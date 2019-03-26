Picking An Auto Part For Safety

Trying to find safe investments as the U.S. stock market continues to soar will always get an investor dirty and confused looks. The endless questions of why you’re not making nearly as much as everyone else is on the current hot technology stock or newest IPO that your kids are excited about can be draining. But when the market turns, your stomach won’t, and your investment account won’t be drained.

I’ve been trying to find another pick in my expanding selection of stocks that weathered the last recession well and either have a promising future moving forward or currently underestimated value. My two previous picks were Church & Dwight ($CHD) and Hasbro ($HAS).

There are three auto parts retailers that are all located in the U.S., Advanced Auto Parts ($APP), Auto Zone ($AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive ($ORLY). Adding one to your portfolio could add diversification and some amount of safety in the form of good performance during economic downturns. After verifying their performance during the last recession, the question moves to which one? We analyze and compare recent performance, earnings calls, growth prospects and valuations in other to arrive at our answer for best pick.

Summary of the three companies

Advanced Auto Parts was founded in 1929 as Advance Stores Company. They are an automotive aftermarket parts provider to professional installers and individual customers. They operate stores and branches under the trade names of “Advance Auto Parts”, “Autopart International”, “Carquest” and “Worldpac” with a total of 4,966 stores and 143 branches. 66% of their sales come from Parts and Batteries, 20% from Accessories and Chemicals and 13% from Engine Maintenance. Its market cap is 11.8 billion.

Auto Zone was founded in 1979 and is the nation’s leading retailer of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. They are also a leading distributor but are not #1. They have 5,618 stores in the U.S., 564 in Mexico and 20 in Brazil. Its marke tcap is 24.5 billion.

O’Reilly was founded in 1957 and is a large specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. Unlike both Advanced Auto Parts and Auto Zone, O’Reilly does derive revenue from services offered at their store locations. They have 5,219 stores in the United States. Its market cap is 29.5 billion, making it the largest by market cap of the three.

Between the three the only large difference is O’Reilly generating revenue from services while the other two only offer free services. Auto Zone has the largest storefront presence both domestically and internationally.

Why this Sector?

Auto Parts retailers are a safe haven when it comes to economic downturns as consumers turn more towards repairing used cars instead of buying new ones. This is because debt becomes harder to obtain and job situations are not as secure. This is especially important given the events on Friday.

Created by author using data from Treasury.gov

For the first time since 2007 the 10-year yield has gone below the 3-month yield. This means that the fixed income market has started a flight to safety, driving up the prices on a 10-year US government bond. The yield curve investing has signaled all of the economic recessions and related stock market crashes since Campbell Harvey’s original 1987 paper.

Recession Performance

Looking at the subsector of auto parts, the performance of second-hand retailers was pretty good during the last recession.

Taken from Finance.yahoo.com

This sector also performed well after the dot com bubble burst, despite taking a hit when the initial internet stocks started falling as sales had started to move online during the early 2000’s.

Financial performance during the recession

It wasn’t just price action that said strong for these three auto part retailers, their financials performed well amid the last recession.

Created by author with data from 10-k’s

Auto Zone, Advanced Auto Parts and O’Reilly automotive all had revenue growth throughout the depression. There was only one drop in earnings after the start of the recession, O’Reilly and Advanced Auto Parts but at -4% and -.1% this is barely a hiccup. Especially with O’Reilly increasing earnings by 65% in 2009 and Advanced Auto Parts increasing earnings by 13.6%.

Recent Financial performance

Taken from finance.yahoo.com

Created by author using information from ValueLine.com and Finance.yahoo.com

All these tables were created using end of the year data including price per share.

The recent financial performance of all three stocks has been solid and doesn’t leave many lingering questions on their revenue or earnings. Advanced Auto Parts has the highest revenue per year per dollar in share price, but Auto Zone beats in Earnings per share over share price or the P/E ratio. The same goes for Price to Cash Flow, in favor of AutoZone. Advanced Auto Parts also has much lower gross margins than both of its competitor by at least 8% over the last three years. Comparable store sales growth has been hard for Advanced Auto Parts and O’Reilly is the winner in this category of growth. AutoZone managed to stay positive while Advanced Auto Parts was struggling with its comparable store sales growth.

