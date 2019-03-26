Micron Technology: No Rush To Own Yet

Management hasn't seen it fit to become aggressive on an approved $10 billion share buyback despite an improving balance sheet.

The biggest issue with rushing into Micron Technology (MU) over the last year was the lack of the company actually reporting a quarter of negative revenue growth. The market was too busy claiming a turnaround when the business hadn't even faced carnage yet. The recent quarter ending in February makes a step closer to reaching bottom, but investors still don't need to rush to own the stock.

Ugly, Ugly Guidance

The amazing part of the Micron story is how much the market and management fought the normal cycle in the business. The memory company just reported a quarter where revenue dipped 20.5% and guidance was absolutely horrendous.

The reality is that this cycle happens every time as over-production, combined with customers pulling back on purchasing, leads to substantial declines in memory product pricing and hence margins. In the end, Micron now forecasts a quarter that will hardly break even after expectations of the company approaching a $12 EPS target for the year only months ago.

The company provided the following ugly guidance for FQ3:

Revenue of within $200M of $4.8B (consensus: $5.29B)

EPS from $0.75 to $0.95 (consensus: $1.20)

Gross margin of 37% to 40% (consensus: 45.7%)

An interesting part of the story is that despite FQ3 guidance of a 38.4% revenue slump, the stock is pretty much even with the S&P 500 over the last 6 months. Micron isn't actually trading in a carnage position despite revenues forecast to decline $3.0 billion from last year levels of only $7.8 billion.

The company constantly talked a better story than the reality as they still can't control supply during cycles and are hopeless at matching demand. Per the CFO on the FQ2 earnings call, bit supply is expected to continue increasing despite both DRAM and NAND ASPs down over 20% sequentially:

Our visibility remains low and the near-term environment remains challenging. While there have been CapEx reductions across the industry, they haven't yet impacted output growth due to lead times. We expect our DRAM bit shipments to grow sequentially during the fiscal third quarter and at much higher rates in the fiscal fourth quarter. In NAND, we expect a modest sequential decline in our bit shipments in the fiscal third quarter due to timing of shipments and expect growth to resume in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The crazy part is that the down cycle is happening during a period where industry bit growth for the year is expected to still increase at solid rates. The NAND market is still forecast to grow at an incredible mid-30% rate.

Source: Micron Tech FQ2'19 presentation

If anything, industry consolidation has apparently made the cycle worse and far more reliant on the production growth rates of fewer companies, rather than spread out over a wider selection of companies that might include a few market participants that actually cut supply more aggressively.

No Trend Reversal Yet

History has shown that the stock isn't a buy until the company actually prints the worse quarter in the cycle. The problem with the lows the stock hit in December is that Micron hadn't even printed a negative quarter at that point.

The overall stock market was extremely weak during the holiday period, so the low could be skewed this cycle. Still, one needs to look at the lows of around $35 back in November as where the stock probably trends over the spring and summer months.

Remember that quarterly revenues peaked in FQ4 that ended last August. Micron reported revenues of $8.25 billion in that quarter and will need to hit a revenue total of around $5.1 billion to match the 38% revenue decline projected for the current FQ3. This means that the company needs to start growing revenues sequentially for the down cycle to actually end in the current quarter and not carry over until FQ4.

A very interesting note that keyed my investment thesis in staying away from Micron until a cycle low was the unwillingness of the company to repurchase substantial shares after announcing a massive $10.0 billion buyback plan. Micron ended FQ2 with a cash balance of $9.2 billion, up $2.0 billion from the prior quarter due primarily to debt issuance.

The company only spent $702 million on share buybacks during the quarter, knowing that the cycle was going to get worse. Even the net cash position of $3.0 billion is at the highest levels of the last few years despite some initial stock buybacks over the last couple of quarters. Clearly, Micron has the cash, if the conviction of the cycle lows was accurate.

Source: Micron Tech FQ2'19 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Micron is now on a pace to generate an EPS of $3 at an annual rate, yet the stock trades over $40. Investors have no reason to rush into the stock here as the cycle lows are still forming and Micron has already seen a strong rally.

