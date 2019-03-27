Silver Bides Its Time - 3 Reasons For A Rally

Silver is a market that is not for the faint of heart. Supply and demand fundamentals rarely matter in the silver market as sentiment tends to drive the price higher or lower. While there is primary silver production, most of the annual output is a byproduct of gold, copper, lead, zinc, and other metal production. Therefore, the production cost for silver is a secondary matter, making it a challenge to evaluate the prospects for price direction based on production costs.

Silver moves with the herd, and many speculators and investors hop on board of trends in the silver market as they develop. However, silver has a long history of looking great on highs and horrible on lows, so it has handed out more than a few losses for those looking for the price to break to the up or the downside. Silver requires discipline - when the market stalls it is usually time to head for the hills and liquidate long or short positions to avoid getting caught with the rest of the herd as they scramble for exits on positions that turn sour.

There have been two significant rallies in the silver market over the past forty years. In 1980, the price ran to over $50 per ounce. In 2011, it almost reached that level before it failed. With silver trading at the $15.50 level on March 25, the price action in the gold market is telling us that the odds favor a substantial rally in the silver market. Silver is trading near a twenty-five year low against gold which could be a sign that the metal is cheap and offers compelling value at its current price level.

The VelocityShares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) offers market participants a short-term tool for those who do not venture into the leveraged and highly volatile futures arena. The time may be right to consider a long position in this instrument for more than one significant reason.

Silver probes under $15 and recovers - $17.35 is a critical target

After trading at a low at $13.86 in mid-November 2018 when it looked like silver would challenge its long-term support level at the December 2015 low of $13.635, the price turned higher. Silver made it back up to $16.20 per ounce in late January, and after only trading to $16.195 per ounce during the week of February 19, the price failed and fell back below $15 in early March.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price dropped back to $14.92 which was the most recent bottom. Since then, silver has been taking the steps higher once again.

The most recent highs in silver at $16.20 and $16.195 on the continuous futures contract turned out to be two more in a long series of lower highs dating back to July 2016 when silver reached $21.095 per ounce in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. To break the pattern of lower highs over the past almost three years, silver will now need to climb above $16.20, but the critical level on the upside stands at the June 2018 peak at $17.35. If silver were to move above the high from last June, it would end the bearish price pattern in the silver futures market.

Three compelling reasons lead me to believe that silver will negate the bearish pattern this year and that buying silver on any price weakness is now the optimal way to approach the precious metal.

Reason 1: The Fed gave the green light to buying precious metals

The first, and perhaps most compelling factor, was the March 20 message sent by the US Federal Reserve. The Fed told markets that they are done hiking interest rates and not to expect another Fed Funds rate increase until sometime in 2020. In 2018, the central bank had guided that short-term rates would rise by 25 basis points twice in 2019 and twice more in 2020. The latest message canceled three of those increases as the central bank has now signaled that the Fed Funds rate has reached its equilibrium level during the current tightening cycle.

The Fed went one step further at their March meeting when they said that quantitative tightening or allowing the legacy of years of asset purchases to roll off their balance sheet would come to an end in September 2019. QT had put pressure on rates further out along the yield curve, so the Fed has pivoted from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy. The central bank cited a GDP projection at 2.1% growth for 2019 and weakening economic data as reasoning for the shift in policy.

Meanwhile, rising rates and a stronger dollar had weighed on the price of silver as well as gold in 2018. The change in Fed policy means that the cost of carrying precious metals positions will stop increasing and that the dollar will likely remain stable or even move to the downside providing support for the price of both silver and gold over the coming weeks and months.

Reason 2: The ECB and cheap money

While the Fed has shifted course and become dovish, the European Central Bank never left that camp. With short-term euro rates at negative forty basis points and no reduction in the ECB's balance sheet, European monetary policy remains highly accommodative which creates an attractive environment for precious metals. Holding euros in the current environment is more expensive than holding gold or silver.

