Moat Analysis Of Berkshire's Businesses

By now everyone should have seen the importance of a moat.

Overview

Competition is for losers but in this dog-eat-dog capitalist world, there seems to be no way for wonderful businesses (usually with high returns on capital) to avoid one - the only strategy that may be of help is to keep competition away by building a moat and widening it over time. This is the single most important factor for Warren Buffett to evaluate businesses to buy for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

New readers might want to check out my previous article "How To Spot Wide-Moat Stocks" on characteristics of wide-moat businesses. I think that it may be interesting and helpful for all investors to analyze companies in the Berkshire portfolio from the moat perspective as the role models when considering future investment opportunities.

Below I list some typical businesses invested/acquired by Berkshire along with what constitutes the economic moat to protect each business:

Subsidiary/Investee Economic Moat Apple (AAPL) Brand, Quality Product, Digital Ecosystem, Innovation Acme Brick Brand, Quality Production & Service American Express (AXP) Brand, High-end Focus, Innovation Ben Bridge Jeweler Reputation, Quality, Personalized Service, Competitive Pricing Benjamin Moore Reputation, Quality, Innovation, Retail Network, Brand Loyalty Borsheim's Fine Jewelry Low-cost Operations, Reputation Burlington Northern Santa Fe Energy Efficiency, Barrier of Entry, Environmental Policies Business Wire Distribution Network, Reputation BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) Cost Advantage, Talent, Corporate Culture Costco (COST) Quality Focus, Low-cost Operations, Member Loyalty Clayton Homes Brand, Innovative Manufacturing Coca-Cola (KO) Brand, Distribution Network, Scale of Production CORT Business Services Brand, Quality Product & Service, Price & Value, Scale CTB Lean Manufacturing, High Switching Cost Dairy Queen Brand, Quality, Store Network, Core-product Focus, Franchise Model & Low Overhead Cost Duracell Brand, Supply Chain FlightSafety Reputation, Mission-critical & Comprehensive Service Forest River Brand, Customer Loyalty, Economies of Scale Fruit of the Loom Distribution Network, Vertically-integrated Manufacturing, Quality Product, Brand GEICO Low-cost Provider, Quality Coverage, Outstanding Customer Service Goldman Sachs (GS) Brand, Global Reach & Scale Helzberg Diamonds Exceptional Level of Service, Quality Product, Adoption of Technology, Superior Per-store Productivity Iscar Metalworking Innovation, Superior Customer Service Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Technological Innovation, Acquisition, Scale, Brand Justin Brands Economies of Scale, Premium Brands, Quality Product Lubrizol Superior Product & Service, Patent, Innovation & Research Southwest Airlines (LUV) Cost Advantage (point-to-point system) McLane Company High Switching Cost, Capital Intensiveness, Barrier of Entry, Adoption of Technology, Logistics Expertise Mastercard (MA) Brand, Barrier of Entry, Global Payment Network, Duopoly Moody's (MCO) Reputation, Barrier of Entry, Global Network Visa (V) Brand, Barrier of Entry, Global Payment Network, Duopoly VeriSign (VRSN) Regulated Monopoly, Barrier of Entry Nebraska Furniture Mart Customer Goodwill, Honesty & Value, Economies of Scale, Cost Control NetJets Focus on Safety, Scale, Service Quality Pilot Flying J Brand, Network of Locations See's Candies Premium Brand, High Quality Shaw Industries Cost Efficiencies, Scale, Duopoly Precision Castparts Significant Know-how, Manufacturing Process, Technology

Please note that I intentionally exclude the businesses with narrowing moats, such as newspapers, traditional airlines, and some banks. Less competitive businesses may experience profit erosion down the road, which is often inevitable for many companies. In such cases, the investors will need to re-allocate capitals to optimize future returns - a strategy specialized in by great managers like Warren Buffett and other Berkshire managers.

Brand - The Common

The most common moat among the Berkshire portfolio companies is the branding power (or business reputation). This applies to a wide range from big global companies, such as Coca-Cola, to small regional brands, like Acme Brick, from B2C businesses, such as Apple, to B2B ones, like Benjamin Moore, and from everyday transactions, such as Visa/Mastercard, to much less-frequent consumptions, like Forest River.

