Natural Gas Futures Fall, But Potential Points To The Upside Longer Term

Upside potential and an appetite for buying will increase as natural gas prices in the near term searches for a bottom.

Injection season to kick into full gear as milder temperatures encompass much of the country second week of April.

After April futures contract fell 2.38% Friday, prices continued the downward trend Monday morning before recovering in the afternoon to finish the day flat.

Investment Thesis

Selling is likely to continue in the near term after fresh forecast model data painted a warmer outlook for April unequivocally marking an end to withdrawal season. However, given that 1) the likelihood of a hot summer is real, 2) natural gas exports are at record highs despite record production, lending to supply concerns and thus the vulnerability of tightening market, and 3) prices have become more attractive amid the recent selling with the potential for additional near term pullback, is setting up for a golden opportunity for natural gas bulls. With upside potential limited near-term as prices will range from steady to lower, investors should be seeking opportunity for an entry point to long natural gas for the longer-term (this summer) as the market seeks to find a bottom.

Upside potential to be limited in the near term as forecast models indicate a warmer pattern in the 11-16 day timeframe or second week of April.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 1.81% to $24.41. The soon to expire front-month April futures contract fell 2.38% or $0.068 cents to $2.753. The soon to be front-month May futures contract fell 2% or $0.06 cents to $2.767. (Note: The April futures contract is set to expire on Wednesday. The May contract will then become the new front-month contract).

April's contract on Friday consolidated to the bottom of my recent trading range ($2.88-$2.75) amid warmer spring weather set to commence during the second week of April, and an injection season that is quickly approaching. This has caused a bearish sentiment in the markets and the recent downtrend will likely continue in the very near term.

Monday morning's trading session continued to fall of prices with the April contract being down over 1% before recovering to finish the day off flat at $2.76. May's contract also finished of flat after recovering from Monday morning's losses.

For weeks, the market has been trading within the $2.90-$2.75 range, with the $2.75 level showing to be a strong resistance level. And that could continue to hold with both the April and May contracts trading near the bottom of this range and holding steady around $2.76.

The recent market activity has led to a normal market or contango in the futures market through August. Figure 1 below is a graph of the natural gas contract futures over the next 7 months or through November 2019.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

The soon to be front-month May futures contract opened pre-market Sunday evening down 1.30% to $2.73. This was the case through Monday morning before prices pared most of its losses and held flat around $2.76. Figure 2 below is a chart of the May futures contract price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

UNG is currently trading at $24.29, while VelocityShares' 3x leveraged (UGAZ) and ProShares' 2x leveraged (BOIL) also trading near the bottom of its range at $32.11 and $21.92, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares' 3x inverse (DGAZ) and ProShares' 2x inverse (KOLD) are trading at $96.46 and $21.05, respectively.

On the demand/supply front, U.S. natural gas production remains at record levels. However, exports also are at record levels reducing the amount of gas available for domestic consumption. In a sense, high level of exporting raises the demand growth since it takes away from supply. That said, it's important to know that production does not equal supply. The amount of storage and weather works in tandem when it comes down to gas prices with weather (whether hot or cold) accelerating the direction of gas prices. Figure 3 below is a time series graph of U.S. natural gas production from 1940 to 2018.

Source: EIA

Figure 4 below is a time series graph of U.S. natural gas exports from 2006 to 2018.

Source: EIA

Knowing that despite the high level of natural gas production, the amount of gas being exported is also high is a cause for concern in the market and indicates vulnerability for the potential of a tightening market, a bullish signal.

This week’s EIA report will likely be the last withdrawal report as short to medium range forecast models suggest weakening heating demand and milder spring weather to encompass the country into mid-April.

The weather pattern over the next 5 days can be characterized as variable turning cooler with the 6-16 day period starting cool but trending warmer. The period will start off with a continuation of a split-flow regime that I mentioned in my previous energy report. This will result in cooler risk (storm-induced) over the central and eastern U.S. over the next 10 days. In fact, forecast models advertises a storm system that will impact the central and eastern U.S. late March (March 28-31) that will bring cooler air into the eastern half of the country March 31-April 5. After April 5th or in the 11-16 day, temperatures look to moderate and turn warmer than normal from west to east as the jet stream pattern flattens out and turns more zonal introducing mild Pacific air into the U.S. Figure 5 below is a map from this morning's 06z GEFS that depicts this flatten jet stream pattern in the 11-16 day timeframe. Areas in yellow represent higher heights at 500 mb which translates to warm temperatures at the surface.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map showing the temperature anomalies at 850 mb in the 11-16 day time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

The longer-range computer models support this continuation of warm weather throughout April which (if it verifies) would ultimately yield a warmer than normal April across much of the country. Figure 7 below is a map from the longer range CFSv2 model showing a semi-zonal upper level pattern across the country with an area of high heights across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. April 7-14 or in the 15-21 day timeframe.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 8 below is a map from the CFSv2 showing the surface temperature anomalies day 15-25 or in the April 8-18 timeframe.

Source: WeatherBell

Most of the teleconnections (e.g. NAO, PNA, AO,) feature a positive phase that will persist over the next couple of weeks at least. Figure 9 below is a graph of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NYSE:NAO) index forecast (in red) over the next 2 weeks.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts - Nat Gas prices to be steady to lower near term with weather and supply in focus; Nat Gas still has long term upside

This summer is expected to be a hot one across the U.S. with several power market regions poised to see above average cooling demand. In terms of prices for the Summer 2019 natural gas strip, I’m currently placing 70% odds of prices to range from $3.00 to $3.50 and 30% odds $3.50 to $4.00.

As far as the near term, prices should continue to trade within the tight $2.90-$2.75 range. This has been the trading range for weeks now and the $2.75 level has proven to be a level of strong resistance. As of this morning, prices are hovering right around the $2.76 mark (the lower end of this range). I am confident that the range above will hold, but if we break the $2.75 mark, my downside price target would be $2.65. In addition to the weather, supply concerns are also a focal point. As I previously mentioned, strong exporting could lead to domestic demand growth or supply concerns potentially resulting in vulnerabilities to a tightening market. UNG prices should trade within the range of $26.00 and $23.00.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) will be releasing its weekly storage report this Thursday.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4 week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current NatGas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.