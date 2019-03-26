Sustainable Bullish Run Of Brent Crude Oil

Increasing demand and decreasing supply of crude oil would push the price of Brent crude up, but the reversal is expected should U.S. decides to intervene.

Following my previous article 2 months ago (Crude Oil Analytics: Potential Recovery Of Brent Crude Oil Price In 2019), Brent crude oil ETF (BNO) has increased 9.95% from $17.39 to $19.12.

Brent crude oil has recovered from its lowest level at $51.93 per barrel last year when the oil was oversold in December and peaked at $66.91 in February this year. At the time when this article was written, the common question that most investors would ask is whether the bullish trend of this black gold sustainable or it has been overbought and a reversal pattern is expected soon.Quantitative Investment Insights believe that Brent crude oil price would rise further due to the following reasons outlined in this article.

Blackout in Venezuela and OPEC+ production cut has disrupted global oil supply

OPEC+ was formed last year as a 24-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia with one of the objectives being cutting oil production in order to boost oil price. Venezuela, as one of the OPEC+ members and a nation with largest proven crude oil reserves has been hit by an unfortunate electricity crisis. This incident would significantly reduce crude oil supply but the effect might be smaller than expected as the contribution of oil production by Venezuela has been decreasing sharply since 2015 due to under-investment of its energy industry and U.S. sanctions.According to the data provided by U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), Venezuela only contributed 4.48% of OPEC oil production last year, and fell to 3.56% last month after OPEC+ production cut agreement has been made.

As seen from the diagram above, oil production of OPEC countries has reduced 5.37% as compared to November 2018 with its February's production standing at 30.53 million barrels per day(bpd) on average. OPEC+ has agreed to cut its production by 1.2 million bpd in January to June this year, and its production was still 0.24 million bpd above the target according to U.S. EIA. The continued effort of production cut by OPEC+ would significantly reduce the global oil supply and provide upward pressure on global oil price.

Global demand for crude oil increases as dollar becoming cheaper

(Data source: Macrotrends)Historically, U.S. dollar index was negatively correlated with Brent price as consumers would usually demand more dollar-denominated Brent crude as dollar gets cheaper. Fed is expected to slow down rate hike this year as U.S. inflation rate is near its target with its economy seen expanding at a healthy level with low unemployment rate. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said the central bank does "not feel any hurry" to change rates again. In addition, positive progression of U.S.-China trade negotiation and positive expectation on Brexit deal would boost investors' risk sentiments to invest in emerging markets. This would see investors' money flowing out from safe-haven assets in U.S. and hence taking a toll on the greenback.Monthly average of dollar index was seen rising aggressively last year but has dropped 1.37% from its peak at 103.19 last December to 101.78 this February. (Data source: Macrotrends and Investing.com)

Another indicator that Fed would likely to revise its monetary stance is that the treasury 10 year-1 year spread has been decreasing to near zero level last year end, which signifies market expectation of potential yield curve inversion. Quantitative Investment Insights hold a view of softening greenback and increasing global demand for crude oil in the near future.

Reversal in European Central Bank's monetary policy would increase oil purchase

(Data source: Investing.com and Reuters)

From the PMI flow digaram above, we could easily notice that overall PMI of European top 3 countries ranked by GDP, namely Germany, Italy and France is getting bearish. This worsening situation has earlier on prompted market participants to question whether ECB rate hike is plausible by the summer of 2019. We finally get the dovish confirmation from ECB president, Mario Draghi on the first week of March where he has announced a new series of low-rate quarterly targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) to banks in euro area with the intention to stimulate Euro zone's economy. In addition, ECB has also revised its forward guidance and expects interest rate to be left unchanged until the end of 2019. Based on the data provided by worldstopexports , 5 of the top 10 oil importing nations are European countries. They are Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain and France, which collectively made up 17% of total world oil imports. Despite the recent reduction of manufacturing activities in Euro zone, Quantitative Investment Insights believe that the revised ECB's monetary policy would boost factory activities in the future and hence, increasing the demand for global crude oil as borrowing rate gets cheaper.

