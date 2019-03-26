Yield Curve Fears Will Keep The Bull Alive

It's a phenomenon that Wall Street has feared for the past year and it's finally becoming a reality. Last week, a widely followed version of the yield curve turned negative for the first time since before the last recession. While analysts continue to debate the implication this signal might have on the economy, the inverted yield curve is already having a desirable effect on investor sentiment. In today's report, we'll examine the sharp reduction in bullish sentiment and consequent increase in defensive trading strategies the yield curve inversion has engendered. I'll argue that far from resulting in a bear market, the yield curve will bolster the stock market's "wall of worry" and, ultimately, keep the market's upward trend intact for at least a few months.

Stock market volatility has notably risen notably in recent days and the market's increased bumpiness can be attributed to the latest action in the Treasury yield curve. Specifically, the spread between the 3-month Treasury bill and the 10-year note turned negative for the first time in 12 years, sparking fears of a coming economic recession. A yield curve inversion happens when short-term rates surpass longer-term rates. This can put a damper on banks' profit margins, in turn signaling a downward turn in business activity. Many economists regard an inverted yield curve as a leading indicator of economic recession.

The recent weakness in the U.S. stock market occurred against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve doing an about-face on monetary policy. In previous months, the Fed had been decidedly more hawkish and was steadily increasing the benchmark fed funds rate while reducing its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds. This tighter monetary stance helped galvanize last year's stock market correction as investors were understandably worried over the potentially negative impacts of higher borrowing costs on the economy. With the manufacturing sectors of Europe, China, and the emerging markets showing clear signs of slowing, tensions over rising rates were further exacerbated.

In the last three months, however, the Fed has conveyed to investors its intention of listening to the market's concerns over rising rates. The central bank has all but pledged to hold off on raising interest rates furthers until the global economy is out of its current malaise. The problem with the Fed's rapid switch to a more accommodating policy stance, however, is that it has given investors yet another reason to be afraid. This new fear was articulated in an article by CNBC's Fred Imbert, who observed:

Though investors often dislike higher borrowing costs and rate hikes, the motivation for the central bank's restraint rekindled worries of a GDP growth slowdown. The Fed justified its more temperate outlook by cutting its U.S. economic growth outlook for 2019."

By halting rate hikes, the Fed has signaled that it's concerned about the ability of the U.S. to absorb an economic shock from overseas. At least that's how many investors view the Fed's newfound reticence. Consequently, quite a few bulls have been pulling in their horns lately while the bears are beginning to growl.

In their haste to look for signs of trouble (where it doesn't necessarily exist), investors have latched on to the above-mentioned yield curve definition as being the spread between the 3-month and 10-year Treasury yields. Yet, this isn't the yield curve as defined in the Conference Board's Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) is actually the 10-year Treasury yield minus the fed funds rate. This was pointed out by Ed Yardeni in his latest blog, and the graph shown below illustrates that this (more accurate) version of the yield curve hasn't inverted yet.

Source: Yardeni Research

It can't be denied, though, that even the above version of the yield curve favored by the Conference Board is close to being inverted. But as Yardeni observes, there have been several times in recent decades when this yield curve has inverted without causing either a recession or a bear market (recessions are indicated by the shaded areas in the above graph). At any rate, it would be premature at this point to assume the worst-case scenario for the U.S. outlook when this indicator hasn't fallen into negative territory yet.

Regardless of which version of the yield curve is used by investors, one thing is certain: the growing fear over an inverted yield curve has significantly reduced investors' enthusiasm for equities in the short term. Consider for instance the recent action in the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is a useful measure of whether mutual fund investors in the Rydex series of mutual funds are bullish or bearish on the broad equity market outlook.

The following graph shows that last week's yield curve-related worries resulted in a sharp drop below the zero level in the Rydex ratio. A drop in the Rydex ratio is typically supportive of stock prices. It should be noted that the latest drop was nearly commensurate with the previous drop earlier this month, which put an end to the pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was followed by a rally to a high for the year to date in the benchmark index.

Source: Market Harmonics

The latest drop in the Rydex ratio also suggests that fund investors are still quick to turn bearish at the first hint of bad news. This is an encouraging sign from a contrarian's perspective, for it implies a willingness to sell short at the drop of a pin. This, in turn, results in a sizable increase in short interest which can be used to fuel the market's subsequent rallies once investors' nerves become settled.

Another indication of just how scared investors are right now can be seen in the next chart exhibit. This chart shows the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which has rallied vigorously this month. The rally in TLH underscores just how much fear is in the market right now, for when Treasury bond prices are spiking upward in the face of a gloomy global economic outlook, it can only mean that investors have embraced a "risk off" stance and are running to the traditional safe haven of U.S. government bonds.

Source: BigCharts

Not just bonds, but that most classic of safe havens - gold - is also benefiting from a flight-to-safety move on the part of investors. Shown here is the April 2019 gold futures price, which continues to trend higher even despite a buoyant U.S. dollar index, which, in turn, weakens gold's currency component. In other words, gold's recent gains haven't come at the expense of the dollar but as a result of rising levels of fear.

Source: BigCharts

Is it possible, though, that this widespread fear could eventually spark a backlash on the part of the bears and be used against the bulls? It should also be noted that true bear markets are characterized by excessive fear on the part of investors which eventually becomes self-fulfilling. In a bear market, negative news headlines create a feedback loop in which bad news feeds on itself and only increases the market's worry level. This is made possible by a stock market which is both technically and fundamentally unsound.

Fortunately, for the bulls, the stock market is still supported by solid corporate fundamentals and also by a strong internal backdrop. Consider, for instance, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line shown here. After recently hitting a new 52-week high, this important measure of broad market breadth has only barely pulled back which indicates the market is still supporting by broad-based demand. It's rare for a major market decline to commence without first being signaled in the A-D line.

Source: StockCharts

There's also the bullish testimony of the NYSE new 52-week highs, which have remained expansive for the last couple of months. As the graph shows here, new highs are currently near their high range from the past year. This also suggests that the incremental demand for equities is still strong.

Source: StockCharts

The market isn't completely devoid of weaknesses, however. While the NYSE broad market remains strong, the Nasdaq is showing signs of internal erosion on a short-term basis. Below is the 4-week rate of change for the new 52-week highs and lows on the Nasdaq. This is my favorite measure of internal momentum, and this indicator typically shows the near-term path of least resistance for stock prices. For the Nasdaq, that path is beginning to slope downward and for that reason, investors in the tech stocks should be cautious right now. This could easily lead to a sharp, but short-lived, pullback in the Nasdaq Composite Index. That said, I don't expect this tech sector internal weakness to spill over and cause significant weakness in the NYSE market nor do I expect it to result in a bear market.

Source: WSJ

With plenty of evidence that the market is braced for the worst-case scenario, the "wall of worry" that characterizes bull markets looks to be in a sound condition. If recent history repeats, we should soon see the SPX and other major indices eventually launching another recovery rally back to the September highs. High-profile fears over an inverting yield curve will, perversely enough, fuel the market's next rally. In the immediate-term (1-4 week), however, participants should be prepared to see some increased volatility owing to the recent increase in internal weakness in the Nasdaq. I recommend holding off on initiating new long positions in the tech sector for now until the new 52-week highs-lows for the Nasdaq improves, thereby indicating a return to normalcy.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.