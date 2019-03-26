HighPoint Resources: Strong Upside

As a value investor whose primary focus at this time is the oil and gas space, I’m always on the prowl for the most attractive oil and gas E&P firms out there. After finding the attractive prospects I own shares in today, it’s rare for me to find a company that makes me rethink my current holdings, but I have done just that. HighPoint Resources (HPR), one of the smaller prospects I have looked at in recent years, appears to offer shareholders tremendous opportunities compared to where units are trading for today. Even without speculative growth to back up the investment opportunity, the company’s upside from where it is right now could make a lot of investors a great deal of money over the next few years. Add to this the prospect of growth and it’s not unreasonable to think that the business might be a potential 5-bagger with limited risk relative to other prospects in this space.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before we dive into the cash flow prospects HighPoint offers investors, it’s best to lay out the methodology by which I created my model for the firm. First and foremost, in lieu of detailed guidance for this year, I relied on the limited guidance management provided for the company’s 2019 fiscal year. In the image below, you can see what this limited guidance consists of.

*Taken from HighPoint Resources

In addition to this limited guidance provided by management, I created a table (illustrated below) inspired by the firm’s most recent filing that gives financial metrics for the company’s 2018 fiscal year. The fact that I had to pull so much from an extrapolation of filings as opposed to management’s own guidance means that there’s a higher probability of this model showing great variability compared to what it would otherwise, but I am confident that these figures should make for good approximations for the firm moving forward.

*Created by Author

Beyond the data shown in the image and the table, I felt like there was one topic that deserves a rather meaningful amount of discussion before we move on from here: growth. HighPoint has an amazing history when it comes to growth. A great deal of this has come from M&A activities, like the firm’s merger with Fifth Creek Energy that was completed in March of last year. However, even adjusted for these activities, growth has been meaningful. Pro forma for the merger last year being effective on the first day of 2018 as opposed to near the end of the first quarter, HighPoint said that its output for 2018 would have been, at the mid-point, about 10.75 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Actual production ended up being 10.17 million boe. This year, that figure was expected to rise to 19 million boe, about 65% of which should be in the form of oil. That was, however, until management decided to cut the firm’s capex outlook, which I’ll discuss in a moment. Now, due to a substantial reduction on that front, production should be closer to 12.75 million boe, but that’s still 25.4% higher than it was for 2018.

Such strong growth by the business can be chalked up to a commitment to capital spending on quality projects. At the mid-point, capex for last year should have been around $525 million, but actually ended up coming in at $508.9 million. This year was previously expected to be higher at $600 million, but that figure has decreased to $365 million at its mid-point. Not only does this leave us wondering what growth will be like for 2020, the lack of more guidance by management leaves us wondering what it will be in the years after that. This is further complicated by the role a value investor is supposed to play.

The purpose of a value investor is to be more conservative than typically necessary so that when you are surprised, it’s in a good way, not a bad way. To be sure of this, I will assume capex remains flat at the $365 million figure given, and I will emphasize an assessment of the company based on a 10% growth rate per annum. However, I will also provide a 20% growth rate scenario for those interested, but this is unlikely to happen unless management can ramp up spending again.

Cash flow looks positive

*Created by Author

Based on the results of my model, the cash flow picture for HighPoint looks really appealing. For 2019, as you can see in the table above, the company’s free cash flow this year looks bad with a net outflow of $42 million on the table, but under the given scenario where production continues to expand at a rate of 10% per annum, this situation quickly reverses in 2021, with excess cash flow of $47 million. By 2023, however, if growth continues at this clip, we are looking at free cash flow of $149 million. The negative free cash flow for this year appears to be possible with what management has indicated. They said that in the first half of this year, the company, with slightly lower oil ($55 per barrel as opposed to the $57 per barrel I’m using), would generate negative free cash flow, but in the second-half of this year the trend would change.

*Created by Author

Naturally, the picture for shareholders is even better (by a large margin) if production expands at a rate of 20% per annum, as the table above illustrates. In the table, you can see that next year’s free cash flow would come out to $6 million before eventually rising to $130 million in 2021 and to $368 million in 2023. One other possibility I should mention is that production may expand at a quicker rate next year and the year after, possibly by amounts illustrated by the firm in the past, before ultimately slowing down, but without further evidence being provided that would be too speculative for me to guess on.

Free cash flow is a great metric to use, but two other metrics that should be taken into consideration are EBITDA and operating cash flow. The latter of these is my favorite for high-growth companies because I believe that businesses should not be punished from a metrics perspective just because they are using capex to grow materially. The slower the growth is, the more investors should rely on free cash flow figures, while the faster the growth is, the more they should rely on operating cash flow. This holds, of course, if maintenance capex is not provided. If it is provided or can be reasonably calculated, then investors should subtract this from operating cash flow to arrive at true free cash flow, but I digress.

