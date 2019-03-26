Selling Or Holding Boeing Depends More On The Economy Than The Grounding

Boeing shares have come off a recent peak that may have taken it above its intrinsic value, and it is currently still trading at a rich trailing P/E ratio, typical for the stock at the top of an economic cycle.

The cyclical shares of Boeing will be driven as much by their sensitivity to the economy as to any other factor, and in my view, there's a problem near term.

Investors are now presented with the question of whether to buy the stock at discount, sell it to avoid risk of further downside, or hold the stock through the turbulence.

Investment Summary

My current rating for Boeing (BA) shares is near-term "sell" based on my expectation for the shares to underperform the stock market and to depreciate in value on an absolute basis over the next 0-6 months. However, my reasoning is based more on the economy and Boeing's sensitivity to it, than it is to the 737 Max grounding issue. Despite that expectation, some individual investor situations, goals, and aversion to risk may allow them to hold the stock through what I see as temporary near-term turbulence.

Boeing shares have depreciated significantly since the crash of a Boeing made 737 Max aircraft in Ethiopia earlier this month, the second in less than 6 months. Such a significant decline in the stock might drive some prospective investors to seek new entry based on the sudden discount in valuation. After all, back in early 2013, when concerns about the 787 Dreamliner aircraft led to an FAA grounding, it also scared some investors. However, the grounding lasted roughly 3-4 months, and the stock went on to prove those fears misplaced.

I still see special cause for forward caution this time, but I also see some similarities as well to the prior period. In the worst-case scenario, with an extended problem, there exists the possibility that the broad grounding of the 737 Max aircraft could be followed by delayed aircraft deliveries and damage to new ordering activity, along with extraordinary costs as the company resolves the problem. The impairment comes to an important aircraft model for Boeing after all, with high concentration in recent ordering trends and backlog.

Importantly, beyond today's issues, Boeing is a cyclical industrial company, and we are currently in a period full of signs of slowing global economic growth that incorporates some special event risks as well (Brexit). The company-specific problem and economic risk pose a threat to earnings expectations and to the stock price. However, a recently neutral Fed monetary policy indication within the Federal Reserve's Economic Forecasts offers an important supportive factor for the stock and the market. Still, such support can only hold for as long as the economy does not deteriorate, and I do not expect that.

Boeing shares appear to have fallen off a trading peak that may very well have overestimated the stock's intrinsic value. The current trailing P/E ratio for Boeing may red flag that, as it resembles the rich level where the stock stood before the financial crisis and Great Recession. As a result, downside risk could be exacerbated over the short term of the next several months depending on developments and as potentially disruptive Q1 GDP data are reported. Before long, though, I expect this issue and the immediate economic concerns to be mostly overcome. As you can see, many factors are at play here for the shares.

As a result, I expect BA shares to underperform the broader stock market in the near term. Prospective new investors considering the shares today can avoid its company specific risk and cyclical sensitivity to the economy by putting fresh capital to use elsewhere, where dividend yields can be found without similar risk to principal. Current long-term holders focused on the dividend yield and with significant tax consequences to carry in the case of divestiture should consult with their personal financial advisor, who knows their goals, plans, and needs best. Such holders may consider holding the shares and enduring potential near-term downside, as I anticipate the economy will improve after the first quarter and the company-specific issue should be overcome in short time as well.

Data by YCharts

The chart here of Boeing shares illustrates the impact to-date of the crash of a Boeing made 737 Max aircraft in Ethiopia. The shares bounced briefly before falling further as airlines and sovereign regulators grounded the aircraft model across the globe. But Boeing shares seem to have stabilized since, raising the question for investors: Is Boeing a buy, sell or hold here?

Summarizing Boeing's 737 Max Aircraft Situation

The crash of a Boeing made 737 Max aircraft in Ethiopia marked the second in about six months. A Lion Air crash in Indonesia in 2018 had similar characteristics to the crash in Ethiopia, raising a question for many about the airworthiness of the Boeing 737 Max. The investigation is ongoing and still inconclusive, but there appear to be signs that it may be due to a software issue. Within hours of the second incident, sovereign regulators in China, Indonesia, Ethiopia and more notified airlines and the public that all such aircraft would be grounded out of an abundance of caution. Seeking to protect their brands, several airlines also grounded their 737 Max aircraft fleets. Major regulators the world over continued the grounding trend, marking an important crossroads. Before long, the President announced that the United States would also ground the aircraft out of an abundance of caution. Since the U.S. grounding, we have seen further negative publicity about an order cancellation, a criminal investigation, and lawsuits.

Risk to Boeing's Operations

Boeing's 737, across all its sub-model forms, is a prolific aircraft that is in popular use the world over. It is Boeing's most important product (this is a very useful link), with a high concentration of recent deliveries, order backlog and revenue tied to the model. Please note, however, that the data here presented extends beyond the "Max" aircraft and includes other 737 aircraft, which certainly inflates the percent concentration figures. I have broken out some of the details in the table below, however, and we find that the Max aircraft is still rather important. Concluding, I consider the data here indicative of risky product concentration.

737 Aircraft Model Concentration % of Total Commercial Jet Orders in 2018 75% (760 of 1008) Orders in 2018 of "Max" Only Aircraft 74% (747 of 1008) Orders in 2019 57% (29 of 51) Orders in 2019 of "Max" Only Aircraft 20% (10 of 51) Backlog 80%

*Some of the data here is inclusive of all 737 model aircraft and likely inflates the importance of the sub-class level aircrafts known as "Max"

As a result of the concentration, there appears to be risk to future order flow, pending product deliveries and as a result, to revenues and to earnings per share. However, I believe the issue can be resolved in a somewhat short time, and that any such impact will be very temporary.

