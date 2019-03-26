Cineworld Group: An Undervalued Cinema Conglomerate

The company remains undervalued after the release of its Fiscal Year 2018 results and even more going forward. There is at least 19% upside potential without even including dividends.

Cineworld Group is an international cinema chain established in the UK, operating the highest number of screens in the world and enjoying strong market shares everywhere it is implemented.

Cineworld Group (LSE:CINE, OTC:OTC:CNWGY) is a British cinema chain, established in the UK and operating in three geographic zones: the UK & Ireland, Eastern Europe & Israel and the United States. Liquidity is much better if you buy shares of the stock listed on the London Stock Exchange. In May 2017 the stock hit a five-year high of 327,26p (£3,27) before hitting a 3-year low of 213,95p in January 2018. It nearly retested its 2017 highs in October 2018 but fall to 249p last December. Since then the company has regained ~18% but remains still ~10% under its 2017 highs. In this article I will visit the investment case for this stock and show that there are plenty of reasons for investors to be optimistic. My 12-months price target is at least 349p (£3,49), representing nearly ~19% of upside potential as of March 24th, 2019. The stock also has a decent dividend yield of 3,84%.

History & Business Performance

The company was founded in 1995. It is the only UK cinema chain quoted and listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007. In 2012 it acquired the arts chain of cinemas Picturehouse and in 2014 combined with Cinema City International. Of the 99 sites and 966 screens the latter had, respectively 30 sites and 358 screens were added to Cineworld Group. In March 2018, the company acquired US-based Regal Entertainment, adding 560 sites and 7322 screens to its estate portfolio.

Therefore, the company currently operates five brands within the group: Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet and Regal Entertainment.

Cineworld operates 1010 screens and 98 sites in the UK and in Ireland. The sites are modern multiplexes with high-quality technology and stadium seating, mostly located in leisure and retail parks. Refurbishment of older sites, investments in new technologies and diversification of retail offerings are the key focus for this brand. It is the only brand in the UK that offers 4DX experience. It also has IMAX and VIP offerings.

Picturehouse operates 71 screens and 22 sites in the UK and in Ireland. It is a high-quality arthouse chain providing cooked food, bars and hosted events. They generally have five screens or fewer. 8 sites are London. The Picturehouse membership provides discounts on tickets as well as access to exclusive previews and special events.

Cinema City operates 1000 screens and 101 sites in six European territories: Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia. The cinemas have some of the highest screen/site ratios in the world, stadium seating and technologies such as IMAX, 4DX and VIP offerings.

Yes Planet operates 136 screens and 11 sites in Israel. Yes Planet runs state-of-the-art multi and mega-plex cinemas which include IMAX, 4DX, Superscreen and VIP offerings. Rav-Chen cinemas are a smaller version of the multiplexes. All cinemas have stadium seating, large screens and the latest digital technology. The cinemas show a range of popular films from both international and local producers.

Regal Entertainment operates 7301 screens and 560 sites in 43 states in the United States. Theatres include cutting-edge technologies, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX (superscreen), and display international blockbusters in essentially dense and urban areas.

To sum-up, Cineworld Group is a leading international cinema chain, operating in nine different territories with 790 sites and 9518 screens.

As far as Europe and Israel are concerned, here are the different locations where the group operates: Source: Locations of theatre operations, Annual Report 2017, page 2

The group engages in three different businesses everywhere it is implemented : box office, retail & other income.

Box office: this is the principal income for the group. People go to Cineworld's sites and watch movies produced by other companies, making Cineworld Group a distributor. More specifically, Box office revenue is the product of the number of admissions and the ticket price per admission, less VAT.

Retail: the sale of foods and drinks within the group's sites fall in this second category. That's the second most important source of revenue for the group.

Other Income: all revenue streams other than box office and retail. The largest single element of this section is screen advertising revenue: when people buy a ticket to watch a film, it is accounted as a box office sale but the ads they watch before the film begins are accounted as other income. The group has a joint venture screen advertising business, which sells advertising time on cinema screens and engages into the promotion of the group with advertisers. Also included in the other income section are the online booking fees and the (small) distribution of films to the group's arm Picturehouse.

