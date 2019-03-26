This negative spread has led to a recession in the next 12-24 months for the US economy in the past.

Below is a figure that shows the 1-year, 10-year, and 30-year Treasury yield on the very first date the 10-year/1-year spread went negative before a recession from 1977 until today. The 30-year rate data only goes back until 1977 on the Fed's website.

Figure 1: US Treasury Yields: 1-year, 10-year, and 30-year

In all cases, except the current yield curve, when the 10-year fell below the 1-year the 30-year all was below the 10-year. Even in 2006, the 30-year was 4.54% whereas the 10-year was 4.57% and the 1-year 4.68%.

Below is a table of the most recent balance sheet of the Federal Reserve. The two main assets held are Treasury securities and MBS. The Fed does not hold any Treasury bill but only notes and bonds.

Table 1: Fed's Balance Sheet February 2019.

The Fed is increasing the federal funds rate and also influencing the 10-year maturity. Mortgage rates are based on the 10-year Treasury rate. Therefore, there is a lot of Fed influence on the middle of the yield curve.

In the history of the yield curve going negative there has typically been a recession in the next 12-24 months. The 1960s is an example of when the yield curve went negative in 1964 but there was no recession until 1969. But in previous cases the 30-year was around the same level as the 10-year when the yield curve went negative. That is not true today. Given the yield curve is negative at the 10-year to 1-year is negative but the 30-year to 1-year is positive plus the Fed being most active around the 10-year the current situation is different than other times the yield curve inverted.

This means investors must not take the yield curve inversion as an extremely high probability of recession. Let us take a look at the swap curve which is not influenced as much by the Fed.

Figure 2: March 25, 2019 Swap Curve

The swap curve is also inverted. This suggests there is something going on.

In conclusion, I am concerned about the inversion. However, today's yield curve inversion is different than the previous periods. Until the 30-year maturity yield falls significantly, I believe no action should be taken place right now to protect one's portfolio. Therefore, stay invested in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) until the 30-year maturity yield falls closer to the 10-year maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.