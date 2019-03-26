Yield Curve Inversion: It's Different This Time

Image Source

Last week the 10-year bond inverted with the 3-month Treasury bill and that was a factor in the big market decline on Friday. The reason people worry about a yield curve inversion is it has historically been a signal of an upcoming recession. However, when looking at the data and other factors, this yield curve inversion is clearly different from past inversions.

Historical yield curve inversions

When looking at the past three yield curve inversions, I noticed a clear pattern, which was broken by the recent yield curve inversion. For the last three periods prior to the last three recessions, the 10/2 curve always inverted before the 10/3mo curve. However, as is shown below, the 10/2 curve has not yet inverted, while the 10/3mo curve already has. We are in uncharted territory, so it remains to be seen what will happen.

Early 90's Recession 10 year - 2 year 12/13/1988 10 year - 3 month 5/22/1989 Tech Crash 10 year - 2 year 5/26/1998 10 year - 3 month 9/10/1998 Great Recession 10 year - 2 year 12/27/2005 10 year - 3 month 1/17/2006 Current 10 year - 2 year ???? 10 year - 3 month 3/22/2019

10-year yield artificially low

I strongly believe that the recent large decline in the 10-uear yield can be directly tied to the weakening of the European economy and the fact that interest rates are negative around developed markets. What makes this yield curve inversion different from past inversions is other major global bonds have negative interest rates. As is shown below, both 10-year German bonds and 10-year Japanese bonds have a negative yield. That is likely helping drive investors into U.S. 10-year bonds, which artificially has lowered their yield than it would be without negative interest rates. This is the first time that a U.S. yield curve inversion has occurred when there have been negative interest rates around the largest developed economies like Europe and Japan. Therefore, I believe it is too fast to rush to judgment on the current yield curve inversion since we are in uncharted territory.

What to do?

Since we are in uncharted territory, the question of what should the game plan be remains. You can take three courses depending on your viewpoint of what the most recent inversion means.

Course #1: Stay the course

This course is for people who believe the current inversion is similar to past inversions and will lead to a recession. While this inversion might be warning of recession, if you believe this inversion is similar to past inversions, it might be best to stay the course at least for a little while. As the following three charts show, the S&P 500 (SPY) moved higher in the years following the point at which the curve first inverted. Eventually there was a recession and market correction in each of these instances, but there was still 20-30% upside that occurred after the initial inversion signal.

If you believe there is still more upside, but want to reduce risk and possibly increase your income a possible choice would be to sell out of the money covered calls on stocks you own. For example, say you own 100 shares of the SPY and think that the market can still go up from current levels over the next 1-2 years, if a trade deal were to occur. Looking at the charts, the previous high on the SPY was just under $294, so could sell a December 2019 $294 strike call option. If the market gets back to the highs by the end of the year you would have to sell, but that is still over 5% above where we are now, even after the massive move we have had so far this year. Should things fall apart and the S&P 500 not get back to the highs by the end of the year, you would simply keep the premium. The option strike, month, etc. can be whatever you choose; I just wanted to show an example of using covered calls.

1988 Inversion

1998 Inversion

2005 Inversion

Course #2: Safety in value and yield sensitive sectors

This course is for investors who believe the current inversion will help yields remain low. If that is the case, yield sensitive sectors like Utilities should perform well in this environment. In addition, if there is a recession, Utilities will likely be one of the best, if not the best performing sector(s). Utilities have already had a large run as yields have fallen, so there is a difficulty in finding value. I looked at the last inversion and found that from the point of inversion in 2005 to the highs in 2007, Utilities performed well and value as represented by the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) performed better than growth as represented by the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG). Since VTV might be an option to consider, I included the top 10 holdings, which could also be a place for investors to look for ideas for individual value stocks worthy of consideration.

Course #3: Go into the bunker

If you believe the current inversion along with slowing global growth is signally a recession coming sometime soon, you can choose to hunker down in safer investments like high quality dividend paying stocks, low volatility stocks, preferred stocks and short-term investment grade bonds.

High quality dividend paying stocks

One of the best places to look for safe dividends is with the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). NOBL holds only companies that have increased their dividend for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. Besides the ETF itself, another great tool, is search through the holdings of NOBL for companies that are worthy of further research and consideration.

Low volatility stocks

This idea goes along with course #2 from above, because utilities have a prominent role in the popular Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). SPLV holds the 100 companies from the S&P 500 that have had the lowest volatility over the last year.

SPLV holdings

Preferred Stocks

In uncertain times, many investors move up the capital structure to preferred stocks, I like preferred stocks that are trading at a discount to par and are issued by high quality companies. The best place to look for preferred stocks is either Quantumonline or in the holdings of the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). PGX has over $4 billion in assets, which is lower than the $14 billion the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), however PGX has performed better over time. For example, for me personally, some of the preferred stocks I have on my watch list that are from high quality companies and trading below par are from Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT). The two symbols of the preferred stocks are (DLR.PJ) and (FRT.PC). The Digital Realty preferred stands out to me, because Digital Realty is a data center REIT and regardless of any recession, there is an ever-increasing amount of data and infrastructure needed for all that data. The Federal Realty preferred stands out to me because Federal Realty is a dividend king, meaning they have increased their dividend for more than 50 consecutive years and that gives me confidence they can weather tough storms that might come their way.

Short-Term investment grade bonds

The final idea I have for those looking to go into the bunker is to consider looking at short-term investment grade bonds from both the U.S. government and corporations. My top choice that covers both of these areas is the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV), because it has a 65% allocation to short-term U.S. treasuries, the majority range from 1-5 years. In addition, the remaining allocation is in investment grade corporate bonds and a small allocation to foreign bonds that are dollar denominated.

Closing thoughts

In closing, the data shows that this yield curve inversion is different from past inversions and since we are in uncharted territory, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be. The important thing for investors to remember is to be prepared by constructing a plan, so when the time comes you can take the best course of action based on what you believe will occur. I hope I have provided some food for thought about this current inversion and some potential ideas for further research.