These three businesses have seen their revenue perform well in the last 12 years but growth has been stronger during the period 2014-2017 than 2007-2013.

Box Office revenue has grown at 6,04% CAGR during the period 2007-2013 and at 8,52% CAGR during the period 2014-2017. While it remains the biggest source of revenue for the group, the share of box office revenue in total revenue has been declining in recent years:

Source: company reports and Author's calculations

It reflects a positive diversification effort from the company. The latter represented 60,61% of the total revenue for the period ended December 2018 instead of 70,42% in 2012.

As for Retail Revenue the last four years have been particularly better than the 7 previous ones: it grew at 3,22% CAGR from 2007 to 2013 and then at 11,64% CAGR from 2014 to 2017. Retail revenue made up 27,80% of total revenue as of December 2017. Source: company reports and Author's calculations

Finally, the other income business has also performed particularly well in recent years, growing from 4,12% CAGR between 2007 and 2013 to 10,47% CAGR between 2014 and 2017. It stood at 11,59% of total revenue in FY 2017. Source: company reports and Author's calculations

Now we'll turn our focus to the group's geographical breakdown of revenue.

The UK and Ireland represented 100% of the operations of the group before 2014. The group achieved its first geographical diversification by acquiring Cinema City in 2014: at the end of 2017 the UK and Ireland "just" accounted for 59,61% of the total revenue generated by the group. This can be seen from the following graph. Another important point to highlight is that revenue in the UK and in Ireland, as well as in the rest of the world (CEE & Israel), have increased every year without interruption. Source: Company reports and Author's calculations

This was the geographical revenue breakdown still up to date at the end of 2017 but since March 2018 it changed due to the Regal acquisition. The US represented as of March 2019 the bulk of the group's revenue (74,83%), followed by the UK and Ireland (14,81%) and the rest of the world (10,36%).

Source: Author's calculations, based on the 2018 company report

Strategy: organic and external growth

The group focuses on providing cinema fans with the highest screening and seating quality everywhere it operates. Cineworld cinemas include the latest technologies such as 4DX and IMAX screens, as well as regular screens, 3D, superscreen and VIP offerings. It results in what the group describes as "next-generation cinemas". Here is a look at such one: Source: new screens locations, 2017 Results Presentation

In 2017, the group opened a further 11 4DX screens, seven in the UK and four across the ROW, two IMAX screens, one in the UK and one in the ROW, and two Superscreens in the UK. As far as 4DX screens are concerned that's a substantial expansion in just one year: the group's total number of 4DX screens increased 40% between FY 2016 and FY 2017. It should allow the group to display more films with this screening technology or at more times in a day. It will be a boon to the group's bottom line organic growth as, according to Cision, 4DX has reached the 4DX global attendance of 10 millions attendees in just five months between January and May 2018, for the first time since the technology was brought up. In terms of box office, the UK is the seventh biggest 4DX market in the world and revenue growth from 4DX is impressive: box office gross revenue grew 51% between 2018 and 2017, according to CJ 4DPLEX, the company that created the 4DX technology, in a statement last January. Source: screen offerings, Cineworld 2017 Results Presentation

This focus on always delivering a unique experience to cinema fans leads the group to boost organic growth not only thanks to the opening of new cinemas but also and importantly to the refurbishment of existing sites. In 2017 the group completed four refurbishments in the UK and two in Poland. Source: refurbishments locations, Cineworld 2017 Results Presentation

The group also invests in additional Starbuck coffee outlets and VIP offerings to increase retail revenue.

Source: Retail offerings, Cineworld 2017 Results Presentation

The group's offerings define in my view what one could call a distinctive business model that keeps Cineworld ahead of competition. For instance, Cineworld is the only provider of 4DX screens in the UK and has the largest number of IMAX screens across Europe. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that for instance Cineworld is "the leading cinema operator in the UK by box office market share", according to Wikipedia, quoting The Independant.

