Biogen Should Reconsider Its Strategic Shift To Neuro-Degenerative Disorders

Biogen made a strategic decision to focus on neuro-degenerative disorders, while noble it has been costly to shareholders. Biogen should reconsider this decision.

Biogen dropped a molecule amiselimod that could have competed with Novartis' MS blockbuster Gilenya. A similar molecule etrasimod being developed by Arena is available.

Biogen (BIIB) is a biotechnology company founded by several notable scientists, two Nobel Prize recipients and one knighted. Biogen gained prominence during the late 90's for FDA and European approval of the interferon Avonex for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS'), and rituximab for certain types of B-cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; rituximab is the first monoclonal antibody therapy to be approved for a type of cancer. The FDA eventually approved rituximab for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Wegener's granulomatosis), microscopic polyangiitis and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Revenues and corporate strategy

Since then Biogen has gone on to build an impressive portfolio of medications, with an emphasis on MS. However, since 2016 Biogen's MS revenues as a percentage of total revenues has dropped from 89% to 63% as can be seen from revenues pulled from the company's annual reports:

(in millions) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 TECFIDERA 4,274 4,214 3,968 3,638 2,909 Interferon 2,363 2,646 2,795 2,969 3,058 TYSABRI 1,864 1,973 1,964 1,886 1,960 Total MS revenues 8,501 8,833 8,727 8,493 7,926 Total product revenues 13,453 10,355 9,818 9,189 8,203 MS revenue as % of total product revenue 63 85 89 92 97

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from biogen.com

Sometime during 2016 Biogen made a corporate strategic shift. From page 48 of the 2016 annual report;

For nearly two decades we have led in the research and development of new therapies to treat MS, resulting in our leading portfolio of MS treatments. Now our research is focused on additional improvements in the treatment of MS, such as, the development of next generation therapies for MS with a goal to reverse or possibly repair damage caused by the disease. We are also applying our scientific expertise to solve some of the most challenging and complex diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS'), and are employing innovative technologies to discover potential treatments for rare and genetic disorders, including new ways of treating diseases through gene therapy.

Drug development is inherently risky; drug development for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS are virtually guaranteed to fail. Sure enough on March 21 Biogen announced the discontinuation of its global phase 3 trials, ENGAGE and EMERGE, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. Since the announcement, share price has dropped in excess of $100.

Despite this setback Biogen is still committed to advance neuro-degenerative conditions. According to the announcement, Biogen states;

Biogen's history has been based on pioneering innovation, learning from successes and setbacks. Driven by our steadfast commitment to patients and our strong business foundation, we will continue advancing our pipeline of potential therapies in Alzheimer's disease and innovative medicines for patients suffering from diseases of high unmet need.

While this admirable from an altruistic perspective, it is coming at the expense of shareholders.

Multiple Sclerosis

A contributing factor to Biogen's MS revenue decline can be attributed to Novartis' (NVS) FDA approval of fingolimod marketed as Gilenya. Gilenya became the first oral disease-modifying drug approved by the FDA to reduce relapses and delay disability progression in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Gilenya's 2018 worldwide revenue came in at $3.3 billion.

In 2015 Biogen licensed a similar molecule amiselimod from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. Late in 2016 Biogen returned amiselimod back to Mitsubishi without explanation. While I don't know with certainty the reason for dropping amiselimod, it is reasonable to assume either the molecule lacked efficacy, toxicity, or both.

While this is unfortunate, a similar molecule etrasimod exists and is in development by Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). Arena's management has made bold statements regarding etrasimod's attributes, broad range of applications, approval timeline, and market opportunities;

Source: arenapharm.com

Source: arenapharm.com

Despite etrasimod being a similar molecule as Novartis' Gilenya, Arena has not yet entered etrasimod into clinical trials for MS. This is an opportunity for Biogen to partner with Arena for rights to etrasimod.

On March 25, 2019 Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announced it filled a New Drug Application with the FDA and the European Union for a similar molecule ozanimod for MS. This molecule was acquired by Celgene with the acquisition of Receptos (RCPT) for $7.2 billion.

Financials

As of December 31, 2018, Biogen had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $4.9 billion, and approximately $5.9 billion in notes payable and other financing arrangements.

The company generated $6.2 billion in net cash flows from operations in 2018, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On March 25, 2019 Biogen announced it would add an additional $5 billion to an existing $1.7 billion to repurchase shares.

Conclusion

Biogen has its roots in multiple sclerosis. Revenues from MS medications peaked in 2017 after the company made a strategic decision to develop medications for neuro-degenerative disorders. This decision was risky and costly to shareholders.

Biogen did invest in a molecule similar to blockbuster Gilenya but dropped it without explanation. A similar molecule etrasimod that is classified by management as 'best-in-class' is being developed by Arena.

Arena has shown willingness to partner another 'best-in-class' molecule ralinepag with United (NASDAQ:UTHR) for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension but at a high price. While licensing rights to etrasimod would be big pill to swallow the MS market is becoming fiercely competitive.

If Biogen continues with its strategy it will be either a tremendous winner or a loser in the neuro-degenerative market. To smooth out that trajectory Biogen should try to maintain its market share in the MS space; that could be accomplished with etrasimod.

Biogen is confident enough to repurchase $6.7 billion worth of shares. It could be argued a better use of that money would be used to acquire etrasimod.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold Biogen and Arena puts.