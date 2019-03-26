Twilio: An Egregious Bubble?

The biggest problem I have with Twilio is its astronomical valuation, even using extremely optimistic business assumptions. Initiating coverage with a SELL rating, $69 PT.

While outsourcing this communications infrastructure may be useful now, these larger clients (Uber, Lyft, WhatsApp, etc.) have enough capital to build out their own infrastructure. This creates long-term growth headwinds if Twilio is focused on large enterprises. Twilio has heavy competition and challenges regarding small business traction hurt the growth narrative.

Despite this revolution, Twilio still has ~20% of total revenue in the hands of their ten largest customers. This is down, however, from its peak of 32% after the IPO.

Twilio has revolutionized the communications experience using complex APIs and the cloud. This allows app developers, large and small, to enhance in-app communications at far lower costs.

Twilio stock has taken off like a rocket over the last 12 months, up a staggering 216%. These gains are justified by strong developments. Are these developments priced into the valuation?

Twilio: An Intuitive Product

To be clear, my pessimism on Twilio (TWLO) does not extend to its products or its operations. It has to do with Twilio's valuation. Twilio makes extremely intuitive and innovative products that help developers (Twilio's customers) reach their users. Twilio is proud to call platforms like WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB), Uber (UBER), and Lyft (LYFT) partners. Twilio allows these platforms to communicate with users through their own apps using cloud-based APIs. Let's take Uber for example:

Uber is one of Twilio's largest customers. Uber uses Twilio to notify riders that their driver has arrived via text message. Twilio specializes in the software development tools that let Uber develop in-app communications between users. Translation: Twilio lets Uber (the developer) notify users inside the Uber app when something happens (the Uber arrives). Rather than having to work through difficult intricacies like thousands of carriers, volatile global regulations, costly hardware, and proprietary software, developers can use Twilio to connect with customers.

Best of all, it is simple, only taking a few lines of code to get these communications started. Small enterprises trying to kick-start their mobile app would use Twilio to build the in-app communications infrastructure. All in all, Twilio allows developers of different scale to reach out to their customers through their own platform, bypassing the high costs associated with creating their own infrastructure. Twilio's APIs simply make sense for developers of varying size. Twilio's communications APIs truly change the game for developers trying to enrich customer communications.

Twilio's Exposure To A Select Few Platforms Presents Risk

My biggest issue with Twilio is the rate of small business adoption. In order to de-risk Twilio's fundamentals, small business adoption needs to increase enough to offset larger customers. Why? 20% of Twilio's Q4 revenue came from their top ten customers (Uber, Lyft, WhatsApp, etc.). While this is down from the 32% figure reported a couple of years ago, a handful of large customers are still a large portion of Twilio's overall revenue stream. In this way, Twilio is a victim of its own success. Why? Over the last few years, Twilio has aggressively added large clients like the ones named above. However, the Twilio product suite hasn't gained enough traction with small businesses to diversify their revenue streams. So, 20% of Twilio's total revenue comes from these large customers. If one of these large customers abandons Twilio for a competitor or decides to build their own in-house communications infrastructure, Twilio's growth could take a material hit. This happened two years ago when Twilio announced that Uber was reducing its use of Twilio in favor of an in-house communications infrastructure. Because Uber made up 12% of Twilio's total revenue at the time, the stock plunged 30% in a single trading day.

The problem with Twilio is this: Twilio has too few clients generating too much business. Twilio's adoption amongst large clients makes them prone to growth headwinds if these clients decide to pull out of contracts. More than anything Twilio needs to broaden its customer base towards small and medium-size developers to offset these larger customers' impact.

Twilio's massive exposure to large enterprises is right now a good thing. It has enabled Twilio to become a growth giant and begin legitimizing the CPaaS (communications platform as a service) market as a whole. Twilio has many legacy competitors fighting to maintain relevance and some smaller competitors vying to steal some of Twilio's mojo. Twilio makes great products, but heavy competition is coming and customers may not be as loyal as investors hope.

Twilio's Future: The Small Business Learning Curve

In my opinion, Twilio's obvious next step to continue their growth and the growth of the CPaaS market is seeing an increased amount of traction amongst small businesses. As I said, Twilio's revenues come from individual, large clients. Twilio needs to diversify away from large clients and towards the mass market small/medium size businesses. The problem is, there is a steep learning curve in educating small businesses about what Twilio is, and why these businesses need it. In many cases, I am not sure that small businesses need Twilio. Right now, only 42% of total small businesses in the US have a mobile app, with only 30% planning to roll out their own in the future. Considering the size of the US small business, this initially seems promising for Twilio.

With minimal capital and smaller development teams, creating a mobile app is very challenging for most small businesses. Furthermore, there is a steep learning curve as to what CPaaS and Twilio really is. Purchasing the APIs may be confusing for some. This requires intense marketing and education of small businesses.

Think of it like this: The reason that a small business builds an app is to attract new customers and retain old customers. Communication with these customers/potential customers is crucial to the success of the app. Twilio offers solutions for communicating with customers. The hard part is earning these small business' trust and understanding exactly how Twilio will help with communication. All of this should come in due time.

The problem is, Twilio disruption over the last few years has left large competitors scrambling to catch up. These are firms with much more capital and resources. Unlike a few years ago when choice was much more limited, small businesses now have options with the competition.