The nature of the UK cinema industry is also positive for the group's ability to sustain its dominating position there and grow organic growth. The UK cinema industry is oligopolistic and highly-concentrated, with three companies (Cineworld, Odeon, Vue) combining together a market share of 71.6% in 2013, according to Economics Online. And the market is ripe for further consolidation going forward. The cinema industry has two characteristics that make leaders more and more dominant. The first is high barriers to entry, as investing in state-of-the-art screening technology and new sites is costly and requires high amounts of money. The second is scalability: once new screens are acquired or new sites developed, they can be used for a long time without having to invest more on them the following year. In other words, they contribute to increase revenue every year but almost all the investment has to be done in the first year. That explains why Cineworld is so strongly cash-generative, which we will discuss in the "Financials" section thereafter.

The issue with the UK and Ireland cinema industry is admissions: the number of people going to cinema from 2007 to 2017 has been flat and in FY2018, admissions decreased 2.6% YoY compared to 2017, a sign that the industry is mature and that growth will essentially come from ticket price increases. Nevertheless, Cineworld Group has faired better than the rest of the UK and Ireland industry. From 2007 to 2017 cinema admissions in the UK grew at 0,49% CAGR compared to 1,65% for the group, and the latter is at highest level in ten years while the national industry has not reached its 2009 peak again.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from the UK Cinema Association

But revenue are the product of admissions and the Average Selling Price (AVP) of tickets, and the latter has continuously increased over time. The explication for this is twofold: because cinemas adjust ticket prices in line with inflation and most of all because technological advances ((3D, 4DX, IMAX)) have increased the demand in tickets for films displayed in these formats. Source: Average annual cinema ticket price in the UK, Statista data

To end up with Europe, we will have a quick look at admissions in Central Eastern Europe & Israel, which now only accounts for 10% of the group's total revenue, compared to 40% prior to the Regal acquisition. We have already seen that revenue in these regions have been rising continuously since 2014. So have admissions. Source: Company Reports and Author's calculations

The CEE market is underpenetrated and there is therefore an opportunity for Cineworld to find there a growing source of revenue. In just two years, between 2014 and 2016, Cineworld's revenue in CEE (and Israel) increased as much as 50%. S&P analyst Alexandra Balod perfectly sums-it up:

In our view, these offer better growth prospects in terms of theatre admissions increasing ticket prices, and average concessions spending per patron than mature markets, which will support Cineworld's operating performance and profitability. Being in markets such as Poland, where a significant proportion of the films screened are local content, will also provide a buffer against the volatility of the Hollywood film slate.

The initial strategy of the group has been to grow through organic growth but with admissions struggling to increase in the UK in recent years, acquisitions has become a key driver of growth for the group, first by combining with Cinema City in 2014 and more importantly by acquiring Regal Entertainment in March 2018.

This acquisition presents opportunities for the group considering that the US cinema industry is the biggest in the world, allowing Cineworld to gain market share in the country of blockbusters where the group's focus on offering a unique cinema audio and video experience, thanks to the latest technologies, takes full sense. I will first present the state of the US cinema industry and then link it with the Regal acquisition. The financial details about the Regal acquisition will be presented in the "Financials" part thereafter.

According to the PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2018-2022:

Total cinema revenue in the US will remain stable through 2022 in spite of unstable market conditions. We can expect to see modest revenue growth over the forecast period at a 1.8% CAGR, reaching US$12.3bn by 2022.

However, Cineworld has many reasons to expect the Regal acquisition to bring more benefits than this estimate shows.

First, as PwC states it in its report, the bulk of box office revenue will be generated through big-budget, mass audience productions on which Cineworld is plainly positioned, like Mission Impossible Fallout, Venom, Aquaman, Equalizer 2 and many others that were scheduled for the second half of 2018. Therefore, the PwC estimate of 1,8% is more a mean for the industry than the norm and it should not be surprising to see Cineworld outperform the US market due to its positioning, all the more as the group has a good track record of outperforming the cinema industry in the UK and Ireland.

Second, 4DX is already present in Regal studios and represents the biggest growth area. For the record, the first film displayed in 4DX in the US was at a Regal studio at Los Angeles in June 2014 and performed significantly better than other theatres as this article from Variety, dated September 2014, states:

The 104-seat theater, the first of its kind in the U.S., played to sellout weekend crowds and enjoyed a 63% occupancy rate regardless of the day of the week or the showtime […]. Most theaters operate at between 10% to 15% capacity.