Brent price forecast and future directional movement of Brent crude-exchange traded fund

In order to determine the potential price level of Brent crude oil in both bullish and bearish scenarios, we first fit the daily returns of Brent crude (from March 2009 to March 2019) with a lognormal distribution, as indicated below:

where:

We have to ensure that these daily returns are identically and independently distributed before fitting them with lognormal distribution as described above. One test that we could use to examine whether today's return is independent of yesterday's return is to assess the statistical significance between these 2 variables. We could test this by building a regression model with today's return being the dependent variable and yesterday's return being the independent variable as shown below:

We could confidently reject the claim that today's return is dependent on yesterday's return should b be statistically insignificant (i.e. having p-value of more than 5% under 95% confidence interval). By applying heteroskedasticity adjustment, here's our model result:

Since the p-value of b is 43.16%, it is clearly statistically insignificant and we have enough evidence to claim that daily returns of Brent crude are independently distributed.Through visual inspection and correlation analysis, there is only a very little dependency of today's Brent's return on its return a day before.

By applying lognormal distribution on these ratios, we get the following parameters:

Distribution Lognormal Mean 0.000142661 Standard Deviation 0.019371783

Putting it in a mathematical equation:

Assuming that each month has 21 trading days, we could derive the following equations in order to forecast the monthly return of Brent crude oil price.

As R is having lognormal distribution, its natural logarithm would then have a normal distribution as presented below:

Summing up i from 1 (day 1) to 21 (day 21), we get the final lognormal distribution of 21-day Brent crude monthly return as followed:

The confidence interval of these daily returns would then be:

After some algebraic adjustments, the upward forecast of Brent crude oil price after 1 month (i.e. 21 days) is

where Z ranges from 0.25 to 2 with 0.25 increment as shown below:

Upward Shock Brent Crude Oil Price + 2 80.45 + 1.75 78.68 + 1.5 76.96 + 1.25 75.27 + 1 73.61 + 0.75 72.00 + 0.5 70.42 + 0.25 68.87

In the near term, Quantitative Investment Insights foresee that Brent crude oil price would exceed $70 per barrel, which is 4.23% increment from the current price. As BNO is strongly correlated with Brent all these while, we expect BNO to generate roughly the same percentage of return too.One major downside risk that Brent crude could face is the U.S. intervention on global oil market should the oil price rises too much. Being the second largest oil importing country, U.S. president Donald Trump seems to flavor low crude oil price and U.S. as one of the world top oil producers is capable of dragging the price down by introducing a large supply of shale oil into the market. This is evident when oil price tumbles in February after U.S. president tweeted that oil prices are getting too high and urged OPEC to "relax and take it easy".Should there be any downward pressure on Brent crude, here are our forecasts (by downward movement of standard deviation by 0.25):

Downward Shock Brent Crude Oil Price - 0.25 65.88 - 0.5 64.44 - 0.75 63.02 - 1 61.64 - 1.25 60.29 - 1.5 58.96 - 1.75 57.67 - 2 56.40

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantitative Investment Insights hold a bullish view on Brent crude oil and its related ETF (BNO) in the next few months as supply decreases due to OPEC+ production cut and Venezuela blackout while the demand for it increases as ECB exerts downward pressure on Euro zone's interest rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: Past performance presented here is not an indicator of future performance. The author is not a registered investment, legal or tax adviser or a broker/dealer. All investment/financial opinions expressed by the author are from the personal research and experience of the author for educational and illustrative purpose only. This post expresses the author's own opinion about the securities mentioned herein and is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned in this post. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgement of the author as of the date of publication and are subject to change. The author makes no representation or warranty with respect to any financial projection or forecast relating to the securities mentioned herein. Movement of economic indicators and security prices are very uncertain and may turn out to be materially different from what has been predicted or estimated.