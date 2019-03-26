BlackRock: Diversifying Away From ETFs

I like the strategy and the non-demanding valuation currently, so I am taking a position again in this long-term outperformer.

BlackRock is making efforts to diversify the business away from index ETFs in order to protect itself from declining fees.

BlackRock (BLK) hit the news radars last week as it announced a sizeable bolt-on deal as it was looking to acquire eFront in a $1.3 billion deal. The deal is relatively small for BlackRock but testifies to the change of nature to diversify away from the narrowing fee-based business model in a move which I applaud; at the same time, I recognise that much more works remains to be done.

Nonetheless, valuations are quite depressed, to the point at which I consider shares to be very attractively valued at these prices.

About The Deal

BlackRock has reached a deal to acquire eFront, a leading alternative investment management software and solutions provider, from private equity company Bridgepoint and the company's employees. BlackRock will pay the $1.3 billion deal tag in cash and is looking to combine eFront with its own operating platform named ¨Aladdin¨ to become the new investment and risk management standard.

eFront provides technology solutions to manage alternative investments across their entire life cycle starting with due diligence and ranging to planning, performance, and risks analysis.

Laurence Fink made an interesting observation about the deal, saying "technology and liquid alternatives are two pillars of BlackRock's growth". This seems logical, with management fees of liquid trackers under a lot of pressure, more than offsetting the growth in assets under management. By moving up the value chain (technology added services) and moving into illiquid assets, I believe that BlackRock might be able to capture higher margins, or let's say revenues for that sake.

Bridgepoint has certainly made a good deal out of this, having acquired the company early 2015 for €300 million. No financial details on the contribution from eFront have been made public, yet multiples will undoubtedly be high, as the deal is sizable in absolute dollar terms, but small for a company the size of BlackRock. After all, the purchase price is equal to just $8 per share.

This is not the only money leaving the door these days as BlackRock furthermore announced that it has reached an accelerated share repurchase deal under which it will buy back 3.1 million shares for nearly $413 per share in a separate transaction. This repurchase activity comes at the same price as the discussed deal above!

Some Cracks In The Profit Machine

The reality is that BlackRock has seen some challenges last year. For BlackRock, it is all about assets under management, flows of assets and returns which drive performance fees (or not). Assets under management totaled nearly $6 trillion in 2018 and while this is an astonishing amount, it is down 5% compared to 2017 as a result of lower asset valuations and adverse currency moves, more than offsetting asset inflows.

Asset inflows for the year 2018 totaled $123 billion and change, which implies that average valuations have fallen by more than 5%, as the struggles of the global markets have weighed on these flows as well. After all, some $367 billion in inflows was recorded for 2017, although the Q4 inflow number of nearly $50 billion was a bit stronger already.

With assets under management coming under pressure and fees under continued pressure as well, it is no surprise to see fourth quarter revenues fall by 9% to $3.46 billion, while full year revenues were still up 4% to $14.2 billion. The declines in Q4 are largely driven by performance fees being down 65% for the three month period.

It is obvious that despite some headwinds, BlackRock remains a profit machine as the company still earned nearly $5.5 billion in operating earnings on $14.2 billion in sales last year, for margins equal to 38% and change. With net earnings totaling $4.3 billion, the company earned $26.58 per share in 2018 based on a share count of 162 million shares for the year.

The Expectations

Important to note with regards to the 2018 results is that the share count has fallen to 158.5 million shares by the end of 2018 and thus earnings per share will see a small boost in 2019 absent of any earnings growth. The GAAP earnings come very close to the adjusted numbers which came in just shy of $27 per share, mostly because of some restructuring charges being excluded in that calculation.

Important to note is the strong financial position of of the firm, having ended 2018 with net cash equal to $1.3 billion, as this net cash position will overnight turn into a flattish net cash position. With $5.5 billion in EBIT, and some $200 million in D&A, it goes without saying that the company has plenty of borrowing power left, and could easily do up to $10 billion in deals and/or shareholder payouts without jeopardising its credit ratings too much.

While the company has not laid out guidance for 2019, it goes without saying that the impressive recovery early in 2019 has and will be helpful for BlackRock and its clients. With shares of BlackRock having peaked at $590 in early 2018 it has been a difficult year for the stock which ended down $200 to $390 by year's end. Despite the significant pullback in world equity markets, which was the main cause of lower assets under management, shares have only rebounded to $415 by now, having underperformed most equity markets.

Based on trailing earnings power of $27 per share, which seems like a solid benchmark earnings number (with upside) for 2019, shares trade at 15 times earnings while the balance sheet is unleveraged.

The Current Stance

When I looked at BlackRock in the past I was attracted to the strong balance sheet and reasonable valuations, often in line with or at a premium to the wider market. These valuations have come down to a discount currently, and this looks appealing, but might be the result of the observation that narrowing fees on the core ETF products create a race to the bottom.

While the +$14 billion revenue number for 2018 is impressive and large enough as it is, it is equal to just 0.24% of all AUM, and these revenues include fees, performance fees and other costs other than simple management revenues.

This is the reason why BlackRock is diversifying and moving into technology and illiquid investments with room for higher margins, which makes perfect sense if you ask me. This has also been the reason why the company is looking to start its own private venture fund, but so far success still has to be seen.

Despite the fact that diversification efforts still require some time, I am much more constructive on BlackRock currently given its strategic ambitions, modest valuation, ¨clean¨ balance sheet and share price underperformance. Hence I am buying the current dip, stepping into this long-term success story again after I took profits in January 2018, as remarked in this article. The 22 times multiple ¨rich¨ stock market at the time and pressure on fees were my primary concerns, but the risk-reward today looks a lot more balanced, in my opinion, at just 15 times trailing earnings.