Today the US represent the third market for 4DX in terms of gross revenue generated by films displayed with this technology and growth is healthy. According to CJ 4DPLEX, the US 4DX market showed an increase of 16% in terms of gross box office revenue, which should bode well for Cineworld as the group plans to expand its 4DX portfolio in the US. This is what Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld Group, said in the Half-Year Report in August 2018 (at the end of 2018, no additional agreement was signed):

During the period [January-June 2018] we announced significant new agreements with both IMAX and 4DX, with plans to install a total of 55 new IMAX Laser projectors across the estate and 80 4DX screens in the US, which will bring the Group's total number of IMAX screens to 130 and 4DX screens to 145.

This is significant, first because the group currently has 65 4DX screens all regions taken into account and has therefore signed agreements that will increase the number of these screens in its estate by 123%. But more importantly, they represent a huge addition to Regal's 4DX portfolio. According to Cision, in an online article dated August 2016, Regal planned to increase by 17 their number of 4DX screens by the end of 2018, which would bring their total number of 4DX screens to 20. So the agreement signed by Cineworld is huge: the addition will represent four times the by-end 2018 existing number of Regal 4DX screens.

Third, admissions do not show the further signs of decline expected in the US. During FY 2018 they rose 4.9% on a pro-forma basis compared to 2017, had Regal been consolidated with Cineworld entirely for the twelve-month period ended June 2018 and 2017 (source: Preliminary Results 14 March 2019).

It remains a fact, however, that admissions in the North American market are in a downtrend, as the statistic below shows:

Source: Author's work, based on US and Canada admissions data from Statista

Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind that 2017 was a particularly weak year for the US cinema industry due to the lack of blockbusters produced compared to the previous years. This is correlated with the fact that the US cinema industry is more reliant on blockbusters to boost box office revenue than others. But the trend is of more and more blockbusters produced due to the recent technological advances ((IMAX, 4DX)) and reciprocally, technological advances are spurred by the global taste for blockbusters. As can be seen from the statistic above, 2018 fell very close of reaching the admissions levels of 2015 and 2016 and being the best year for the US cinema industry in five years.

Fourth, revenue are the product of admissions and the Average Selling Price (AVP) of tickets sold, and the same explanation for the continuous increase in the AVP, described for the UK, applies for the US (inflation and demand for new screening formats). So even if admissions in the US were to stay flat going ahead - which is unlikely considering the 1,8% CAGR estimate of PwC and the 4.6% growth reported in the preliminary results for FY 2018 - the trend of rising AVP is here to stay. Source: Author's work, based on data about the average ticket price in the US from the National Association of Cinema Owners

Quoting the Regal 2017 annual report:

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,322 screens in 560 theatres in 43 states. Its geographically diverse circuit includes theatres in 48 of the top 50 U.S. designated market areas. The company develops, acquires and operates multi-screen theatres primarily in mid-sized metropolitan markets and suburban growth areas of larger metropolitan markets throughout the United States.

The focus on urban areas is positive because that's where the cost of living is generally higher, meaning people who can afford more to pay ticket prices in the ~$9. California, Florida and New-York are the top three states for the group with respectively 1,061, 683 and 549 screens managed.

Regal entertainment also a sizable market share with a control of 20% of the US Box Office in 2017, trailing rival AMC Entertainment, owner of Odeon in the UK (a rival of Cineworld). Therefore, by acquiring Regal, Cineworld really transformed itself into a cinema conglomerate operating in an oligopolistic industry as in the UK. Therefore, even though the US cinema landscape may face long-term declining admissions Regal should not be concerned by more competition as smaller theatres will particularly struggle to compete with it on IMAX, 4DX and superscreens offerings.

Financials

We'll begin this section with the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Overall the group's total revenue have increased every year from 2007 to 2017 without interruption. Nevertheless, as reflected by the evolution of the group's three businesses we have detailed above, revenue growth has particularly increased in the last four years, with total revenue growing at 5,17% CAGR from 2017 to 2013 but nearly two times more during the period 2014-2017, at 9,51% CAGR.

Similarly, the group's gross profit and EBITDA have been consistently rising over time without interruption, which says a lot about the group's financial consistency.