In my experience, equity analysts tend to lag and under-account for such dynamic events in their earnings estimation adjustments, and I would say this will more definitely be the case at the consensus. Over the course of the last 30 days, consensus earnings per share estimates for 2019 and 2020 are unchanged at $20.21 and $23.37 (up a penny), respectively. Analysts may also be correct in their apparent disregard, but I suspect we will see adjustments as we get more clarity about the cause of the crashes and the length and impact of the grounding. In 2013, through the grounding of the 787 Dreamliner, earnings grew, though perhaps after marking a short stumbling block. Also, this situation, while similar, has some important differences as well.

You might argue that the stock price adjustment has looked past analysts' apparent disregard of relative risk to earnings, and you would be correct in your assessment. Furthermore, the company has a strong market position and a resilient brand, and so may not see lasting impact to orders, backlog, revenue, and earnings. However, has the adjustment in stock price been adequate for what else may yet play out? I am not sure, despite Boeing's strong aircraft market position.

Data by YCharts

Boeing shares are already lower by approximately 12% since the stock's close of trading on March 8, 2019, through the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019, to the close of trading on March 25, 2019. The stock has fallen from a marked peak following a spike higher on strong previous operational results and expectations. Thus, the stock may have been trading above its intrinsic value on investor confidence, including on hope about how Boeing might benefit from a trade deal with China. It is my view that this incident should have taken all such wind out of the stock's sails.

Similarities and Differences for Boeing Now vs. the 2013 Issue

Many analysts and experts may argue that the issue will be overcome, as was the problem with the 787 Dreamliner, and they may be correct. In fact, during the period in which the Dreamliner was grounded in 2013 (January into April), the stock returned a surprising +19% inclusive of dividends to May 1st that year (+11.3% to April 1st). However, the S&P 500 Index also increased by a strong 8.2% from January 2, 2013, to May 1, 2013, and 6.8% to April 1st. Obviously, for stocks to have done so well, the period benefited from other important macroeconomic factors, and cyclical BA shares would exaggerate that benefit, given its beta coefficient of 1.36 (current on trailing 3 years monthly). The market performance and Boeing's beta coefficient should have implied a gain of 9.2% for Boeing to April 1st, which is a bit less than the 11.3% gain Boeing achieved. The period did mark an era of strong earnings per share growth for the company as well, despite the grounding.

This time around, I expect economic concerns and disruptive first quarter GDP data to work against the stock market and Boeing shares, and Brexit may as well. I am especially concerned about the sensitivity of Boeing shares to an economic scare because of the shares' current valuation. The trailing 12-month P/E ratio for BA, at roughly 23X (at March 25, 2019) Boeing's Core Operating EPS of $16.01 for fiscal year 2018, compares closely to the cyclical stock's P/E valuation that existed during high times just before the financial crisis. If the economy is signaling a downturn now, then investors should penalize the valuation of the shares ahead of declines in earnings.

However, the Fed's recent indication of a shift to neutral monetary policy, with its economic forecasts showing no rate hikes for 2019, offers significant support to the U.S. stock market and to BA shares. Still, economic data is fluidly flowing in poorly, with more bad news arriving last Friday in weaker data for the U.S. and for Europe. The U.S. treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, marking a forward indicator of recession. This led stocks much lower on Friday March 22, 2019, with the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) dropping 1.9% and Boeing shares falling 2.8%. It may be that a neutral from the Fed is not enough, and that stocks may have already priced that in. In this case, more downside can be expected if data continues to come in poorly for the first quarter.

Buy Sell or Hold BA Stock

So, given the company-specific issue and my concern about Boeing's sensitivity to the pending economic disruption that I expect, and despite Boeing's performance through the 2013 issue and the Fed policy shift, I see BA shares underperforming the market over the short term. As a result, I would suggest prospective investors in BA shares look elsewhere for now, where dividend yield may be found without similar risk to principal. Long-term holders of the shares with significant tax consequences to carry upon their sale should consult with their personal financial advisor, who knows their financial situation, goals and needs intimately, and can best advise them. In such instances, holding the shares through the turbulence may be appropriate, given that I expect any economic disruption to be temporary and limited to the first quarter of 2019. Also, I expect the grounding of Boeing's aircraft to be short-lived and its operational impact temporary.

That said, my opinion for the shares is "Sell" for the forward 0 to 6 months, with a target price of $320, or approximately 13.6% further downside risk. This target price is simply based on a trailing P/E ratio adjustment to 20X Boeing's current trailing 12-month Core Operating EPS of $16.01. The level also appears to me to be important on a technical basis, though I am not a technical analyst. Because I believe economic disruption and potentially disruptive data in Boeing's earnings report for the first quarter could catalyze a quick decent, I feel the full year 2018 EPS data is appropriate for forecasting my target price.

Risks to my Investment Thesis

My former profession on Wall Street calls for me to provide investor/readers with risks to my thesis. This is likely not a complete list, but it is inclusive of the risks I see most prevalent. Risk to this thesis comes if the U.S. Federal Reserve acts to cut interest rates before its June meeting, or if it convinces investors it will act in June. Also, if economic data improves or if GDP data for the first quarter is reported stronger than expected, then market sentiment could again shift to the positive. Also, if the company-specific concern is resolved within days or weeks, the stock should benefit. And, finally, if a deal is struck on trade policy with China, and Boeing is favorably included, there is risk to my thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.