It is worth mentioning that a brand builds the moat only when it can effectively influence buyers' purchase decision and establish trust. As Warren Buffett once mentioned:

Every person in California has something in mind about See’s Candies and overwhelmingly it was favorable. They had taken a box on Valentine’s Day to some girl, and she had kissed him… See’s Candies means getting kissed. If we can get that in the minds of people, we can raise prices.

Source: Omaha.com.

Quality - The Key

A brand can be powerful in keeping competitions away. Then here comes the question of how to effectively build one. It appears that a high quality customer experience is the best path to a durable business reputation according to Warren Buffett's investments. No matter when it comes to high-end services, like Ben Bridge Jeweler, or to mass-market products, such as Fruit of the Loom, customer satisfaction and even happiness cannot be emphasized more by many Berkshire portfolio companies. As the Oracle of Omaha said:

Any business with delighted customers has a sales force they won’t have to pay; you don’t see them, but they are talking to people all the time.

While many corporate managers are eagerly seeking secret formulas of business success in front of competition from big consulting names and/or in-house strategy experts, the Berkshire businesses have demonstrated the beauty of returning to basics.

Regulation - The Helper

Remember the following saying from Ronald Reagan?

The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

Government interventions can help either destroy a business or make a wonderful business, quite often, not by intention - think about those Tobacco giants.

In the case of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the business has been enjoying regulatory tailwinds including the restriction for new railway infrastructure to be built in the region and a favorable environmental policy expected to tilt towards goods transportation through railways.

In contrast to other types of moats, such as brand, scale, which may take a huge amount of time and financial capital to build, the invisible hand of government is the free lunch in many cases.

Technology - The Rare

During my analysis, I also notice that Warren Buffett seldom invested in businesses relying on technologies as their core competitive strength, maybe with the exception of Precision Castparts.

One should differentiate technology from innovation. Leading technologies are usually easy to copy if unprotected by regulations (e.g., patent) and should not constitute any durable competitive advantage for the long run. However, a culture of continuous innovation, which is precious among any typical corporate environment, can often widen the moat and help businesses stay competitive.

This does not mean that the Berkshire portfolio businesses are low-tech. Actually, many of the seemingly traditional companies rely on technology. For example, McLane, a supply chain service provider, invests substantially in their shipment tracking technology to improve operational efficiencies, while fine jewelry retailer Helzberg Diamonds use the real-time data-driven sales management tool to enhance business intelligence. In this 21st century, it is probably safe to say that all companies are becoming tech companies, and the Berkshire style of technologies are just much easier to understand than others.

Network Effect - The Missing

The network effect is a phenomenon where an additional user of a good or service improves the value of that product to others. Two major players taking advantage of the network effect are Facebook (FB) and Tencent's WeChat and QQ (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF). But we should also remember Microsoft's MSN Messenger (MSFT), which was once popular and then got disrupted in no time. The network effect is a huge driver for online businesses to gain exponential growths, while its defensive characteristic appears to be doubtful - perhaps a concern in Warren Buffett's view as well. On the list above, no business looks for the network effect to protect their economic castle.

Takeaway

Per the analysis above, brands and reputation with a customer-centric focus appear to be a decent bet for investors to find moats. One easy sector to start with is the consumer product/service - e.g., Domino's Pizza's (DPZ) brand image indicating timely delivery, Hermes International's (OTCPK:HESAY) (OTCPK:HESAF) brand image displaying ultra-high-end status, Rational's (OTC:RATIY) (OTC:RTLLF) brand image of demanding cooking quality.

Additionally, investors may be better off, in search of moats, forgoing technologies (especially internet companies relying on the network effect), and instead, concentrate on businesses that are easy to understand.

Summary

Long-term buy-and-hold investors should focus on businesses with a durable competitive advantage to protect their superior returns on capital. Warren Buffett and his long-time partner Charlie Munger are famous for their investment approach of buying wonderful companies as such. Hence, the Berkshire portfolio is worth research and analysis in terms of moats.

Based on the table above, it seems that brand power is Warren Buffett's most commonly-found moat, followed by scale and cost advantages. With no doubt, those companies possessing a combination of widening moats should do well for their shareholders in the long term.

If you find anything interesting with respect to the Berkshire portfolio businesses, feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JNJ, MSFT, TCEHY, FB, AAPL, HESAY, DPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.