Finally, as far as the bottom line is concerned, growth has also been steady with net income multiplied by 5 in ten years. Growth has been stronger in recent years: net income grew at 7,36% CAGR between 2015 and 2017 (excluding the FY 2014 abnormal jump in net income growth attributable to the Cinema City acquisition), while between 2007 and 2013 net profit stalled (-2,84% CAGR between 2007 and 2013).

Here is a graph summing up all these information: Source: Author's work, based on company reports

Following the Regal Acquisition, the group's EBITDA margin for the period ended March 2018 was at the same level than in 2017 but net margin decreased by 3,4 basis points, from 11,29% to 6,90%. This is not surprising given that Regal Entertainment's net margin stood at just 3,55% in December 2017. But it partly has to do with an exceptionally poor second half of 2017 in terms of box office admissions. In 2016 and 2015 Regal's net margin stood higher, respectively at 5,32% and 4,91%. Source: Author's work, based on the 2018 Half-Year Report

Let's dive first into the Regal deal. Cineworld paid $3.5 billions for Regal Entertainment in cash plus $2.3 billions by the full underwriting of rights issued at the price of 157.0p per new ordinary share, for an implied enterprise value of $5.8 billions. Due to the size of the acquisition it was classed as a reverse takeover under the UK listing rules but as an acquisition under IFRS rules as the price was settled in cash. From the FY 2018 earnings released on March 14th 2019, the company realized $1,072 billion in adj. EBITDA, giving a takeout multiple for the deal of only 5.41x, which hints at a low price paid by Cineworld for a company that has ~20% of the US box office and is expected to be accretive to earnings from as soon as FY 2019.

Cineworld expects important synergies from the deal. In FY 2018 it achieved $100m of synergies in adjusted EBITDA and stated this in the 14th March 2019 preliminary results for FY 2018:

The integration benefits are greater than originally expected and delivered at a faster pace with expected run-rate synergies of $150m in FY 2019.

More precisely, cost synergies consist in economies of scale, according to Economics Online. Among its costs, Cineworld has to obtain the rights to screen first-run films and these are fixed costs, meaning that the more screens the group operates, the lower the unit cost of each screening is. In other words Cineworld is able to drive down the average unit cost of its films screening rights on the new screens acquired from Regal. Another type of agreement for which the same mechanism applies are screening agreements ((3D, 4DX, IMAX)).

As far as financial costs are concerned, the group renegotiated its previous debt arrangement. The new arrangement consists of a USD and Euro term loan of $4,1bn and a $300,0m revolving credit facility. This new financing arrangement became effective on 28 February 2018, the Group's previous finance facilities were repaid at that date. The new facility is subject to floating interest rates, a margin of 2.5% for the USD denominated element and 2.625% for the EUR denominated element is added to the LIBOR and EURIBOR respectively. A floor of 0.0% is applied to the LIBOR and EURIBOR to calculate the interest charge.

After the release of FY 2018 on March 14th 2019, adjusted net debt was $3.935bn. Adj EBITDA was $1.072bn in FY 2018. It gives us a net debt / EBITDA ratio of 3,67x. Even though this cannot be considered as low and does not currently allow the company to obtain investment grade ratings, it is highly mitigated by one very important factor: free cash flow generation.

Between 2010 and 2017, the lowest free cash-flow margin the group had was 8,58%, in 2017, and the highest was 12,67%, in 2015. These can be considered as solid levels of free cash flow margins. But the Regal acquisition dramatically improves the group's free cash flow prospects, as the graph below shows. As all fiscal year figures were in pound sterling from 2010-2017 so I converted 2018 dollar figures in pound (exchange rate used: USD/EUR 0,7532) so that the FCF and revenue histograms are in the same currency (of course this conversion does not affect the FCF/CA margin, which is in %). Source: Author's work, based on company reports

For FY 2018, free cash flow margin stood at 17,02%. It means that for every dollar of sales generated the group is eventually able to allocate almost a fifth of it to debt reduction, acquisitions, dividends or share buybacks.

This is an excellent improvement for the group, with the group's FCF margin doubling thanks to the Regal acquisition. It will allow the company to quickly deleverage its balance sheet, thus mitigating the net debt risk. Free cash flow generated at the end of FY 2018 was $710,1m; therefore, assuming no growth in Free Cash Flow - which is unrealistic given that adj. EBITDA grew 9.4% in FY 2018 on a pro-forma basis - it means that Cineworld could pay back almost all its interest-bearing net debt by August 2024 (3935 / 701,1 = 5,61 fiscal years).

