Watching Credit Markets As A Key Indicator For The Stock Market

There are some yellow flags to keep watching, but the big picture still looks favorable for stocks over the middle term.

On the other hand, when risk appetite is strong in the credit markets, any retracement in stocks is generally a buying opportunity.

When the credit markets are under stress, this generally means serious trouble for the economy and for stocks.

Nobody can accurately forecast the stock market, but some indicators have a strong track record when it comes to monitoring global risk appetite.

Trying to forecast bull and bear markets is futile. As opposed to making predictions about the future, evaluating the market environment based on the available evidence is a much sounder approach to risk management.

Different asset classes are closely interconnected, and watching the main trends in the credit market can tell us a lot about global risk appetite in financial markets and the potential impact on stock prices.

There are some yellow flags to watch in the current environment, but as long as credit spreads remain strong, price drawdowns in stocks should also remain contained.

On The Relationship Between Stocks And Credit Markets

The credit market is generally considered more risk-averse than the stock market. When there is a strong appetite for risk in bonds, this generally means that the stock market is performing well. Conversely, when investors are reducing their risk exposure in the credit markets, this can be signaling problems for stocks too.

The chart below shows the inverse correlation between the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and high-yield spreads over time. It's easy to see that the two variables tend to move in opposite directions and price action in the credit markets can tell us a lot about the risk environment for stocks.

Data by YCharts

Measuring The Relationship Between Credit And Stocks

The following quantitative system basically reads the signals from the credit market in order to make decisions in the stock market based on global risk appetite. The main idea is having a data-driven tool to measure how credit and stock markets are interacting and manage risk exposure based on such data.

The system is based on a ratio that measures the relative performance of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) versus iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

When this ratio is rising, it means that high-yield bonds are outperforming Treasury bonds, so risk appetite is increasing and credit spreads are falling. Conversely, when the ratio is declining, this means that money is flowing away from high-yield bonds and towards Treasuries, which means that risk appetite is declining.

When the high-yield versus Treasuries ratio is above the 100-day moving average, meaning that risk appetite is rising, the system is invested in SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Conversely, when the ratio is below the 100-day moving average, the system buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for portfolio protection.

The chart shows the backtested performance statistics for the quantitative strategy versus a buy and hold position in SPDR S&P 500. Not only has the strategy produced superior returns but also smaller drawdowns.

Source: ETFreplay

Since January of 2008, the strategy gained 15.6% annually versus 8.2% per year for SPDR S&P 500. The maximum drawdown is 18.9% for the strategy versus a maximum drawdown of 52.3% for the market-tracking ETF.

Source: ETFreplay

Looking At The Data

The quantitative system is updated in real time for members in The Data Driven Investor and it's now showing some deterioration in the relative performance of HYG versus IEF over recent days.

However, this deterioration is mostly due to a strong performance in Treasury bonds as opposed to weakness in high-yield spreads. In fact, both HYF and IEF are up substantially on a year to date basis.

Data by YCharts

If we look at high-yield bonds in isolation, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is only pulling back slightly over the past two days and it's not too far away from its recent highs. The price action overall looks more like a pullback in an uptrend as opposed to a new downtrend for high-yield bonds. At least that's what the data is showing for the time being.

Source: Think or Swim.

In other words, the recent surge in Treasury bonds can be interpreted as a yellow flag regarding the risk appetite levels in global markets. However, as long as high-yield bonds remain strong, the impact on the stock market should be contained.

Offering a similar perspective, the following chart from Oppenheimer shows how high-yield spreads in the banking sector have remained relatively strong in recent weeks in spite of the weaknesses observed in some segments of the stock market.

Source: Inflection Points, Oppenheimer & Co., via The Reformed Broker

Bank stocks are getting crushed because of the inversion in the yield curve. This makes a lot of sense because banks borrow money at shorter timeframes and lend it at longer timeframes, so an inversion of the yield curve hurts their profitability.

In spite of this, credit spreads for banks are still holding on pretty well. If we are going to see a big deterioration in the fundamental picture, this should be reflected on increased stress levels in the credit markets, especially for banks because financial institutions have lots of exposure to macroeconomic conditions.

Again, the surge in Treasury bonds is a relevant trend to monitor going forward, but the big game changer when it comes to risk appetite in credit markets is high-yield spreads. If those spreads remain subdued, chances are that any pullback in stocks should be moderate.

The Bottom Line

You never know for sure what the future will bring and markets are unpredictable. As opposed to making forecasts, relying on time-proven indicators with a solid track record of performance is a much sounder strategy. It's all about observing the evidence and managing risk accordingly, no prediction whatsoever involved in the process.

All asset classes are interconnected and the relationship between credit spreads and stocks has stood the test of time. In spite of some recent deterioration, price behavior in the bond market is indicating that conditions remain favorable for stocks as of the time of this writing.

If the evidence changes, then we need to acknowledge the new evidence and manage portfolio risk in accordance with the incoming data. But, for now, the fact that we are not seeing much stress in the credit market is a positive driver for stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.