Alamos Gold: Kirazli Solidifies The Long-Term Growth Outlook

The timely completion of Kirazli would enable AGI to take advantage of the recent improvement in the prices of precious metals.

Thesis

In this article, I have discussed the mining dynamics of the Kirazli project, which has the potential to become a near-term flagship asset of Alamos Gold (AGI). I have briefly discussed the permitting status of Kirazli. I have also analyzed the mining potential of this project in terms of output and mining costs. This analysis reveals that Kirazli would become a valuable addition to AGI’s portfolio of mining assets. I have also discussed the project's funding requirements, and whether AGI would be able to arrange the funds without having to borrow them. Finally, I have also included a technical analysis that evaluates whether the current prices provide a suitable entry point.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

An update on the Kirazli Project

In July 2018, AGI received the GSM (Business opening and operation) permit for its Kirazli project, from the Turkish authorities. In its February presentation (Figure-2), AGI indicated its need to obtain the Operating License for launching full-scale construction of the project.

Figure-2 (Source: February Presentation)

The company is now one step ahead and has obtained the Operating License to proceed with the earthworks for the open pit operations of its Kirazli project. This should enable AGI to complete the work on the water reservoir for the project, and also expedite the construction of the mine. It's pertinent to note that AGI expects to complete the development of the mine by H1 2020, in a time period of ~12-15 months from now (this looks like a short span of time to complete a project that promises a healthy ~44% post-tax internal rate of return with a 5-year mine life).

The significance of Kirazli for AGI

To comprehend the importance of Kirazli for AGI, let's first consider the existing mining profile of the company. During FY 2018, AGI produced ~505,000 oz of gold at an average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of $989/oz. When we compare these results with the production potential of Kirazli, we can easily identify how this project could significantly improve the overall mining dynamics of the company.

AGI expects to deliver initial production from Kirazli in H2 2020, with FY 2021 expected to be the first full year of production. As shown in Figure-3, Kirazli would annually produce ~104,000 oz of gold and ~617,000 oz of silver at an AISC ~$400/oz.

Figure-3 (Source: February Presentation)

A comparison between AGI's current gold production and the production potential from Kirazli shows that Kirazli would increase AGI's production by ~20% from the current levels. Moreover, the expected AISC from this new mine would be less than 1/2x the average AISC witnessed during FY 2018. The positive outlook from the Kirazli project also increases when we consider the recent uptrend in the prices of gold (Figure-4) and silver (Figure-5). In my view, continued positive momentum in the prices of precious metals would further improve the NPV of the project.

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

CAPEX and funding of the Kirazli project

The initial CAPEX required for the project is ~$152 MM which will be incurred in two phases. During FY 2019, AGI expects to incur ~$75 MM on the water reservoir, earthworks, and major construction activities for the open-pit mine. In 2020, it expects to incur an additional ~$60 MM CAPEX on the project.

The question is: Can AGI conveniently fund the mine CAPEX without the need to borrow?

In my view, it can. The company has zero debt (Figure-6) and also has a strong cash position that adequately provides for the funding needs of the mine. On that note, it should be considered that AGI had reported ~$206 MM cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY 2018. As mentioned earlier, since AGI only needs $75 MM for mine CAPEX during FY 2019, I believe it can easily arrange for the required funds without having to borrow these.

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Is AGI a buy at the current prices?

Having considered the fundamental strength of the Kirazli project that adds to the long-term attraction of the stock; let's come to the pressing point. Is AGI a suitable ‘buy’ at the current prices given that the share has recently witnessed a significant upside during the past couple of months (Figure-7)?

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

The technical price chart above answers this question. It indicates that the stock still promises price gains from the current levels. An extension of the trend line connecting the resistance levels indicates that the next target price in the short-term could lie somewhere between $5.50 and $5.60. However, the real charm of investment in AGI lies in the long-term growth outlook of the company that is strengthened by improving gold/silver prices (as highlighted earlier) and the positive impact of increased production and low-cost mining emanating from the Kirazli project.

This opportunity is reinforced by the recommendations of analysts (Figure-8) who rate this stock as a buy with a long-term target price of ~$8.49 (€7.50 x $1.13/€1). Figure-8 (Source: Sharewise)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that AGI has obtained the operating license (from the Turkish authorities) for its Kirazli project and is expected to begin full-scale construction activities in the current year. The Kirazli project has the potential to increase AGI’s gold production by ~20% of FY 2018 output and has a low AISC that fits perfectly in view of the increasing prices of precious metals. Moreover, AGI’s cash assets are way above the CAPEX requirements of the project in FY 2019; hence, AGI could essentially remain debt-free while funding the CAPEX for Kirazli. The technical price chart suggests that even though AGI has recently witnessed significant momentum in share price, nevertheless, the stock promises suitable returns in both the short-term and the long-term. In particular, the long-term growth opportunity is also indicated by the recommendations of analysts that suggest buying the stock with a target price of at least $8.

