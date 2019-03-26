Boxlight Acquires Modern Robotics For STEM Education Technologies

BOXL has a $4 million investment deal to fund its investments in MyBot and other initiatives as it seeks to broaden its offerings.

Boxlight has acquired the assets of Modern Robotics for $970,000.

Quick Take

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) announced it has acquired Modern Robotics for $970,000 in debt and Class A common stock consideration.

Modern Robotics operates as an education robotics technology company.

BOXL is pushing into a more vertical, specialty technology offering for STEM course materials and will need to leverage a new investment agreement to general better results for investors.

Target Company

Miami, Florida-based Modern Robotics was founded to develop programming and robotics solutions for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education for the K-12 education market.

Management is headed by CEO Stephen Barker, who has 30 years of experience with robotics and related technology and has previously developed sensors and components for Lego Robotics.

Modern Robotics has developed the MyBot, a K-12 ecosystem and robotics program that supports students up to high school to develop skills for programming and robotics.

Below is an overview video of the Spartan 2:

Source: Modern Robotics

Modern Robotics’s primary offerings include:

MyBot Education

Fusion

Robot Building Hardware

Arduino

FIRST FTC

Spartan

Cal Sensors

Source: Modern Robotics

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global educational robot market was valued at $778.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increased use of robotics for education and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to early technology adoption and growing demand for robotics.

Major competitive vendors that provide robotics for educational purposes include:

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)

ROBOTIS (108940.KQ)

PAL Robotics

Hanson Robotics

QIHAN Technology

DST Robot (090710.KQ)

Probotics America

Wonder Workshop

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Boxlight disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a form 8-K as follows

The Assets were purchased for a total purchase price of $970,000, consisting of [i] $70,000 in the form of a promissory note and [ii] Two Hundred Thousand (200,000) shares of Boxlight Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per shares (the “BOXL Shares”), each BOXL Share valued at $4.50 per share. At closing Boxlight Inc. entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Barker, MRI’s Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to which Mr. Barker will serve as Vice President of Robotics at Boxlight Inc. In addition, Boxlight granted options to Mr. Barker to purchase 20,000 shares of Boxlight Class A common stock at an exercise price of $2.52 per share.

Boxlight did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, BOXL had $1.6 million in cash and equivalents and $20.6 million in total liabilities, of which $5.9 million were deferred revenues and long-term debt was $382,667.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($3.8 million).

On March 25, 2019, Boxlight announced that it had signed a funding agreement for $4 million with the following terms:

The Investment is in the form of a $4,400,000 convertible note with a 24-month maturity and a fixed conversion price of $4.00 per share of Company Class A voting common stock. A total of $4,000,000 will be funded under the note. The Company is required to make monthly interest payments at the rate of 8 percent per annum on the unpaid principal amount of the note, and principal payments in 18 equal monthly installments of $244,444.44 each, commencing six months after closing. So long as the shares of Company Class A common stock to be issued pursuant to the note are registered for resale under the Securities Act or may be sold without restriction on the number of shares or manner of sale, the Company has the right to make principal and interest payments in the form of shares of Class A common stock. The principal installment payments are subject to reduction in any month by any amounts converted by the Investor into the Company's Class A common stock. The Company has the right to prepay the convertible note at any time with no penalty (the "Buy-Back Right"). Should the Company exercise its Buy-Back Right, the Investor will have the option of converting 25 percent of the outstanding $4,400,000 face value amount into shares of Company Class A common stock. The convertible note is secured by a lien on all assets of the Company.

In the past 12 months, BOXL’s stock price has dropped (11.3%) vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 9.15%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

BOX has a recent history of uneven earnings surprises as the chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The firm’s one analyst rating is currently ‘Outperform’ and the price target of $5.00 per share implies a potential upside of 69% from the stock’s current price level of $2.96 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

BOXL acquired Modern Robotics’ assets primarily for its MyBot Education system.

As Mark Elliott, Boxlight CEO stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to expand our offerings in the red-hot field of STEM and robotics learning. MyBot was conceived and developed to fulfill a need in robotics and coding in the classroom. By bringing these cutting-edge teaching tools to educators, we help them engage today’s students in meaningful learning experiences that will create graduates who are workplace ready in emerging STEM fields including software, robotics and technology.

With the deal for Modern Robotics and a signed investment agreement for $4 million in hand, Boxlight is ready to execute on its expansion initiatives beyond e-learning and automation equipment into more vertical-oriented, specialty learning devices.

However, BOXL has posted disappointing financial results recently and its stock has performed poorly in the past year.

With this foray into robotics course materials, management has much to prove to investors.

Boxlight will report fourth-quarter 2018 and full year financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