Meanwhile, even though the Fed increased the short-term rate in the US to 2.25-2.50% since they began their cycle of tightening credit in late 2015, the level of interest rates is still at a historically low level which is stimulative for the economy and could sow the seeds for future inflationary pressures. At the same time, cheap money, growing deficits, and the ever-increasing level of government spending on both sides of the Atlantic create a fertile environment where precious metals prices can appreciate. While the current level of inflation remains below both the Fed and ECB's 2% target rate, years of cheap money is likely to come with a price tag. Moreover, the price of gold has been rallying in dollar, euros, and yen terms which is a sign that the value of the world's leading reserve currencies is on the decline. Gold and silver have long histories as a means of exchange. While central banks and governments no longer hold silver as a reserve asset, they all hold gold which they consider part of their foreign exchange reserves. The official sector has been net buyers of gold over the recent years, adding to the value of the yellow metal as hard currency and store of value.

Gold and silver are precious metals and have typically moved in the same direction over the long term. However, silver has lagged gold over recent years and the time could be ripe for silver to begin to catch up with its precious cousin.

Reason 3: Speculative interest will come back to the silver market

The silver-gold ratio measures how many ounces of silver value there is in each ounce of gold value. The relationship dates back to 3000 BC when the first Egyptian Pharaoh, Menes, stated that two and one-half parts silver equals one-part gold. In modern times, it has taken a lot more silver to purchase an ounce of the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart dating back to 1974 shows, the relationship between silver and gold has traded from a low at 15.47 to 93.18 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. The midpoint at 54.325 has also stood as a median for the price relationship. When it moves below the midpoint, silver is historically expensive compared to gold. When it moves above, silver becomes a historical bargain. At 85.36 ounces of silver in each ounce of gold as of March 26, silver is on sale at bargain basement prices on a historical basis. The last time silver was this inexpensive was in 1993. Gold was trading at the $1314 level on March 26. A return to the midpoint would put silver at $24.19 per ounce which is $8.76 or 56.8% above the price of silver at $15.43 per ounce.

Gold is currently trading at a price that is $63.50 or 4.8% below its peak level from July 2016 and critical technical resistance level. Meanwhile, silver currently needs to move $5.665 or 36.7% higher to reach its July 2016 high which stands as the ultimate line in the sand on the upside for the speculative precious metal.

All signs are telling us that silver has lots of catching up to do with gold on a historical basis which could suddenly cause a return of a herd of buyers, cause silver to break to the upside above the $17.35 level and end the period of bearish price sentiment.

USLV for a turbocharged long position in the silver market

Silver is a compelling market when it comes to its value compared to gold. The speculative nature of the metal can cause the price to move significantly at times when sentiment shifts. I believe that risk-reward favors a substantial recovery in the price of silver over the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for an investment in silver is via the bars and coins available from dealers and banks around the world. Since the futures market offers the ability to make or take delivery of silver metal, the COMEX futures and futures options are a highly liquid and leveraged route for market participants interested in a position in the silver market.

Physical positions are bulky and can involve storage and insurance costs and are subject to wider bid-offer spreads. Futures and futures options are highly leveraged and are only available to those who hold accounts that allow trading the volatile instruments which can involve original and daily margin flows. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the VelocityShares 3X Long Silver ETN product is available to anyone who has an equity trading account. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

USLV has net assets of $230.79 million and trades an average of 193,720 shares each day, making it a highly liquid instrument. Silver has been biding its time as it continues to remain in a bearish price pattern. However, it may be just a matter of time before the precious metal follows gold and breaks to the upside. After almost three years of bearish price action, a breakout of the pattern could cause a significant move that may turn out to be fast and furious. USLV offers triple leverage when it comes to the silver price. The gearing comes at a price which is time decay. If silver does not appreciate, USLV will lose value, quickly. Therefore, timing is the most significant consideration when using the instrument. I always use both price and time stops when trading with leveraged ETF and ETN products.

Silver's potential is becoming more compelling each day as gold moves higher and towards its breakout level which is a lot closer to the current price than in the silver market. However, when silver decides to move finally, few assets can put in a price performance like the silver market which is overdue for what could be a massive correction to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long physical silver and has no intention to sell at any price higher or lower. He believes you can never own enough physical silver.