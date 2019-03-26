Term preferreds and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity review.

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

We are writing a series of reviews for those fixed-income investors who want to stay away from the interest risk. Presenting all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and in most cases not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. With regards to the largest fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are not part of the ETFs, except only for several issues, which are holdings of PFF.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX has fallen below the 2.5% yield mark. Supported by the dramatically downgraded Federal Reserve expectations on the rate path, released by the Fed last week, followed by the dovish-than-expected Fed Chair speech at the press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their 1-year low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, are in a bull market since the start of the year. The main fixed-income benchmark, PFF, has risen 10% from its December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, they had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the New Year's rally and the 20% gain of the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year. And this despite the US and China trade war, the slowing economic growth and the Brexit mess.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 91 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. These are anytime callable by the issuer and have a negative Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.3 Baby bonds between $25.00 and $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

1.4 Baby bonds < Par, By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2. Term Preferred Stocks

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks with Call Risk, YTC < 0

These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are anytime callable and have a negative Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks with No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you can only enjoy the attractive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of April? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption

There is one issue that was called for redemption for the past month: Scorpio Tankers 8.25% Senior Notes due 6/1/2019 (NYSE: SBCC):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 3 new short-term securities, 2 term preferred stocks and a baby bond, issued in the last two months:

Fidus Investment Corp 6.00% Notes due 2/15/2024 (FDUSZ)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Priority Income Fund 6.625% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 6/30/2024 (PRIF.PC)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OFS Credit Company 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock Due 3/31/2024 (OTCPK:OCCIP)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Note that OCCIP is still trading on the grey market under the same ticker symbol.

6. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

The short-term baby bonds and preferred stocks are also no exception from the general rule and are also part of the global rally, which started after Christmas.

Top Gainers:

These are the securities that are positive for the past month.

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

AFHBL has lost 36% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 72% fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 24.22% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

Conclusion

The point of the article is to create an idea of how the small world of term preferred stocks and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity looks like.

After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. Still, the B. Riley (RILY) baby bonds, RILYL, RILYH and RILYL, can find a place in one's portfolios, as they are yielding at 8% at these price levels (RILYL 6.50% YTW for 2 years to maturity). However, we have to take into account the capital structure of the company and its Debt/Equity ratio of 5.85 (long-term debt/equity of 2.09).