If Twilio is to secure a long-term growth runway, it may take significant cost growth, particularly in marketing and increases in headcount to solidify a solid brand amongst small businesses. Small businesses are Twilio's future. Without a solid, uncontested relationship with small businesses, the company's growth could considerably slow.

A Great Company, But A Bubble Nonetheless

Twilio has revolutionized the communications space. Its adoption among large developers validates the CPaaS technology and makes me optimistic about the company's long-term prospects. That being said, I believe the stock is an absolute bubble. First of all, we don't know if CPaaS is going to be a major hit. A current estimate pegs the CPaaS market at $6.7 billion by 2022. Right now, the CPaaS market is in the early stages of growth. Even assuming some levels of market share contraction from Twilio, the company has an opportunity to expand its business with the growing market.

The real reason I do not like Twilio as an investment is the stratospheric valuation. With Twilio, I take a couple of approaches to valuing the stock. First off, I value Twilio relative to other SaaS (software as a service) peers. Then, I build a discounted cash flow model for Twilio itself.

Looking at Twilio relative to other SaaS stocks shows a trend of Twilio being overvalued.

Relative to other SaaS stocks, a space that has seen stocks rip higher recently, Twilio is the most expensive company. Let's look at it relative to sales growth.

Twilio shows the highest revenue growth rate. Let's analyze Twilio using a P/S ratio more suited for Twilio's growth rate.

P/S Ratio Sales Growth P/S Multiple/Sales Growth Name Twilio 11.21 62.92% 0.178 Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) 6.883 41.88% 0.164 Square (NYSE:SQ) 10.40 48.95% 0.212 Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) 9.726 31.69% 0.307 Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) 6.493 26.02% 0.249 ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) 9.912 35.98% 0.275 Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) 11.20 59.40% 0.188 Median 9.912X 41.88% 0.236

Relative to other companies in the SaaS space Twilio trades at a decent discount. If Twilio is valued relative to the other compared companies, the valuation multiple "should" be 14.8x sales, a ~$170. Considering, however, that Twilio's revenue growth is projected to slow to 32% in 2020, from 65% in 2019, there are some credibility issues with this $170 target.

Revenue is only half the story. The more important thing to look at is Twilio's EPS expectations.

Twilio trades at a 1,300x+ multiple on 2019 earnings. Again, however, we need to weight this valuation for growth.

P/E Ratio Earnings Growth (2019 to 2020) Median PEG Ratio Name Twilio 1,311.17 170% Salesforce 58.44 24.63% Shopify 471.23 107.14% ServiceNow 77.56 37.62% Splunk 75.09 33.33% Square 101.19 50% Workday 115.16 33.13% Median 101.19X 37.62% 2.689

Applying this to Twilio's valuation and we get an earnings multiple of 457.13x, yielding a ~$45 stock.

In both relative valuation scenarios, we get extreme valuations above or below the market price. Therefore, I decided to use a discounted cash flow model for my final valuation of Twilio.

Let's start with the CAPM formula to figure out Twilio's cost of equity:

This assumes a beta of 1.86 (taking the median of levered and unlevered betas for the last three years), a 2.443% ten-year yield, and 596 basis point equity risk premium.

Here is my calculation for Twilio's WACC:

Now, let's move on to my estimates for Twilio's business:

This model assumes Twilio continues growth in the mid to high 30% growth area over the next five years. By 2023, the model assumes $3.6 billion in revenue. A combination of solid customer retention of large customers as well as increasing small business use helps Twilio continue growing at these rates. Both my earnings and revenue estimates are above Street consensus for 2019 and 2020. Over the next few years, capital spending should grow, but it shouldn't weigh on free cash flow. In addition, I have incorporated continued operating cost growth as Twilio increases its headcount and ramps its marketing.

Let's move on to Twilio's final valuation. Bear in mind, my projections for Twilio's business are decently optimistic. If major customers reduce spending on Twilio, small business adoption is lacking, or competition catches up, these estimates may be subject to downward revisions.

All of this comes out to make a $69 fair value versus the $131 current share price. Again, I am not bearish on the Twilio business as much as I am bearish on Twilio's valuation. Twilio is a great company, I just question whether or not the stock's valuation is anything close to reasonable.

The Sell-Side Is Bullish, Why?

Twilio is covered by sixteen analysts, fourteen of which have buy ratings and only two have hold ratings. None of these sixteen analysts have a sell rating on Twilio. Yet, the analyst consensus is for a $127 stock, representing downside from the current market price. Why would an analyst recommend clients buy stock in a stock they see declining? It is inevitable that analysts either (a.) downgrade the stock causing a reverse in trading momentum or (b.) raise their price targets based on no new momentum. One of the two is bound to happen. If a couple of analysts downgrade from buy to hold that could cause Twilio shares, which are especially volatile, to pullback off their highs.

In addition, buy-side hedge funds have been scaling back their holdings in Twilio over the last few months as the stock has extended its rally.

Couple of hedge funds selling with potential for analyst downgrades, and we may be nearing a top in Twilio's price action short term.

Conclusion

Twilio is a dominant player in a new and extremely important market, CPaaS. Continued growth of the CPaaS market should benefit all participants within it, including Twilio. However, there are headwinds presenting Twilio's stock. Small business adoption, retaining large/volatile clients, increased competition, higher marketing spending, and an exorbitant valuation are all headwinds that face Twilio. Sentiment may also turn bearish short term as analysts may downgrade the stock and hedge funds liquidate their positions in the stock. All of these factors make Twilio a sell and a no-go until we see a significant decline in the stock.

