Not so common fixed-income preview.

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 88 securities, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 15% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which corresponds to 11% of the fund's holdings, we are talking for around $2B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top 5 fixed-income ETFs' holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX has fallen below the 2.5% yield mark. Supported by the dramatically downgraded Federal Reserve expectations on the rate path, released by the Fed last week, followed by the dovish-than-expected Fed Chair speech at the press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their 1-year low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, are in a bull market since the start of the year. The main fixed-income benchmark, PFF, has risen 10% from its December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, they had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the New Year's rally and the 20% gain of the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year. And this despite the US and China trade war, the slowing economic growth and the Brexit mess.

The Review

1. Floating-Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR is sitting at its 10-year high at a rate of 2.60988%). The exceptions are SLMBP, BML-G, BML-H, and USB-A. Here you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

Later, I found a lot of arbitrage opportunities in this type of security. After looking at the charts above in the article, with the constantly increasing LIBOR rate, their 5% current yield is not as bad as it sounds, especially after they pay a qualified dividend. The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders, and in a rising alternative yields environment without their built-in LIBOR call option able to compensate, they have the highest duration and ironically enough are hit the hardest.

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB-A as it has a par value of $1,000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

3.2 No call risk:

Some more information about this and the other issues in the following picture:

3.3 One-month change:

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

For a better view, SPLP-A and TOO-A are excluded from the bubble chart because of their yield-to-call.

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after 7 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is 7.31%. With the price of $24.51, this means it has a current yield of 7.46% and yield-to-call of 7.86%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart because of its 196% yield-to-call.

Also, it is important to be noted effective January 1, 2019, Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) will be treated as a corporation, instead of a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and common and preferred unitholders (TGP-A and TGP-B) will receive Form 1099s instead of Schedule K-1s relating to distributions taxable as dividends commencing in 2019.

4.5 One-month change

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of April? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Recent Redemption

There is only one security, a floating preferred stock, that was called for redemption for the past two months: Hunt Companies Finance Trust, 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (HCFT.PA-OLD):

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO:

There is 1 Series of preferred units issued for the past month, Brookfield Property Partners L.P 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ser 1 (NASDAQ: BPYPP):

BPYPP pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50%. The preferred units carry a 'BB+' S&P rating and are callable as of 03/31/2024. Currently, with the price of $24.80, BPYPP has a current yield of 6.55% and yield-to-call of 6.69%.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities looks at the end of March 2019.

After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. Still, there is one issue, a third party, that is currently my biggest position, PYS. You can check my article about PYS where I explain in detail the logic behind the trade: PYS: The Biggest Arbitrage In Fixed Income At The Moment.

Note: This article was originally published on March 25, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