The group has a policy to pay dividends to ordinary shareholders so only a part of Free Cash Flow will be available for debt reduction. For FY 2018, dividends to be paid were $122,9m. With FCF being $710,1m for the period, it leaves 82,69% of free cash flow available to debt reduction. The average payout ratio (dividends paid / net income) between 2010 and 2017 was 62,76% while the payout ratio in FY 2018 was 43,22%, so the management is giving debt reduction priority over dividends paid, which is the safest thing to do.

Source: Author's work, based on company reports

Perhaps one of the biggest and most reliable votes of confidence in the group's ability to efficiently combine shareholder value creation and debt reduction has come from the credit rating agencies Moody's and S&P.

In an article dated January 17, 2018, Morningstar writes:

Moody's said it assigned Cineworld UK Holdco Ltd a B1 corporate family rating and a B1 probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to the USD4.01 billion senior secured term loan borrowed by Cineworld Finance US Inc and the USD300 million senior secured revolving credit facility borrowed by Cineworld UK Holdco Ltd.[…] Moody's said that the B1 CFR rating given to Cineworld reflects a number of factors, including its position as a leading international cinema exhibitor, with a strong market position. Moody's also highlighted Cineworld's good geographical diversification, with operations in 10 national markets, the quality of the group's real estate, and the resilience of the industry over many years, driven by the strong value proposition.

For the Moody's credit rating to remain stable, leverage must remain under 4x. Therefore, at 3.7x with further debt reduction to come, the credit rating is likely to do so.

In another article dated March 8, 2018, Morningstar writes:

S&P Global Ratings assigned a BB- credit rating with a Stable outlook to FTSE 250-listed cinema operator Cineworld Group PLC.[…] S&P's stable outlook reflects it expectations that Cineworld will deleverage. The credit broker expects adjusted debt to Ebitda ratio to stand at 5.0 times in 2018. Between 2019 and 2020 S&P expects this to fall to between 4.0 and 4.5 times.

The credit rating should easily remain stable as adj. debt (all interest bearing debt without subtracting cash) to adj. EBITDA now stands at 3.77 times while S&P expected this to happen in 2019 or 2020. Furthermore, Cineworld group's coverage ratio is healthy given that operating income was 2,19x higher than finance expenses in FY 2018.

To be fair, S&P is more cautious on the risks associated with Cineworld's box office revenue than Moody's is:

In the US and UK - Cineworld's two largest markets - cinema admission and admissions per head have been "gradually decreasing" over the last five to 10 years.

This is consistent with the 2.6% decline in admissions in FY 2018 in this zone. But the analyst of S&P aptly adds:

The group's large size and scale will help it mitigate the risks inherent in the industry. We believe Cineworld will have more power to negotiate lower film rental costs with major film studios and will have better purchasing terms for concessions compared with smaller peers. This will help the group maintain control over costs although the nature of the business gives it limited leeway because the overall cost structure is rigid.

The company has also proven an efficient use of shareholder's equity. Return on Equity has indeed always been higher than 10% since 2007 but has been in a downtrend since 2015. ROE should recover to levels of ROE higher than 10% from FY2019 onwards. Source: Author's work, based on company reports

Valuation

The company reported a basic EPS for FY 2018 of $0.225. As of Wednesday 20th 2019, that's equivalent to £0.169 EPS, at the USD/GBP exchange rate of $1=£0.7532. Therefore, at a share price of £2,94 the company currently trades at a P/E ratio of 17,4x post FY 2018 results. This is a very reasonable price for a company that has seen revenue grow 7.1%, adj. EBITDA 9.4% and adjusted EPS 7.1% in the last fiscal year. It is even more cheaper compared to the industry standards: according to Investing.com, the TTM P/E ratio of Cineworld's Industry is 30.7x. Other measures than the P/E ratio prove so. Cineworld's TTM P/S ratio is 1.33x compared to 2.26x and its TTM P/FCF ratio is 15.53x compared to 27.02x for the industry.

