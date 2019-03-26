Trade Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is getting left behind the rally that lifted other chip stocks in the last three months. Its latest quarterly earnings report beat on revenue but not on profit expectations. For the first quarter, UCTT’s EPS is on the downside of analyst estimates. With the stock at around $10 and at depressed P/E multiples, should value investors speculate that the stock bottomed?

Ultra Clean Holdings reported revenue increasing 10% sequentially but up just 3.4% from last year. Gross margin of 17.9% is comparable to last year’s levels but operating margins fell to 4%, compared to 8.8% last year. Net income fell sharply from $20.8 million ($0.62 a share) last year to negative $1.1 million (loss) in the latest quarter. Cash levels were $144.1 million.

Revenues Lagged Cost Growth

Higher expenses led to UCTT’s weak quarter as revenue growth failed out outpace R&D, general and administrative, and sales and marketing costs. Quite simply, the analyst speculations against Micron (MU) headwinds in 2019 also apply to that of UCTT’s business. In the fourth quarter, both NAND and DRAM markets continued to show weakness. Excess inventory put pressure on prices and sales volumes in the quarter. UCTT did not adjust its operations to reflect the weaker business environment. Management said it expected the elevated inventory levels would normalize over the next few quarters. That would set the company up for a rebound in 2020.

Management is somewhat late in restructuring the business to align it with lower demand. IDM and OEM market weakness may continue this year. So it will cut costs in the near-term to minimize short-term losses. The company forecasts operating costs will fall by $15 - $20 million in the second half of the year. Investors should recognize that the company went through and survived the last chip cycle downturn, as recently as 2016.

Recent cost-cutting measures should not hurt the company’s long-term prospects. Once the sector recovers, UCT has leading-edge logic, foundry, and memory segments to capitalize on the rebound. Automation systems, wearables, IoT, and artificial intelligence are all trends that will lead the market’s rebound in the years ahead. With UCTT stock trading at below 9 times forward earnings and a P/E of 11 times, investors are ignoring the long-term prospects for now.

Weak Forecast for First Quarter

UCTT forecast revenue in the range of $230 million - $250 million. The EPS will range from ($0.03) to positive $0.07. The downturn in memory chips is offset by UCTT’s non-memory segment, which should grow slightly in 2019. Still, an extended slowdown in the sector could hurt the core business. Management will struggle in finding the right balance between operating costs positioning itself for long-term growth. The chip sector has yet to indicate a turnaround, so the best case scenario for the stock is that it trades in a range of between $8.00 and $12.00 in the near-term.

Valuation

With at least two more quarters of weakness ahead, investors are hesitant in assigning any premium to UCTT stock. Per Tipranks, three analysts have an average price target of $14.33, which suggests the stock has an upside of over 36%.

A conservative Do-it-yourself value investor may use a 5Y DCF Growth Exit model to come up with a fair value on Ultra Clean Holdings. Even after assuming a worst-case scenario of 10% declines in revenue for the next two fiscal years and growth in FY2021 and FY2022, the stock trades close to its fair value.

Source: finbox.io

Your Takeaway

Technology investors have plenty of chip stocks to trade on. This includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), or Micron (MU). But UCTT stock has more upside should the chip cycle rebound by the second half of this year. If not, Ultra Clean is ready to operate in a weaker 2020 environment. Those who buy the stock now could trade it as it bounces in a wide, $8-$12 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.