Advanced Auto Parts is the only one of the three with a dividend, paying $.24 per share yearly, which has been the same dividend since 2006. It currently amounts to a payout ratio of 3%. However, given its history of in comparable store sales growth and it’s lower gross margin, it appears to be the weakest of the three.

Market Size and Store Counts

The total size of the entire automotive aftermarket in the United States was $381 billion in 2017. This includes medium and heavy-duty vehicles, the size is only $286 billion without them and is a better representation of our customers in the automotive aftermarket parts stores (Source: Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association). It is also estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6% through 2020. The combined sales of all three retailers was $29.24 billion or encompassing 10.22% of the total possible U.S. market. This leaves plenty of room for growth for all three retailers.

Store growth is unsurprisingly won by O’Reilly which has had the fastest growth rate over the last few years. AutoZone has been steadily increasing its new store count by 200 locations a year and hasn’t slowed down. AutoZone did sell 26 stores this last year in its sale of IMC and AutoAnything businesses. This sale resulted in an impairment charge of $193.2 million inside Operating, selling general and administrative expenses. This change appears to be due to carrying the fair value versus the sales price offers AutoZone was receiving and not driven by a desire to decrease store count.

O’Reilly has also been expanding at about a rate of 200 stores per year, matching AutoZone’s expansion targets in absolute terms. Advanced Auto Parts has been struggling to maintain it’s store count facing many closings. However, its new store count was 1,487 in 2014. This drastic increase was in result of the merger with Generator Purchase and General Parts International. This negative trend still doesn’t bode well given its competition’s positive trend and higher store counts with O’Reilly passing it this year.

There are no signs of new store growth slowing down for either AutoZone or O’Reilly and future sales growth can come from both new store sales and same store sales growth until more stores start closing or being sold off moving forward.

Analyst Expectations, Debt and EV/EBITDA

Created by author using data from Finance.Yahoo.com

The consensus from analysts covering these stocks on growth moving forward is positive with a couple of twists and turns. 2020 analysts believe that growth will be slow for AutoZone. They believe that Advanced Auto Parts will have the highest growth rate, in reflection of their capital expenditure to help fuel their lacking growth over the past few years compared to their competitors.

Completed by author using data from 10-K’s

As far as debt goes, Auto Zone does have the most. However, their interest coverage ratio is far above the healthy level of 1.5 or 2 and they reduced debt year over year by 1.5%. O’Reilly recently increased their long-term debt by 15% from 2017 to 2018. Again, this doesn’t affect much given the nature of their Interest coverage ratio.

As far as enterprise value over earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation Auto Zone again comes ahead as the most undervalued of the three.

DCF of AutoZone

Our main pick here due to its current valuations and other comparative metrics is AutoZone. In order to better verify there is value here, we've included a discounted cash flow model.

Model created by author using 10-k data

we used the Capital asset pricing model to determine the return on equity, used an average of its tax rate over the past two years to adjust for higher tax rates in the future (a conservative assumption) and assumed a very low future growth rate closer to 3% given the expected size of the market growth at 3.6% despite recent growth expectations. Using these conservative assumptions we still wind up with a fair value of $1343.46 per share, a ~35% upside from its current price of $995.86.

Conclusion

We believe that the best pick from the pack is AutoZone. While analysts believe that its growth will underperform the rest of the competition, its current price to earnings, EV/EBITDA, price to cash flow and gross margins give us comfort in an uncertain economic future.

Created by author from Finance.Yahoo.Com

The current price is well above the 50 day and 200 day moving averages, making it a good buy at today’s price levels.

However, if you believe in the possibility of growth playing a much larger role you should look at O’Reilly as they are the leader in growth historically and not dependent on a turnaround strategy like Advanced Auto Parts.

I’m going to keep going with a series of articles that will continue with a strong performing portfolio, starting top-down given our current economic conditions and finding value either through a well-picked stock by comparison or from the bottom up when hidden value is found in an industry and sector that should perform well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.