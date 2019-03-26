Electronic Arts: Hopping On The Battle Royale Train

The Battle Royale craze started back in 2017, when games like PUBG and Fortnite quickly stormed the traditional video gaming industry and offered players a unique gameplay experience in a Hunger Games fashion. For the last two years, Battle Royale titles created more hype than any triple-A release and a number of publishers' started to explore options on how to profit from it. The unexpected release of Apex Legends from Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) at the beginning of February shows that there is still a great demand for this type of game, as its number of users grows at a greater rate in comparison to Fortnite and it's one of the most watched games on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform Twitch. Considering the poor performance of Electronic Arts in the previous calendar year, Apex Legends gives investors a greater hope for the publisher's future and I believe that the game itself will be the company's major catalyst of growth in the upcoming quarters.

Riding the Trend

After Battlefront 2 controversy and failed Battlefield V launch, Electronic Arts was forced to change the way it conducts business in order to become more consumer friendly. When I was writing an article about the company in December, the only catalyst for growth at that time was the game called Anthem that was fully released last month. Unlike other major titles, Anthem didn't have a huge marketing campaign and the company was hoping to attract the winter crowd to play the game, as not a lot of titles are released during this period. However, the game itself is unfinished, as a lot of reviews point out the fact that Anthem has a lot of linear and repetitive missions that make the title too boring and that the developer under delivered on its promises. While, Anthem had weak launch, it was recently reported that the game has become the bestselling title in February in US. Going forward, EA will continue to support Anthem, as the recent roadmap shows that there will be a number of major content updates for the game in the foreseeable future. The only question is whether the publisher should continue to update the game, considering mixed reviews and a negative feedback. To answer that question, we should wait for the next conference call that is scheduled for May to find out whether Anthem has a long-term potential.

As for Apex Legend, the game was launched in a moment, when a lot of players started to ditch Fortnite due to the poor decision making on behalf of its developer Epic Games. EA used this moment to promote Apex Legends and was able to attract major influencers from the gaming community like Ninja, shroud and others (not for free of course) in order to create momentum and attract new players. In addition, unlike Fortnite, Apex Legends doesn't have cartoonish vibes that attract younger audience and are part of Fortnite's core. EA's title targets more mature audience that has been waiting to jump on the Battle Royale train a long time ago, but wasn't satisfied with the goods that the market offered.

The chart below shows that there is a great demand for Battle Royale games. According to statista, revenue from Battle Royale titles were $1.7 billion in 2017 and are expected to be $20.1 billion by the end of the current year. The enormous rise of this genre in such a short time creates numerous opportunities for monetary gain and EA shareholders without a doubt will benefit from it, as the company is already one of the leaders in this field. In just one month, Apex Legends attracted more than 50 million players and at the current rate of growth, it has all the chances to stay relevant for a considerable amount of time and create additional shareholder value along the way.

Apex Legends itself is a free-to-play title. In order for the publisher to make any profit from the game it needs to monetize premium in-game content. Currently, EA makes money by offering players the ability to purchase an in-game currency called Apex Coins. Gamers use it to buy Apex Packs that contain various kinds of loot that enhances the gameplay experience. They can also directly purchase skins from the in-game store and acquire unique characters using Apex Coins.

Going forward, EA has big plans for Apex Legends. The publisher is going to release four seasons throughout the year that act as major content updates for the game. Each season lasts three months and adds different cosmetic items like skins, weapons, playable characters and new game mods. First season was released last week and it comes with a battle pass that costs $9.99 and gives players the ability to unlock every new item from the season. Those players, who decide not to purchase battle pass will not be able to unlock every new item from the season.

While rivalry with Fortnite is fierce, Apex Legends already proved that it is a force that should be reckoned with. However, Fortnite is already a well-established title with a solid foothold in the battle royal genre that has more than 200 million users and it will be hard for EA to achieve the same amount of users in the foreseeable future. Another problem for EA is that Fortnite supports cross-platform play and is also available on mobile devices, which helps Epic Games to attract a much bigger audience. If EA manages to release Apex Legends for mobile devices in the foreseeable future and add additional features like solo and duo play, then without a doubt it will be able to stay relevant for a long period of time.

Right now it's really important for Electronic Arts to keep Apex's momentum by attracting new influencers, keeping its audience engaged and actively support the title in order to maximize its returns and beat the earnings estimates for the full fiscal year.

Conclusion

In Q3, Electronic Arts disappointed its investors, as its revenue of $1.61 billion was down 18.3% year-over-year and missed the analysts' consensus by $140 million. In addition, the management trimmed the company's full-year revenue outlook to $4.88 billion, down from previous expectations of $5.2 billion.

Currently, the company's stock trades around $100 per share and I believe that the poor guidance is already priced in. However, I don't like the fact that such a big publisher has weak lineup of titles for the current year and relies too much on the potential success of Apex Legends. Q4 earnings will certainly give us a better understanding of how big Apex Legends could become and whether the risk of not being diversified enough is justified. I should also note that Apex's material net bookings are not modeled into the full-year guidance and since the game has become so popular in such a short time, it's likely that Q4 results may be able to beat the analysts' consensus and surprise us all in a positive way.

From valuation point of view, EA's stock is relatively undervalued to its major peers, as its P/E of 22.34x, EV/EBIT of 15.99x and EV/EBITDA of 14.69x are all either lower or in-line with the industry's median and average. Considering all of this, I'm cautiously optimistic about the company's future and am excited to hear more about Apex's initial results at the upcoming conference call that is scheduled for May.

