Figure 1, the blue bars show the returns from the VBTLX mutual fund and the orange bars represent the 1% annual financial advisor fee. The gray line is the investor's return after paying the advisor his 1% financial advisory fee.

Figure 1: VBTLX Historical Returns with Financial Advisor Fee Impact (1) (1) Source of VBTLX returns: Vanguard

Over this four-year period, the average annual return of VBTLX was an anemic 1.63%, lower than inflation. After the annual 1% financial advisor fee, however, it's an even-lower 0.63%, as the advisor's fee is higher than the all-in investor return.

Figure 2 shows a hypothetical $100,000 investment, where, on behalf of a client, a financial advisor invested into VBTLX from January 1, 2015 through December 31, 2018. The gray bars show what the investor earned after paying the financial advisor her 1% annual advisory fee.

Figure 2: Investor Returns for $100,000 Investment in VBTLX (2)

(2) Source: Vanguard and BondSavvy calculations

As shown in Figure 2, the advisor and Vanguard make money regardless of how the investor performs even though it's the investor who is taking all of the investment risk. This is a sweetheart deal for the advisor but a raw deal for the investor, as, over this four-year period, the advisor made $1,531 more than his investor client, as shown in Figure 2 and summarized in the Figure 3 scoreboard.

Figure 3: 2015-18 Financial Advisor Fees vs. Investor Return for VBTLX Investment When a financial advisor makes substantially more money than his client, it should call into question the rationale for this financial-advisor-to-Vanguard investment vehicle. In addition, when the investor return, after all fees, averages 0.63%, we scratch our heads as to how a bond fund this bad has attracted so much investment.

It's why we call it the "Vanguard Bond Fund Road to Nowhere."

How did we get here?

Financial advisors have a difficult task. They have to grow their book of business, service client relationships, and ensure a client's investment portfolio remains on track. These investment portfolios contain many types of investments, many of which, especially bonds, financial advisors may lack sufficient knowledge. In addition, if a financial advisor has 100 clients, he simply doesn't have the time to select individual bonds for a client portfolio. As a result, the lion's share of financial advisors outsource fixed income investments to large asset managers such as Vanguard. While this might have worked up until a point, when hundreds of thousands of investors pour money into the same fund, investment discretion goes out the window. Instead, large fixed income mutual funds such as Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund, invest in large blocks of bonds they can rapidly turn over to satisfy investor inflows and outflows and to put hundreds of billions of dollars to work.

Drivers of poor bond fund returns

My January 31, 2019 Seeking Alpha article discussed how high bond fund portfolio turnover creates significant hidden costs, the extent of which are not disclosed to investors. While this is a significant factor driving weak bond fund investment returns, this article's focus is on another key driver of bond fund returns: portfolio composition.

Suppose an investor would like to invest $100,000 in the US fixed income market. As I discussed in my July 16, 2018 presentation to the SEC (as shown on the BondSavvy YouTube channel and blog), individual investors can take advantage of a competitive marketplace for individual corporate bonds where the bid-ask spreads are often comparable to those enjoyed by institutional investors such as Vanguard and BlackRock (BRK). Investors can create a select portfolio of corporate bonds that reflects their risk tolerance and returns objectives. We have shown on the BondSavvy "Returns" page how investments in individual corporate bonds can exceed investment returns offered by funds such as the BlackRock iShares bond ETFs.

It's a much different story when that same $100,000 investment is pooled with hundreds of thousands of other investors in the $209.5 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund. While Vanguard has done much good for investors, it is very difficult to drive compelling returns when investing over $200 billion in fixed income securities. The fund held 8,462 bonds as of February 28, and there simply are not thousands of bonds worth owning. Such a large portfolio requires Vanguard to break key investment rules by 1) buying bonds regardless of their price and 2) concentrating investments in securities that are big but often lack compelling returns.

VBTLX's 13-largest holdings are mortgage-backed securities issued by the likes of Fannie Mae (aka 'Federal National Mortgage Association'), Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.), and Ginnie Mae (Government National Mortgage Association), all of which were put under federal conservatorship in September 2008. Other large holdings are US Treasury notes and bonds. You'll see many of these holdings total billions of dollars for one group of securities. When it comes to VBTLX investments, size certainly does matter.

Figure 4: Top-20 Holdings of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (3) (3) As of February 28, 2019. Source: Vanguard

While the US Treasury holdings indicate a coupon and a maturity date and are reasonably straightforward, the mortgage-backed securities are opaque at best. Each line item shows an issuer, a coupon, and then a range of maturity dates, as each row contains a pool of different securities. Investors looking at this table would be hard pressed to understand exactly what they are buying given the weak disclosures and investors' general lack of familiarity with the complexities of mortgage-backed securities.

In my view, individual investors have no business owning securities they do not understand such as mortgage-backed securities. Figure 5 aggregates the holdings of all of the securities held by Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund, showing the concentrations in mortgage-backed securities (24.3% of total portfolio) and Treasurys (43.4%). Corporate bonds represent a smaller portion of the portfolio (26.4%), as corporate bonds cannot be bought and sold in the large quantities in which funds transact mortgage-backed securities and Treasurys.

To simplify Vanguard Total Bond's investment policy: it's quantity over quality.

Figure 5: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Portfolio Holdings (4) (4) As of February 28, 2019. Source: Vanguard

Conclusion

Regardless of whether a person uses a financial advisor or not, investments into the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund have been a 'Road to Nowhere' for hundreds of thousands of investors. The returns are not compelling, and nearly 25% of the fund is in mortgage-backed securities -- opaque investments not understood by the vast majority of investors. In addition, the fund is highly sensitive to interest rates given the concentration of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

While this Vanguard bond fund on its own is a clunker, investors compound the problem by investing through a financial advisor who, in turn, places them into this underperforming fund. Paying one percent to a financial advisor lacking knowledge of fixed income is a lot of money, especially when investors are placed into a fund that returned 1.63% from 2015-18. Any time investor fees exceed returns, it's time to re-evaluate how people invest in fixed income.

Investors seeking a road to a better place can invest in individual bonds, where they can enjoy many advantages over bond funds, including higher potential returns, lower fees, investments that can better suit one's risk tolerance and returns objectives, and greater investment transparency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.