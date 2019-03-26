Freehold Royalties: 7.3% Yield With Low Leverage

Note: Amounts below are in Canadian dollars (CDN) or U.S. dollars (USD) as specified.

Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) has actually been on the receiving end of the Alberta production curtailments, in spite of not being an integrated oil and gas producer. While the smaller oil producers (under 10,000 barrels per day) have been exempt from production cuts and the intermediate producers have benefited from the big differential price improvement, the integrated producers have taken the hit from not being able to capitalize on wide oil differentials for low cost feedstock.

Freehold's total production of oil is well under the 10,000 barrels per day limit for complete curtailment exemption, however, since it is a royalty company, it does not dictate its own production. Rather, production moves based on the drilling and production of oil and gas companies that drill on its lands.

With Alberta curtailments impacting many of these, Freehold was forced to lower its 2019 production outlook. We look at the latest results, the 2019 guidance and examine the dividend coverage.

Q4-2018

The fourth quarter of 2018 was marked with blowout oil differentials and the beginning of non-mandatory production curtailments by many oil and gas producers. Hence it came as no surprise that Freehold had an over 100% payout ratio for the quarter.

The overpayment above the funds from operations (FFO) though was small and on an annual basis the dividend was more than comfortably covered.

2019 guidance

Freehold made its assumptions for 2019 possibly very early in the year and we see those numbers are quite conservative.

For Freehold, a $55 USD WTI price, which would be about $74 CDN for WTI translates into a $61 CDN Edmonton Light Sweet Oil Price. Essentially Freehold is benchmarking a $13 CDN differential between Canadian WTI and Canadian Edmonton Light Sweet oil Price. But the differentials have been tracking way tighter than this and are currently at $5 CDN.

This aids Freehold's cash flow adding about 14 CDN cents a share to FFO. Based on Freehold's assumptions, the dividend payout ratio should be close to 76% for the year.

We are maintaining our monthly dividend at $0.0525 CDN per share. This is consistent with our dividend strategy of positioning our adjusted payout between 60%-80% of funds from operations. Our forecasted adjusted payout ratio for 2019 is 76%. We continue to maintain significant financial flexibility with our year end 2019 net debt to funds from operations expected to be 0.7 times, at the lower end of our leverage thresholds.

Hence we can deduce that freehold expects about 83 CDN cents ($0.63 of dividends/76%) of FFO. However, the current strong differentials are likely t bolster this closer to $1 CDN/share of FFO. Our own assumptions are for a $65 USD WTI price and we estimate a total FFO per share of closer to $1.15 CDN for Freehold, comfortably covering the $0.63 CDN dividends.

Risks

Freehold is sensitive to oil prices and oil differentials. While Freehold could use hedges to offset oil price changes, in spite of being in the royalties business, it has chosen not to do so. Offsetting that is a very low net debt to FFO ratio which according to the company should be 0.7X at year end. Based on our own estimates this should actually come in at 0.4X. Both numbers show that Freehold's tolerance for low prices is significantly above that of all of its peers.

While it can tolerate lower oil prices better than most, if oil prices average about 10% lower than forecasted by the company, it will certainly debate whether it wants to maintain the dividend. Freehold has shown that the dividend is what it decides it is and that it is not focused on pleasing the dividend growth investing crowd. If payout ratios are expected to move over 80% or below 60% it will examine the suitability of the dividend. This works both ways too as Freehold rewarded its investors with almost $3 of dividends in 2008.

Conclusion

Based on our own estimates of oil prices and differentials, we expect the adjusted payout ratio to trend under 60% for 2019. The same numbers give us a free cash flow yield of about 13.5% at current prices. We are assuming no improvement in AECO gas prices in our numbers. Freehold has significantly lagged the broader indices and that has created a compelling opportunity in this name. Longer term upside will happen when at least one of the major pipelines on the pending list is actually approved and allows production expansion of Freehold's lands. Investors looking for energy exposure should consider this name. We are adding to our position using dividend proceeds every month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRHLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