The share price seems even more attractive based on estimates for FY 2019. In the valuation model, I have filled in data from financial data from 2015 to 2018 and then made estimates for 2019. The company now presents its results in dollar but previous years were in pound. Therefore, all data are expressed in pound with the exchange rate of USD/GBP 0,7532 used throughout the model.

The first step was to estimate revenue. I broke down the segment & product data for each of the three regions the group operates in and within each region, I broke down each of the three divisions (box office, retail, other income) and computed their growth rate by proportionality. For instance, for the UK box office division, admissions were 2.6% lower in 2018 compared to 2017 while the AVP rose 1,20%. Then I have assumed that admissions in 2019 are going to be also 2.6% lower than in 2018 (a conservative assumption) and that the AVP increase will be 1% (conservative too). Finally I computed the revenue growth rate for the UK box office division as being, using the -1,50% growth rate of this division in 2018, (-1.50% * 1.00%) / 1,20%. I obtain the amount of revenue by applying this growth rate (-1.25%) to the corresponding FY 2018 figure. The management does not gives a revenue guidance for the next fiscal year and even less a detailed guidance for each division so while this method is far from perfect, it is the simplest way to estimate revenue with conservative assumptions. Each of my growth rate assumptions is higher in 2018 than in 2019 so there is room for the group beating my estimates.

Source: Author's calculations, based on company reports

By doing this I arrive at a total revenue for the group - as a whole, all regions and divisions combined - of 3.73% compared to 6.30% in FY 2018 (both percentages expressed on a constant currency basis). So my estimates are really conservative, it is crucial to keep in mind that nothing so far points to a lower revenue growth rate, especially that much.

Here is a wrap-up of all revenue estimates, for each division and region: Source: Author's calculations, based on company reports

After applying each growth rate to its corresponding division, we get the estimated 2019 revenue amount for the division. We sum-up the three divisions and we get the estimated 2019 revenue for each region. We sum-up the 2019 revenue amounts for the three regions and obtain the 2019 total revenue for the group, which is $3218,2m (2018: £3102,5m).

Then we want to estimate the cost of sales and it has to take into account the $150m estimated synergies. A 24% gross margin input, based on the 24,12% of 2018, would give £772,4m in cost of sales. We subtract £37,66m ($50m * USD/GBP 0,7532) to take into account the management's announced synergies. Why $50m instead of $150m? Because in 2018 there were already $100m of synergies reflected in the statement of earnings so there is only $50m to reflect in FY 2019 since we started our calculations by taking the 2018 gross margin. Therefore we get a cost of sales of £2408,2m and a gross profit of £810. It gives us for 2019 a 25,17% estimated gross margin, compared to 24,12% in 2018.

Moving on in the statement of earnings, I take back the £4m figure in other operating income as it has been in this neighborhood and insignificant in recent years. For administrative expenses, taking the SG&A-to-sales ratio is most appropriated as it has been stable since 2015 (~12%-13%). As it has constantly declined since 2015, I take 12,00% instead of 12,29% in 2018, giving us £386,2m. We finally get an estimate of £427,9m in operating profit (and £448,5m assuming the same share of profit/loss of joint ventures of £20,6m than in 2018).

Adjusted EBITDA is operating profit plus share of profit/loss of joint ventures, plus depreciation and amortization, less onerous leases and other charges, plus impairments and reversals of impairments, plus transaction costs, plus gain on disposal of assets, plus undistributed profits from jointly controlled entities, plus other items. To estimate all these elements for 2019, I divided their amount in 2018 by 2018 revenue, giving me a ratio that I then apply to 2019 revenue. D&A is the largest component of these elements and is highly predictable (constantly between 7,00% and 8,00% since 2015). Adjusted EBITDA would be £768,9m in 2019 under my estimates, a 10,32% increase from 2018, in line with the 9,4% increase between 2017 and 2018 on a pro-forma basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin would stand at 23,89% compared to 22,47%.

Profit before tax is operating profit plus finance income, less finance expense, plus share of profit/loss of joint ventures. I obtain £300,8m for 2019, a 14,42% increase from 2018.

The effective taxation was 18,54% of profit before tax last year so I keep this ratio for 2019. It was around 16,5% the two years before 2018 so it is conservative. I get an estimate of £245,2m in net income for 2019 (+14,53% compared to 2018).