*Created by Author

In the table shown above, you can see the results of my model for HighPoint’s EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow in a world where production continues to expand at a rate of 20% per annum. This year, EBITDA should be $374 million, while by 2023 it’s expected to rise to $565 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should grow from $323 million this year to $335 million next year before rising to $514 million in 2023. In the table below, you can see that this growth trend is even more severe for the scenario where production grows at 20% per annum in perpetuity.

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

Before we dive deeper into the range of prices investors might expect for a firm like HighPoint, it’s necessary to set the stage for how I arrive at my conclusions. First and foremost, I compare metrics like EBITDA and operating cash flow to the firm’s market cap and its EV (enterprise value). By comparing multiple metrics to multiple pricing methods, we get to see a range of values for the firm and get to see if any of them could be used to justify the others. For instance, if HighPoint is cheap on a market cap perspective but expensive on an EV basis, that would just mean significant leverage that clouds the picture if it becomes likely the firm could not pay off or refinance its debts.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see the results of my work on this front. The table illustrates that, with just $32.77 million in cash and cash equivalents on the firm’s books, and debt of $625 million, compared to a market cap of $575.96 million, HighPoint’s EV stands right now at about $1.17 billion. Off the top of my head, this makes HighPoint the largest super attractive oil and gas E&P I recall, with the possible exception of Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can now see the market cap and EV of the firm expressed as a multiple over the cash flow metrics I provided for the business for its 2019 fiscal year. Based on the data provided, it looks to me like HighPoint is remarkably cheap. Using this year’s figures, the firm’s EV/EBITDA ratio, for instance, is just 3.1, while its EV/operating cash flow multiple is barely any higher at 2.6. On a market cap perspective, the firm is even cheaper, trading at a multiple of between 1.5 and 1.8.

*Created by Author

This is cheap, but if HighPoint achieves any sort of growth at all, it gets even cheaper. Under the 10% growth scenario for next year, for instance, shown in the table above, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple declines to 3. Its market cap/operating cash flow multiple is even more impressive at just 1.7. In the following table below, which shows the firm’s situation in a world where production expands at a rate of 20% per annum, the business is cheaper still, so much so that I had to check my numbers multiple times to ensure that there wasn’t an issue with my assumptions or my guidance.

*Created by Author

Before I dig into any further data on the valuation side, I would like to touch briefly on leverage. Oftentimes, when a company in this space looks as cheap as HighPoint does, it’s because that company in question has significant leverage or some other issue. I have not been able to identify any non-leverage issue with the firm throughout my analysis, and on the leverage front, investors don’t have anything to worry about. As you can see in the table below, by the end of this year, the firm’s net debt/EBITDA ratio will be around 1.58, which is comfortably below the ‘< 2’ figure management offered up in its latest investor presentation for this year. For 2020, this figure will be even lower at between 1.40 and 1.53 with current energy prices. It’s worth mentioning that a reading below 2 is considered quite healthy, while a reading south of 1 suggests management could take on significant amounts of debt and still have the company be in a fine position.

*Created by Author

Upside could be huge

*Created by Author

Almost no matter how you look at it, HighPoint looks to be incredibly undervalued at this time. As you can see in the table above, for instance, which looks at scenarios where EV/EBITDA ranges between 4 and 10 and then calculates implied share price based on that multiple, even at 4 times for this year, the company would be priced at $4.26 per share. This translates to a profit of 57.1% over the $2.71 per share that the company is going for today. At a multiple of 10, which itself might even be too low with the firm’s leverage and if growth really does come in strong, investors would be looking at a price of $14.83, which is a gain of 447.1% over today’s price.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can now see the implied market cap/operating cash flow figures for HighPoint. Based on the data provided, these figures are also quite low, meaning that there doesn’t appear to be anything off that might easily explain the firm’s low multiples elsewhere. Once again, a 10x multiple for a company like this does not look too low to me, but investors may have to wait for that for a while given how out of favor oil and gas E&P firms are right now.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next two tables, shown above, I provided the same calculations for HighPoint, with the first table being dedicated to the 10% growth scenario, while the second table is dedicated to the 20% growth scenario. In the two tables below, you can see their corresponding market cap/operating cash flow and market cap/free cash flow figures. All of these measures indicate tremendous upside for shareholders, including the possibility of a 1,000%+ profit. Of course, if energy prices rise higher than where they are today, this could change for the better.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, I am absolutely perplexed by HighPoint and where it’s trading. It just does not make sense given the firm’s low leverage. Because of this, I have decided to re-evaluate my own portfolio, which consists largely of Legacy Reserves (LGCY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), so that I can see if HighPoint might make for a better prospect than either of these names. Off the top of my head, I would be more likely to divest myself of a portion (or perhaps all) of my Mid-Con stock for it, and I would be less likely to sell off my Legacy stock because the last time I ran similar numbers, I came with far more upside potential for the business. Either way, I am very interested in HighPoint and I believe that for investors who do snatch it up, the upside could be really significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.