Assuming the number of basic shares outstanding stays constant, the company would report £0,194 in basic EPS in 2019 under my estimates. At the share price of £2,94 as of March 21st, 2019 it gives us a forward 2019 P/E ratio of 15,15x, which is attractive. Applying a multiple of 18x I get a price target of £3,49, 19% higher than the last share price of £2,94. 18x is a conservative multiple given that the TTM P/E ratio of the cinema industry is 30.7x, according to Investing.com. Source: Author's work, based on company reports

In case the image is not visible you can find it on the link below:

2019-03-23__2_.png

Here is below a table with Cineworld's main ratios and margins from 2015 to 2019(est.): Source: Author's work, based on company reports

Importantly, I also run a sensitivity analysis of Cineworld's EPS and its corresponding upside potential to revenue and gross margin estimates. Here are the tables summing up the scenarios: Source: Author's estimates

Finally, below is a summary of my valuation based on the model. I obtained the upper and lower bounds of the target price band by computing the mean monthly return and the standard deviation of the stock from share price date on Investing.com. From the upside potential sensitivity table, we can consider the 23,2% gross margin row and the 27,2% gross margin row as unlikely scenarios as, based on the mean monthly return and the standard deviation, the minimum upside potential should be in theory 6,40% and the maximum 31,19%. Source: Author's estimates

Risks

- Box office success is unpredictable and revenue volatility can therefore happen in any year as in 2017, negatively impacting revenue and earnings;

- The investment thesis lies in part on 1) the continuing ability of the company to generate strong free cash flow so that it can deleverage its balance sheet and 2) the continuing ability of the company to maintain - and even increase - EBITDA to continue falling in line with credit agencies requirements and keep its rating unchanged. For the foreseeable future the company is not at risk of a change but if it were to happen, the upside potential would be discounted;

- The debt of the company is floating and exposed to interest changes in the UK and in the US. The more inflation increases in either country the more interest rates will do so, increasing the cost of debt and therefore finance expenses, negatively impacting the bottom line;

- The success of Cineworld - especially its biggest takeover prior to Regal, Cinema City - is in part attributable to the current management in place. As always in this kind of situation, a management change would be very unwelcomed by the market, especially after such a big acquisition like Regal.

- The group's growth relies heavily on the US as admissions in the UK and Ireland have peaked and even decreased.

- The group is exposed to a currency risk: when USD/GBP increases, the EPS expressed in pound decreases, increasing the P/E multiple paid on the share. In particular, this currency risk is exemplified by Brexit. A no-deal Brexit would probably lead to a fall in the value of the pound relatively to the dollar and have a negative impact on valuation. For instance, a severe scenario of a 10% fall of the pound would give the group a P/E ratio of 19,3x instead of 17,4x currently, based on FY 2018 results.

Brokers' and analysts' opinions

Many financial institutions like the group in its current shape and see it as undervalued:

Conclusion

Cineworld Group is a company that has an excellent track record of growing both the bottom and top line over time through a mix of organic and external growth strategy, as well as generating strong free cash flows (FCF yield of 17,02%) - which will allow the company to quickly deleverage the balance sheet - and good levels of profitability (ROE higher than 8%). Cineworld has the largest number of screens in the world, is in an oligopolistic position in all markets it operates in with high barriers to entry due the initial cost of investing in the latest audio and screening quality. The premiumization of the product allows the group to benefit from significant advantages, among which cinema fan retention, an ever-increasing ticket average price that offset weak admissions in Europe and Israel and higher growth rates than many players in the industry. The group has also recently signed significant new agreements for IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX whose impact will begin to be felt on FY 2019 and that enhance the group's focus on blockbusters. On top of share appreciation potential, the group also has a decent dividend yield of 3,84% at the share price of £2,94. Unsurprisingly, the stock has delivered a solid total return to its shareholders over time, and outperformed significantly the FTSE 100 index as Morningstar data show. Indeed, 10 000€ invested on the stock at the end of 2014 would have grown to approximately 15 500€ at the beginning of 2019, compared to less than 12 000€ for the FTSE 100 index. I think this is likely to continue in the coming years.

